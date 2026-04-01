Kid Cancer Warriors — Including a Courageous 5-Year-Old — Melt Houston’s Heart At This $3 Million Night

The Trill Burger Team delivering end of night burgers for the departing crowd at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Heidi and Senator Ted Cruz at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Abbie Byrom Botello, Kerrie Hughes, Brittany Hebert Franklin at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Andrea Simmons, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Molly Mead at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Youval & Michele Meicler Youval at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Ashley Muncie at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Michelle Reyna, Dr. Sheena Garner at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Max & Disney Harris at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Kristen Cannon at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Jessica & Mat Morrison at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Erica Parker, Lindsey Boatman at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Dr. Kriti Mohan, Jared Skinner at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Deborah Duncan, Monica Sigman at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Danny & Iris Shaftel at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Cancer Warrior Faith, Logan Lester and Dr. Mackenzi Mcafee Dooley at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Chad Anderson, Abbie Byrom Botello & Leonard Botello IV, Christine Adolphe at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Cancer Warrior Ledger Robertson and his mother Haley Robertson at the Sky High for Kids 'Boots are Better' gala (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Lane & Chita Craft at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Senator Ted Cruz & Heidi Cruz at the Sky High for Kids 'Better in Boots' gala (Photo by Quy Tran Photography)

Brittany Hebert Franklin celebrates the Sky High for Kids windfall proceeds from the 'Better in Boots' gala (Photo by Quy Tran)

Brittany Franklin and Strider Noone, Senior Sales Manager with JD Fields & Company, wins the Villa in Cabo donated by Matt Hubbard for $175,000 on behalf of JD Fields & Company (Photo by Quy Tran) Photography

They rocked. They Rolled. And they raised an unprecedented $3 million for Sky High for Kids during the “Better in Boots” festivities that included a sporting clays competition at the Greater Houston Gun Club and a Western-themed gala at The Revaire.

The levity of the evening was punctuated by moments of gravity as Sky High for Kids Cancer Warriors took the mic intermittently to talk about their journey and their gratitude for the work of the nonprofit. But the emotional zinger was when 5-year-old Ledger Robertson rang his end-of-treatment bell on stage before the gathering of more than 700.

The youngster was diagnosed a year ago with brain cancer, that diagnosis coming one year and one week after his father died of brain cancer. Sharing that heart shattering experience was Ledger’s mother Haley Robertson. It was a moment for cheers as well as tears.

Leading the night and guaranteeing that there was plenty of positivity amid the gravity were gala chairs Erica Parker, the Sky High Young Professionals president and Director of Business Development at JD Fields & Company, and Lindsey Boatman, the Sky High Young Professionals vice president and Senior Director Business Development Satterfield & Pontikes Construction.

Former Sky High board member Taylor Sass served as emcee with her main duty introducing honorees Shelley and Brett Pennington, who last year made a transformative $2 million gift to Sky High for Kids to advance immunotherapy research. Sass revealed that in the wake of the gift the reception lobby at Texas Children’s Cancer Immunotherapy Center on the Sky High for Kids Patient Floor has been named in the Penningtons’ honor.

Contributing to the remarkable bottom line were the silent and live auctions the latter of which saw an impressive $340,000 bid on a single item. That was for a hunting experience at Spitzer Industries CJ4 Ranch with country singer-songwriter Parker McCollum. Must-have items included a 30-person chef dinner at Lucchese from top Houston chefs Drake Leonards and Leonard Botello IV, and an 8.55-carat Colombian emerald ring donated by Shaftel Diamonds.

Spring at Bering's Swipe















Next

The auction was conducted in the delightfully lively fashions of Sky High for Kids founder and CEO Brittany Hebert Franklin.

“This event was truly special, not only because of the record-breaking crowd and money raised, but because of the continued growth and support behind our mission,” Franklin says. “Each year, we are reminded of the power of this community, and every dollar raised brings us closer to ensuring that no child fights cancer alone.”

Contributing mightily to the evening’s bottom line was JD Fields & Company. By night’s end, the company had enriched Sky High for Kids by some $300,000.

Closing out the night, Trill Burgers personnel handed out its wildly popular burgers as everyone headed home.

PC Seen: Senator Ted Cruz and wife Heidi Cruz, Allie and Jay Fields, Leonard and Abbie Botello, Logan Lester, Iris and Danny Shaftel, Disney and Max Harris, Whitney Kuhn Lawson, Kristen Cannon, Deborah Duncan, Chita and Lane Craft, Molly Mead, Michelle Reyna, Dr. Sheena Garner, Jentry Kelley, Dr. Mackenzi Mcaffee-Dooley, and Michele and Youval Meicler with Texas Mattress Makers and Living Designs Furniture.