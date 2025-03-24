PaperCity The Social Calendar
Society / Hot Ticket

PaperCity‘s The Social Calendar Debuts in Dallas and Houston

An Editor-Curated List of The Can't-Miss Social Events of the Season

BY // 03.24.25
I hope you enjoyed a restful January because that wide-open calendar feels like a distant memory. Things ramped up in February, and now here we are — in the thick of chock-full spring social seasons in Dallas and Houston. Things can get confusing, and events start to blur together. Is it at the Hilton Anatole, or the Omni Dallas? Is it black tie… or black tie and boots? 

At PaperCity, we heard your cries, and we built a solution. *The* solution, actually.

PaperCity recently launched The Social Calendar. Finally, all the details you need to know about the hottest tickets in town… all in one place.

Our editorial team builds The Social Calendar, so it’s the highly-curated, editor-approved list you’ve been seeking. Gone are the days of hopping around from website to website or trying to find that long-lost sponsorship form that arrived via courier pigeon.

When mapping out my own event schedule for April, I utilized The Social Calendar to make sure I didn’t miss anything, or (even worse!) double-book myself. On April 5, I’m attending Nasher Prize for the first time. The Social Calendar provided the who/what/when/where/why, as well as a link to the website for additional details. Whenever I’m attending something for the first time, I like to read the article from previous years (and, of course, click through the photos to see what everyone wore!).

For the events where PaperCity serves as a media sponsor, you’ll see a special designation as “PC Partner.”

On Houston’s social docket, we’re looking forward to the Bryan Museum Gala (April 12), Writers in the Schools Luncheon (April 17), VICTORY and Sonic Automotive’s A Night at the Moulin Rouge (April 26), and Memorial Hermann Health System’s Can’t Stop the Feeling (April 26).

Presented by Bachendorf’s, Dallas’ The Social Calendar is dialed up to full throttle in April. We’re excited to attend Dec My Room’s Room To Grow Luncheon (April 2), Nasher Prize (April 5), Junior League of Dallas’ Milestones Luncheon (April 11, daytime), Children’s Cancer Fund’s Annual Gala (April 11, evening), and Aging Mind Foundation’s A Night of Roaring Hope Gala (April 12).

If you’re planning an event, I highly encourage you to check The Social Calendar and see what else is happening on the particular date that you’re eyeing. To submit your event for consideration by our editorial team, please email socialcalendar@papercitymag.com.

Finally, a heartfelt hat-tip to our readers. Thank you for trusting PaperCity as your go-to source for the hottest events in town.

