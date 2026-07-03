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Dazzling Diamonds From a New Collection Turn a Chic Houston Lounge Into a Hot Party Scene — Say Hello To SĀMAÁ

Photo Perfect Moments With a Sparkle

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Photography Si Vo Photography

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Chiara Casiraghi modeling SĀMAÁ Diamonds at posh Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Chiara Casiraghi modeling SĀMAÁ Diamonds at posh Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Selfies at Santé Lounge are inspired by introduction of SĀMAÁ Diamonds' Le Papillion Collection at a special evening dazzling with jewels. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Selfies at Santé Lounge are inspired by introduction of SĀMAÁ Diamonds' Le Papillion Collection at a special evening dazzling with jewels. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

SĀMAÁ Diamonds founder and creative director Sugam Khanna introduces her Le Pavillon Collection at Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

SĀMAÁ Diamonds founder and creative director Sugam Khanna introduces her Le Pavillon Collection at Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Fourteen karat rose gold peacock-inspired studs from SĀMAÁ Diamonds worn by Danielle Dubois (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Fourteen karat rose gold peacock-inspired studs from SĀMAÁ Diamonds worn by Danielle Dubois (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Close-up of the 14-karat rose gold Head Stunner oval dangles (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Close-up of the 14-karat rose gold Head Stunner oval dangles (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Lucky ladies sit down for a primer on SĀMAÁ Diamonds at Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Lucky ladies sit down for a primer on SĀMAÁ Diamonds at Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl and Rochelle Deiso at the SĀMAÁ Diamonds introduction (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl and Rochelle Deiso at the SĀMAÁ Diamonds introduction (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Andrea Simmons modeling SĀMAÁ Diamonds at posh Santé Lounge(Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Andrea Simmons modeling SĀMAÁ Diamonds at posh Santé Lounge(Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Katie Tsuru displays her SĀMAÁ Diamonds at the gathering at posh Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Katie Tsuru displays her SĀMAÁ Diamonds at the gathering at posh Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

The dazzling Le Papillon necklace in the SĀMAÁ Diamonds collection (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

The dazzling Le Papillon necklace in the SĀMAÁ Diamonds collection (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Jessica O'Connor at the SĀMAÁ Diamonds event at Santé Lounge (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Jessica O'Connor at the SĀMAÁ Diamonds event at Santé Lounge (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Lexie Sakowitz Marek modeling SĀMAÁ Diamonds at posh Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Lexie Sakowitz Marek modeling SĀMAÁ Diamonds at posh Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Marti Grizzle modeling SĀMAÁ Diamonds at posh Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Marti Grizzle modeling SĀMAÁ Diamonds at posh Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Rochelle Deiso models SĀMAÁ Diamonds at posh Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Rochelle Deiso models SĀMAÁ Diamonds at posh Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Katie Tsuru, Bethany Buchanan share a moment at Santé where SĀMAÁ Diamonds made its Houson debut (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Katie Tsuru, Bethany Buchanan share a moment at Santé where SĀMAÁ Diamonds made its Houson debut (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Tiffany Jais at the diamond event at Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Tiffany Jais at the diamond event at Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

SĀMAÁ Diamonds Le Papillon collection features butterfly rings with rings that actually flutter. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

SĀMAÁ Diamonds Le Papillon collection features butterfly rings with rings that actually flutter. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Molly Pouns models SĀMAÁ Diamonds at the gathering at posh Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Molly Pouns models SĀMAÁ Diamonds at the gathering at posh Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Michelle Desio, Marti Grizzle at Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Michelle Desio, Marti Grizzle at Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Bethany Buchanan models SĀMAÁ Diamonds at the gathering at posh Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Bethany Buchanan models SĀMAÁ Diamonds at the gathering at posh Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Danielle Dubois at the SĀMAÁ Diamonds event at Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Danielle Dubois at the SĀMAÁ Diamonds event at Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Chiara Casiraghi enjoying the moment at Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Chiara Casiraghi enjoying the moment at Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Katie Tsuru, Sugam Khanna (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Katie Tsuru, Sugam Khanna (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

(Photo by Si Vo Photography)

(Photo by Si Vo Photography)

The Amalfi-inspired table decor for the SĀMAÁ Diamonds gathering at posh Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

The Amalfi-inspired table decor for the SĀMAÁ Diamonds gathering at posh Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Specialty cocktails from Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Specialty cocktails from Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

To say merely that it was a dazzling evening at Santé would be an understatement for the diamonds on display and worn by a bevy of glam swans created an outrageously shimmering tableau. For this Houston introduction of her SĀMAÁ Diamonds Le Papillon Collection, Sugam Khanna truly opened the vault.

SAMAA’s La Papillon Collection Unveils Event (Photo by Si Vo Photography)
The dazzling Le Papillon necklace in the SĀMAÁ Diamonds collection (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Those lucky enough to be included on the “Summer Soirée” invitation list to the trés chic Houston lounge were gifted with the opportunity to wear the natural diamond and gemstone pieces of their choice — for the evening. What a brilliant dress-up night this was.

In addition to providing the resplendent pieces, Khanna had arranged for Si Vo Photography to shoot portraits of the femmes showcasing the jewels. The results as you can see in the photo carousel above this story are quite impressive.

SAMAA’s La Papillon Collection Unveils Event (Photo by Si Vo Photography)
Selfies at Santé Lounge are inspired by introduction of SĀMAÁ Diamonds’ Le Papillion Collection at a special evening dazzling with jewels. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

Following caviar, cocktails and photography, the femmes were seated on the Santé terrace for the presentation at a Capri-inspired table where lemons and greenery provided decor and their places were marked by handheld fans calligraphed with each guest’s name.

Based in Houston, Sugam Khanna and her husband Anchit Khanna launched their jewelry line in 2024. Yet Sugam’s expertise and talent are rooted in generations of family craftsmanship in fine jewelry. Joining the family business in 2015, Khanna went on to earn degrees as a Certified Diamond Grader and CAD-CAM trained jewelry designer, a skill that uses 3-D software to craft highly precise and manufacturable digital models.

SAMAA’s La Papillon Collection Unveils Event (Photo by Si Vo Photography)
Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl and Rochelle Deiso at the SĀMAÁ Diamonds introduction (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

That exceptional combination of engineering and creativity has led to her latest collection dubbed Le Papillon, which she explains isinspired by one of nature’s most graceful muses, the butterfly and the timeless elegance of a blooming garden. Each piece is crafted with natural diamonds and vibrant precious gemstones capturing color, extreme detail and wonder.”

SAMAA’s La Papillon Collection Unveils Event (Photo by Si Vo Photography)
(Photo by Si Vo Photography)

The stunning collection includes butterfly rings in which the wings are engineered to actually flutter. Diamonds for these and all other products are sourced from Mumbai, a massive cutting, trading and manufacturing hub for the entire industry.

SAMAA’s La Papillon Collection Unveils Event (Photo by Si Vo Photography)
SĀMAÁ Diamonds founder and creative director Sugam Khanna introduces her Le Pavillon Collection at Santé (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

PC Seen: Molly Pouns, Anna Moore, Chiara Casiraghi, Rochelle Deiso, Lexi Sakowitz marek, Bethan Buchanan, Andrea Simmons, Demi McCormack, Marti Grizzle, Katie Tsuru, Carrie Brandsberg-Dahl, Tiffany Jais, Whitney Lawson, Danielle Dubois, Jessica O’Connor, Emily Dewberry, Katherine Gonzalez and Courtney Paige.

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