Houston Billionaire Family Steps In For Tilman Fertitta To Make Galveston Mardi Gras’ San Luis Salute Rock To a Cosmic Plane

No fancy yacht for champagne cocktails. No police escort, sirens blasting, across Galveston Island. No billionaire ambassador to helm the San Luis Salute to Galveston Mardi Gras. No fun? Hardly. This “Cosmic Cowboy” gala still came off with a Fertitta family bang sending the 2,000 partygoers into its traditional rocking Mardi Gras frenzy.
Applause, applause. Paige Fertitta and her children — Blake Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta with husband Peter Mavredakis, and Patrick Fertitta and wife Katie — hosted the liftoff duties with style and gusto. The family led the pre-gala private reception honoring the Knights of Momus Royal Court poolside at The Cove at the San Luis Resort and hosted the lavish gala that followed at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
The Events Company and honcho Richard Flowers once again soared with decor and entertainments that spoke to the Galveston Mardi Gras theme “Carnival of the Cosmos,” which was playfully translated on this night to “Cosmic Cowboy.” Dazzling space alien cowboys, disco ball astronauts and prancing cosmic cowboy dancers reigned. Then add in requisite show girls for photo-ops enhanced by the theme that included lazer light beams cutting across the ballroom of the convention center and a heavenly overhead display of stars.
The night rocked and rolled first with sounds of The Big Beyond and then with Adam Lambert, the singer/songwriter who has toured with Queen. He filled the dance floor with familiar tunes Whataya Want from Me, Ghost Town and Another One Bites the Dust.
The evening honored Dr. Hani Jneid, University of Texas Medical Branch cardiologist specializing in clinical and interventional cardiology and chief of the division of cardiology at UTMB. This 29th annual San Luis Salute is held each year in support of UTMB.
True to the cowboy-inspired theme, hostess with the mostess Paige Fertitta stepped out in a black lace gown by Ralph Lauren accented with a stunning concho belt. While many femmes in the throng dressed in sparkling sequins, there were those who donned cowboy boots with their gowns and the occasional Western hat. Maria Bush, seated at the Fertitta table, also stunned in sophisticated dressing topped off with a silver concho belt.
Meanwhile Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta, who has never before missed a San Luis Salute, and his wife Lauren held court at the Milano Cortina Olympics. His yacht remained in the Rome port of Civitavecchia.
PC Seen: UTMB president and CEO Dr. Jochen Reiser and Gerry Popov, Tonya and Dr. David Callender, State Senator Carol Alvarado, Joy and Vic Fertitta, Dancie and Jim Ware, Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen, Frances Moody Buzbee, Lauren Paine, Deanna Barton, Karen Thompson, Maria Bush, State Senator Carol Alvarado, Lesley and George O’Leary, Dianne and Fred Burns, Dawn and Ed Buckingham, Frank Billingsley and Kevin Gilliard, Lisa and Dr. Ray Callas, and Vic and Cindi Matthews.