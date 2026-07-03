Dazzling Diamonds From a New Collection Turn a Chic Houston Lounge Into a Hot Party Scene — Say Hello To SĀMAÁ

Selfies at Santé Lounge are inspired by introduction of SĀMAÁ Diamonds' Le Papillion Collection at a special evening dazzling with jewels. (Photo by Si Vo Photography)

To say merely that it was a dazzling evening at Santé would be an understatement for the diamonds on display and worn by a bevy of glam swans created an outrageously shimmering tableau. For this Houston introduction of her SĀMAÁ Diamonds Le Papillon Collection, Sugam Khanna truly opened the vault.

Those lucky enough to be included on the “Summer Soirée” invitation list to the trés chic Houston lounge were gifted with the opportunity to wear the natural diamond and gemstone pieces of their choice — for the evening. What a brilliant dress-up night this was.

In addition to providing the resplendent pieces, Khanna had arranged for Si Vo Photography to shoot portraits of the femmes showcasing the jewels. The results as you can see in the photo carousel above this story are quite impressive.

Following caviar, cocktails and photography, the femmes were seated on the Santé terrace for the presentation at a Capri-inspired table where lemons and greenery provided decor and their places were marked by handheld fans calligraphed with each guest’s name.

Based in Houston, Sugam Khanna and her husband Anchit Khanna launched their jewelry line in 2024. Yet Sugam’s expertise and talent are rooted in generations of family craftsmanship in fine jewelry. Joining the family business in 2015, Khanna went on to earn degrees as a Certified Diamond Grader and CAD-CAM trained jewelry designer, a skill that uses 3-D software to craft highly precise and manufacturable digital models.

That exceptional combination of engineering and creativity has led to her latest collection dubbed Le Papillon, which she explains is “inspired by one of nature’s most graceful muses, the butterfly and the timeless elegance of a blooming garden. Each piece is crafted with natural diamonds and vibrant precious gemstones capturing color, extreme detail and wonder.”

The stunning collection includes butterfly rings in which the wings are engineered to actually flutter. Diamonds for these and all other products are sourced from Mumbai, a massive cutting, trading and manufacturing hub for the entire industry.

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