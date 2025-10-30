SHM Architects Celebrates 20 Years of Designing Dallas With Meadows Building Soirée

As all good business owners know, getting into business and staying in business isn’t easy. But 20 years in a city like Dallas, where competition abounds and entrepreneurs are around every corner? Now that’s worth celebrating.

SHM Architects, founded in 2005 by Mark Hoesterey, Enrique Montenegro, and David Stocker, celebrated 20 years in business just like all their projects — in good taste. The studio hosted an incredible anniversary party for the ages at their offices in the iconic Meadows Building that gave visitors a sneak peek into the magic behind so many of Dallas’ most beautiful homes.

Upon arrival, visitors walked a red carpet, flanked by easels and portraits of stunning homes (their projects, of course). Talk about a way to set the mood. With a drink in-hand, guests were then offered a personal coffee table book Detail Matters, highlighting just that — how the firm has used details, such as wood or iron, to bring projects to life all over the country. With phenomenal photography, this is sure to be one coffee table book that doesn’t just collect dust on the shelves but gets dinner party guests talking and swooning — and likely Googling “SHM Architects” once they leave your house.

“This party is a chance for us to get together with all our partners who we’ve worked together with over the past 20 years and appreciate them,” said Stocker. “We’re excited to continue the tradition of great architecture in Dallas and the Mountain West over the next 20 years. Let’s make the world beautiful, one detail at a time.”

After a private elevator ride straight to the SHM Architects’ office, it’s easy to see where the firm gets their inspiration day in and day out. With an office that looks more like a luxuriously cozy home than a sterile office with cubes, who wouldn’t want to come to work there every day? Sure, there are workspaces, but they’re accented by tasteful light fixtures, plants, and soft landing spaces where brainstorming can take centerstage.

“Tonight is a reflection on a great 20 years with our wonderful partners and employees who have helped us get to where we are,” said Hoesterey. “Over the past two decades though, I’m most proud of our work culture and our values that have guided us through each project.”

Fall & Halloween Gifts Swipe

















Next

Throughout the night, large screens projected interviews with the Founding Design Principals. Guests mixed and mingled while exploring the office and enjoying a wide array of bites and sips. Plus, when you have not one but two balconies with incredible views of Dallas, it’s the perfect place to host a party, complete with live musicians to set the mood.

“We’ve worked with SHM Architects for at least 17 years, and it’s been an absolute pleasure,” said Matt Cain, President of Tatum Brown Custom Homes. “We could not have had the success we’ve had without the relationship with SHM.”

Congratulations on 20 incredible years and relationships, SHM Architects. Thanks for making our houses into homes.

PC Spotted: Spurgeon Sanders, Madalyn Melton, Mckenzie Beckham, Nick & Erin McWhirter, Melissa & Brad Ellerman, McKensie Janise, Anna Kathryn Becker, Joe Jackson, Shelby Wagner, Jennifer Stocker, Jennifer Hoesterey, Erin Sander, Denise McGaha, Brooke Anderson, Sawyer Wilson, Lillian Vezinaw, Nick Vezinaw, Brian Jans, Ryan Tauton, and Clay Stocker.