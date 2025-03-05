Billionaire Tilman Fertitta Rolls Out Celebrity Surprises, $150 Million Super Yacht at His Rocking Galveston Mardi Gras

'Elphaba' lends a note of authenticity to the San Luis Salute's nod to the film 'Wicked.' (Photo by Dave Rossman)

How possibly could the San Luis Salute to Mardi Gras bump into the World Championship Bar-B-Contest and a Memorial Hermann Foundation party? The final weekend of February was uncanny in its mashup of significant Houston area events. But none could top Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta‘s annual Mardi Gras bash at the Galveston Island Convention Center.

The Fertitta family hosted as many as 2,000 revelers for a rocking evening themed “A Night in Oz.” Indeed, it was an out-of-this-world affair that began with an invitation only champagne reception dockside of Fertitta’s $150 million, 77-meter super yacht The Boardwalk.

This pre-gala gathering honored the billionaire’s brethren in the exclusive Knights of Momus krewe and its Royal Court. The debutante duchesses in their colorful gowns created a vibrant party tableau.

Excitement built early in the evening as Emmy and Grammy award winner Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson joined Fertitta at the reception where the hip hop mogul’s exclusive champagne Le Chemin du Roi, was served amid hints that the fabulous rapper Flo Rida would take the stage as the surprise headline entertainer.

As is tradition with this 28-year-old gala, the convention center was transformed by Richard Flowers and The Events Company into an emerald green fantasy echoing Wicked down to the point of having a believable Elphaba and Galinda swanning on the elevated catwalk and those frightening flying monkeys menacingly through the crush. Flowers’ personal pup was assigned the role of Toto for the evening.

Even before Flo Rida took the spotlight Atlanta-based The Big Beyond had the room rocking. With the rapper’s arrival on stage, the dance floor became a tumultuous sea of fevered dancing — for all 75 minutes of his gig. Oh yes, what a night!

PC Seen: Evening honoree and CEO of UTMB Dr. Jochen Reiser, Jefferies CEO Richard Handler, Memorial Hermann Health System CEO Dr. David Callender and wife Tonya, State Senator Carol Alvarado, University of Texas System chancellor James Milliken and wife Nana, University of Houston System president and chancellor Renu Khator and husband Suresh, president of the Texas Medical Association Dr. Ray Callas and wife Lisa, and most members of the Fertitta family.