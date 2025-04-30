Schoelkopf Gallery Brings the Best in American Art From the Big Apple to the Big D

Esteemed New York City-based Schoelkopf Gallery recently brought a little of the Big Apple to the Big D. Touching down in Dallas, the gallery hosted an elegant cocktail party at Park House for Dallas collectors and art enthusiasts.

A leader in American art, Schoelkopf Gallery focuses on the most extraordinary pieces of art created from 1875 to the present day. According to their mission, “By synthesizing scholarship, research, and narrative context, the gallery presents artists’ work in a manner that encourages both newfound appreciation and deeper understanding.” Through this context, Schoelkopf Gallery continually engages in collaborative relationships with leading collectors, museums, and even artists’ estates. (For example, the gallery represents the estates of both Mary Abbott and Manierre Dawson.)

Park House buzzed with excitement as gallery owner Andrew Schoelkopf and Managing Director Alana Ricca welcomed the chic menagerie of Dallas’ bona fide patrons of the arts, from art advisor Jennifer Klos of Collector House to collector Porschla Kidd, who attended alongside Highland Park Village’s personal shopper and stylist extraordinaire, Reed Robertson. Interior designers are always looking for incredible art for their clients, so many of our favorite Kips Bay alumni — including Javier Burkle and Eddie Maestri — joined the fun, too. (I can confirm that both are an absolute blast, too; I sat with them at the Jonathan Adler lunch in December!)

Sipping on martinis and other delightfully crisp cocktails, guests mixed and mingled as servers offered a decadent spread of Park House’s best bites, including their signature truffled parmesan fries.

The setting provided the perfect opportunity for Dallas collectors to engage with the Schoelkopf team, which provides a range of client-first offerings, from appraisals and sales to art advisory services. In addition to the estates of Abbott and Dawson, Schoelkopf Gallery represents Thomas Hart Benton, Richard Estes, John Marin, Clifford Ross, and Max Weber.

A big roster that more than piqued the interests of some big-time, Big D collectors…

Elizabeth Anthony Swipe



















Next

PC Spotted: Maggie Kipp, John Griffiths, Porschla Kidd, Reed Robertson, Adele Whitmyer, Jennifer Klos, Javier Burkle, Lilly Watson, Rachel Osburn, Anna Porcu, Lynn McBee, Jeffrey Netzger, Eddie Maestri, Ginger Hartford, Megan and Carson Hall, Dana Miller, Sadie Baker, Jennifer Tobin, Marie Park, Tucker Enthoven, Christina Geyer, Jenelle Bertolino, Nicole Joe, Catherine and JB Osborne, Sheryl Adkins-Green and Colton Green, Charlie Adamski, Caroline Cohn, Brooke Dowdy, and Jess Prescott.