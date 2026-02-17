Houston Billionaire Family Steps In For Tilman Fertitta To Make Galveston Mardi Gras’ San Luis Salute Rock To a Cosmic Plane

Peter Mavredakis, Blayne Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Patrick and Katie Fertitta; Photo Credit Dave Rossman
Peter Mavredakis & Blayne Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Patrick & Katie Fertitta at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Dave Rossman)

The Knights of Momus Duchesses at the San Luis Salute to Galveston Mardi Gras (Photo by Jacob Power)

The Cosmic Cowboy theme set the tone for the 2026 San Luis Salute to Galveston Mardi Gras (Photo by Jacob Power)

Cindi Matthews, Momus Queen Katherine Matthews, Vince Matthews III at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lauren Rozas, Knights of Momus King Steven Conner, Isabel Resto at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Lauren Paine, Frances Moody Buzbee at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Ellie Francisco, Bryce Kennard, Angela Hernandez at the San Luis Salute to Galveston Mardi Gras (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Deanna Barton, Maria Bush, Paige Fertitta, Karen Thompson at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)

Dr. John Reiser, Gerry Popov at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)

Knights of Momus duchesses Elizabeth Pistone and Regan Hannigan at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)

San Luis Salute honoree Dr. Hani Jneid with his wife, Djenita, and son Danny (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Cosmic Cowboy entertainment at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Blake Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Olivia & Sam Wempe at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)

Debra Laws, Cheryl Byington at the San Luis Salute to Galveston Mardi Gras (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)

Elaborate table decor by The Events Company at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Showgirls part of the glittering entertainment at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Disc-ball astronaut at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jason & Hayley Hardcastle at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Knights of Momus duchesses Sara Gabriel and Madeline Haver with their escorts at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)

Society / Featured Parties

Houston Billionaire Family Steps In For Tilman Fertitta To Make Galveston Mardi Gras’ San Luis Salute Rock To a Cosmic Plane

Adam Lambert Keeps the Dance Floor Moving For Power Players Turned Cowboys

BY //
Peter Mavredakis & Blayne Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Patrick & Katie Fertitta at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Dave Rossman)
The Knights of Momus Duchesses at the San Luis Salute to Galveston Mardi Gras (Photo by Jacob Power)
The Cosmic Cowboy theme set the tone for the 2026 San Luis Salute to Galveston Mardi Gras (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cindi Matthews, Momus Queen Katherine Matthews, Vince Matthews III at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)
Lauren Rozas, Knights of Momus King Steven Conner, Isabel Resto at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Lauren Paine, Frances Moody Buzbee at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Ellie Francisco, Bryce Kennard, Angela Hernandez at the San Luis Salute to Galveston Mardi Gras (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Deanna Barton, Maria Bush, Paige Fertitta, Karen Thompson at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. John Reiser, Gerry Popov at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)
Knights of Momus duchesses Elizabeth Pistone and Regan Hannigan at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)
San Luis Salute honoree Dr. Hani Jneid with his wife, Djenita, and son Danny (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Cosmic Cowboy entertainment at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Blake Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Olivia & Sam Wempe at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)
Debra Laws, Cheryl Byington at the San Luis Salute to Galveston Mardi Gras (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)
Elaborate table decor by The Events Company at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Showgirls part of the glittering entertainment at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Shelby Hodge)
Disc-ball astronaut at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jason & Hayley Hardcastle at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Dave Rossman)
Knights of Momus duchesses Sara Gabriel and Madeline Haver with their escorts at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)
Peter Mavredakis & Blayne Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Patrick & Katie Fertitta at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Dave Rossman)

The Knights of Momus Duchesses at the San Luis Salute to Galveston Mardi Gras (Photo by Jacob Power)

The Cosmic Cowboy theme set the tone for the 2026 San Luis Salute to Galveston Mardi Gras (Photo by Jacob Power)

Cindi Matthews, Momus Queen Katherine Matthews, Vince Matthews III at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lauren Rozas, Knights of Momus King Steven Conner, Isabel Resto at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Lauren Paine, Frances Moody Buzbee at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Ellie Francisco, Bryce Kennard, Angela Hernandez at the San Luis Salute to Galveston Mardi Gras (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Deanna Barton, Maria Bush, Paige Fertitta, Karen Thompson at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)

Dr. John Reiser, Gerry Popov at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)

Knights of Momus duchesses Elizabeth Pistone and Regan Hannigan at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)

San Luis Salute honoree Dr. Hani Jneid with his wife, Djenita, and son Danny (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Cosmic Cowboy entertainment at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Blake Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Olivia & Sam Wempe at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)

Debra Laws, Cheryl Byington at the San Luis Salute to Galveston Mardi Gras (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)

Elaborate table decor by The Events Company at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Showgirls part of the glittering entertainment at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Shelby Hodge)

Disc-ball astronaut at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)

Jason & Hayley Hardcastle at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Dave Rossman)

Knights of Momus duchesses Sara Gabriel and Madeline Haver with their escorts at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)

No fancy yacht for champagne cocktails. No police escort, sirens blasting, across Galveston Island. No billionaire ambassador to helm the San Luis Salute to Galveston Mardi Gras. No fun? Hardly. This “Cosmic Cowboy” gala still came off with a Fertitta family bang sending the 2,000 partygoers into its traditional rocking Mardi Gras frenzy.

The Knights of Momus Duchesses at the San Luis Salute to Galveston Mardi Gras (Photo by Jacob Power)

Applause, applause. Paige Fertitta and her children — Blake Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta with husband Peter Mavredakis, and Patrick Fertitta and wife Katie —  hosted the liftoff duties with style and gusto. The family led the pre-gala private reception honoring the Knights of Momus Royal Court poolside at The Cove at the San Luis Resort and hosted the lavish gala that followed at the Galveston Island Convention Center.

Jason & Hayley Hardcastle at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Dave Rossman)

The Events Company and honcho Richard Flowers once again soared with decor and entertainments that spoke to the Galveston Mardi Gras theme “Carnival of the Cosmos,” which was playfully translated on this night to “Cosmic Cowboy.” Dazzling space alien cowboys, disco ball astronauts and prancing cosmic cowboy dancers reigned. Then add in requisite show girls for photo-ops enhanced by the theme that included lazer light beams cutting across the ballroom of the convention center and a heavenly overhead display of stars.

The night rocked and rolled first with sounds of The Big Beyond and then with Adam Lambert, the singer/songwriter who has toured with Queen. He filled the dance floor with familiar tunes Whataya Want from MeGhost Town and Another One Bites the Dust.

Knights of Momus duchesses Sara Gabriel and Madeline Haver with their escorts at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)

The evening honored Dr. Hani Jneid, University of Texas Medical Branch cardiologist specializing in clinical and interventional cardiology and chief of the division of cardiology at UTMB. This 29th annual San Luis Salute is held each year in support of UTMB.

Dr. John Reiser, Gerry Popov at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)

True to the cowboy-inspired theme, hostess with the mostess Paige Fertitta stepped out in a black lace gown by Ralph Lauren accented with a stunning concho belt. While many femmes in the throng dressed in sparkling sequins, there were those who donned cowboy boots with their gowns and the occasional Western hat. Maria Bush, seated at the Fertitta table, also stunned in sophisticated dressing topped off with a silver concho belt.

Meanwhile Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta, who has never before missed a San Luis Salute, and his wife Lauren held court at the Milano Cortina Olympics. His yacht remained in the Rome port of Civitavecchia.

Disc-ball astronaut at the San Luis Salute (Photo by Jacob Power)

PC Seen: UTMB president and CEO Dr. Jochen Reiser and Gerry Popov, Tonya and Dr. David Callender, State Senator Carol Alvarado, Joy and Vic Fertitta, Dancie and Jim Ware, Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen, Frances Moody Buzbee, Lauren Paine, Deanna Barton, Karen Thompson, Maria Bush, State Senator Carol Alvarado, Lesley and George O’Leary, Dianne and Fred Burns, Dawn and Ed Buckingham, Frank Billingsley and Kevin Gilliard,  Lisa and Dr. Ray Callas, and Vic and Cindi Matthews.

