Top Texas Designers and Creatives Gather in Round Top to Toast Society Social’s Game Room Collaboration With Fine Art Photographer Nick Mele

Society Social, along with Nick Mele Fine Art and Pooky, hosted a dinner at Rancho Pillow in Round Top. (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Ashley Hunt, Savannah McPartland, Roxy Te Owens, Dani Katten, Sophia Porter, Meg Bell (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Roxy Owens and the Society Social team (Photo by José Rodríguez)
The tablescape at Rancho Pillow with lighting by Pooky. (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Elizabeth Pollock and Christy Doramus (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Ashley Hunt and Savannah McPartland (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Natalie Lindsey (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Marianna Barran, Lisa Henderson, Christy Doramus, and Melissa Smrekar (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Hunter Bell (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Lele Sadoughi, Nick Mele, and Caitlin Wilson (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Ellecia Knolle (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Courtney Zavala, Natalie Lindsey, Lele Sadoughi, Caitlin Wilson, and Hunter Bell (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Madison Chapman, Erin Perkinson, Natalie Lindsey, and Addie Jo Beck (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Lily Barfield and Elaina Fagen (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Avery Cox (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Pooky lit up the barn at Rancho Pillow. (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Claire Brody and Mary Anne Sullivan (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Elaina Fagan (Photo by José Rodríguez)
01
18

Society Social, along with Nick Mele Fine Art and Pooky, hosted a dinner at Rancho Pillow in Round Top. (Photo by José Rodríguez)

02
18

Ashley Hunt, Savannah McPartland, Roxy Te Owens, Dani Katten, Sophia Porter, Meg Bell (Photo by José Rodríguez)

03
18

Roxy Owens and the Society Social team (Photo by José Rodríguez)

04
18

The tablescape at Rancho Pillow with lighting by Pooky. (Photo by José Rodríguez)

05
18

Elizabeth Pollock and Christy Doramus (Photo by José Rodríguez)

06
18

Ashley Hunt and Savannah McPartland (Photo by José Rodríguez)

07
18

Natalie Lindsey (Photo by José Rodríguez)

08
18

Marianna Barran, Lisa Henderson, Christy Doramus, and Melissa Smrekar (Photo by José Rodríguez)

09
18

Hunter Bell (Photo by José Rodríguez)

10
18

Lele Sadoughi, Nick Mele, and Caitlin Wilson (Photo by José Rodríguez)

11
18

Ellecia Knolle (Photo by José Rodríguez)

12
18

Courtney Zavala, Natalie Lindsey, Lele Sadoughi, Caitlin Wilson, and Hunter Bell (Photo by José Rodríguez)

13
18

Madison Chapman, Erin Perkinson, Natalie Lindsey, and Addie Jo Beck (Photo by José Rodríguez)

14
18

Lily Barfield and Elaina Fagen (Photo by José Rodríguez)

15
18

Avery Cox (Photo by José Rodríguez)

16
18

Pooky lit up the barn at Rancho Pillow. (Photo by José Rodríguez)

17
18

Claire Brody and Mary Anne Sullivan (Photo by José Rodríguez)

18
18

Elaina Fagan (Photo by José Rodríguez)

Society Social, along with Nick Mele Fine Art and Pooky, hosted a dinner at Rancho Pillow in Round Top. (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Ashley Hunt, Savannah McPartland, Roxy Te Owens, Dani Katten, Sophia Porter, Meg Bell (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Roxy Owens and the Society Social team (Photo by José Rodríguez)
The tablescape at Rancho Pillow with lighting by Pooky. (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Elizabeth Pollock and Christy Doramus (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Ashley Hunt and Savannah McPartland (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Natalie Lindsey (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Marianna Barran, Lisa Henderson, Christy Doramus, and Melissa Smrekar (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Hunter Bell (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Lele Sadoughi, Nick Mele, and Caitlin Wilson (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Ellecia Knolle (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Courtney Zavala, Natalie Lindsey, Lele Sadoughi, Caitlin Wilson, and Hunter Bell (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Madison Chapman, Erin Perkinson, Natalie Lindsey, and Addie Jo Beck (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Lily Barfield and Elaina Fagen (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Avery Cox (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Pooky lit up the barn at Rancho Pillow. (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Claire Brody and Mary Anne Sullivan (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Elaina Fagan (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Society / The Seen

Top Texas Designers and Creatives Gather in Round Top to Toast Society Social’s Game Room Collaboration With Fine Art Photographer Nick Mele

The Sunset Soirée at Rancho Pillow Showcased the Best of the Small Town's Signature Style

BY // 04.02.25
photography José Rodríguez
Society Social, along with Nick Mele Fine Art and Pooky, hosted a dinner at Rancho Pillow in Round Top. (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Ashley Hunt, Savannah McPartland, Roxy Te Owens, Dani Katten, Sophia Porter, Meg Bell (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Roxy Owens and the Society Social team (Photo by José Rodríguez)
The tablescape at Rancho Pillow with lighting by Pooky. (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Elizabeth Pollock and Christy Doramus (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Ashley Hunt and Savannah McPartland (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Natalie Lindsey (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Marianna Barran, Lisa Henderson, Christy Doramus, and Melissa Smrekar (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Hunter Bell (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Lele Sadoughi, Nick Mele, and Caitlin Wilson (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Ellecia Knolle (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Courtney Zavala, Natalie Lindsey, Lele Sadoughi, Caitlin Wilson, and Hunter Bell (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Madison Chapman, Erin Perkinson, Natalie Lindsey, and Addie Jo Beck (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Lily Barfield and Elaina Fagen (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Avery Cox (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Pooky lit up the barn at Rancho Pillow. (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Claire Brody and Mary Anne Sullivan (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Elaina Fagan (Photo by José Rodríguez)
1
18

Society Social, along with Nick Mele Fine Art and Pooky, hosted a dinner at Rancho Pillow in Round Top. (Photo by José Rodríguez)

2
18

Ashley Hunt, Savannah McPartland, Roxy Te Owens, Dani Katten, Sophia Porter, Meg Bell (Photo by José Rodríguez)

3
18

Roxy Owens and the Society Social team (Photo by José Rodríguez)

4
18

The tablescape at Rancho Pillow with lighting by Pooky. (Photo by José Rodríguez)

5
18

Elizabeth Pollock and Christy Doramus (Photo by José Rodríguez)

6
18

Ashley Hunt and Savannah McPartland (Photo by José Rodríguez)

7
18

Natalie Lindsey (Photo by José Rodríguez)

8
18

Marianna Barran, Lisa Henderson, Christy Doramus, and Melissa Smrekar (Photo by José Rodríguez)

9
18

Hunter Bell (Photo by José Rodríguez)

10
18

Lele Sadoughi, Nick Mele, and Caitlin Wilson (Photo by José Rodríguez)

11
18

Ellecia Knolle (Photo by José Rodríguez)

12
18

Courtney Zavala, Natalie Lindsey, Lele Sadoughi, Caitlin Wilson, and Hunter Bell (Photo by José Rodríguez)

13
18

Madison Chapman, Erin Perkinson, Natalie Lindsey, and Addie Jo Beck (Photo by José Rodríguez)

14
18

Lily Barfield and Elaina Fagen (Photo by José Rodríguez)

15
18

Avery Cox (Photo by José Rodríguez)

16
18

Pooky lit up the barn at Rancho Pillow. (Photo by José Rodríguez)

17
18

Claire Brody and Mary Anne Sullivan (Photo by José Rodríguez)

18
18

Elaina Fagan (Photo by José Rodríguez)

Twice a year, the Houston and Dallas gals about town leave the big city and converge on Round Top, Texas for a day or two fueled by the thrill of the hunt at the Round Top Antiques Fair. As a veteran Round Topper, I recently offered a guide for how to pull off the perfect day trip. In addition to antique dealers, the show attracts brands from across the country who want a little slice of that sweet Round Top pie.

For the second year, Society Social popped up at the ever-expanding Blue Hills. Roxy Te Owens founded the North Carolina-based furniture brand, which offers a fresh, cheeky take on traditional style. I challenge you to find a “grandmillenial” who doesn’t own (or covet!) a piece of furniture from Society Social. I filled my first home with well-crafted pieces from the brand, from an olive green velvet sofa to two swivel chairs swathed in a timeless chintz from Schumacher.

In their tent at Blue Hills this year, Society Social is showcasing their new collaboration with fine art photographer Nick Mele. The limited-edition furniture collection, called “Pause Life, Play Games,” reimagines the modern game room and includes (among other offerings) a game table, which can be customized in any color, as well as the most aesthetically pleasing gaming chairs you’ve ever seen.

The tablescape at Rancho Pillow with lighting by Pooky. (Photo by José Rodríguez)
The tablescape at Rancho Pillow with lighting by Pooky. (Photo by José Rodríguez)

To celebrate the launch of their collection, Society Social, along with Mele and British lighting brand Pooky, hosted the chicest menagerie of creatives from across the Lone Star State at Rancho Pillow in Round Top for an intimate dinner.

Upon arrival, guests sipped Ranch Waters and margaritas on custom hand-embroidered cocktail napkins from Hibiscus Linens while they admired the “Pause Life, Play Games” collection, which was set up on Rancho Pillow’s front porch. After Owens welcomed guests, she invited them inside the fantastical Rancho Pillow, a fever-dream manifestation of everything colorful and collected, wacky and wonderful about Round Top. Pendants from Pooky lit up the barn and enhanced the already-glowing ambiance.

Describing the setting, Owens said, “The always quirky, slightly psychedelic Rancho Pillow was the perfect backdrop for our celebratory collection launch dinner. Bursting with vibrant colors, charming character, and unmistakable personality, it truly captures the playful spirit of both our brands and the magic of Round Top.”

Easter Tabletop

Swipe
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025
  • Bering's April 2025

She continued, “With a guest list full of creatives — fashion and interior designers, writers, floral stylists, and storytellers of all kinds— there was no shortage of inspiration. It was a joy to gather, connect, and share in the evening’s energy. At the heart of everything we do is creativity. It’s the delight we find in the creative process that we strive to reflect in our work, and we couldn’t have asked for a better setting or group of people to celebrate that sentiment with.”

Courtney Zavala, Natalie Lindsey, Lele Sadoughi, Caitlin Wilson, and Hunter Bell (Photo by José Rodríguez)
Courtney Zavala, Natalie Lindsey, Lele Sadoughi, Caitlin Wilson, and Hunter Bell (Photo by José Rodríguez)

Those “storytellers of all kinds” included Lisa Henderson, Christy Doramus, Lele Sadoughi, Caitlin Wilson, Avery Cox, Claire Brody, Marianna Barran, Hunter Bell, Lily Barfield, Natalie Lindsey, Annie Downing, Savannah McPartland, Ashley Hunt, Elaina Fagan, Courtney Zavala, Ellecia Knolle, Jodie Sanders, and Regan Iglesia.

One thing to know about Round Top is that those fields of antiques actually double as a runway. For Society Social and Mele, the urban cowgirls came dressed to impress (just swipe through the pics to see for yourself). Natalie Lindsey even styled Owens and Mele for their Round Top itinerary, ensuring Mele traded his flip flips (he lives in Florida, ok!!) for a pair of vintage cowboy boots. I particularly loved the vintage yoyo skirt she sourced for Owens to wear during the soirée.

It was Mele’s first visit to Round Top, and, as everyone does, he fell hard and fast for the tiny Texan town that oozes with that indefinable je ne sais quoi.

“What I love most about Round Top,” he said, “is seeing how vintage treasures find new life in contemporary settings — it’s exactly the kind of authentic dialogue between old and new that inspires my own work.”

For one night, some of the most charming creatives in Texas paused life to play games with Society Social, and everyone left a winner.

Society Social’s pop-up in Tent 10 at Blue Hills in Round Top continues through April 5. 

FOREGROUND_PAPERCITY

Featured Properties

Swipe
2119 Parker Grove Drive
Pomona
FOR SALE

2119 Parker Grove Drive
Manvel, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
2119 Parker Grove Drive
1902 Potomac Drive #A
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1902 Potomac Drive #A
Houston, TX

$749,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1902 Potomac Drive #A
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
2414 Cochran Street
Cochran Estates, Northside
FOR SALE

2414 Cochran Street
Houston, TX

$334,500 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
2414 Cochran Street
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
27039 Bel Air Point Lane
Sunterra
FOR SALE

27039 Bel Air Point Lane
Katy, TX

$394,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
27039 Bel Air Point Lane
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
4812 Holly Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4812 Holly Street
Bellaire, TX

$8,600 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4812 Holly Street
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$307,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
6710 La Puente Drive
Mission Bend
FOR SALE

6710 La Puente Drive
Houston, TX

$235,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
6710 La Puente Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
2208 Arlington Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2208 Arlington Street
Houston, TX

$1,545,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2208 Arlington Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
3 Warrenton Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,649,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
2510 Gostick Street
Greater Heights
FOR SALE

2510 Gostick Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2510 Gostick Street
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Sienna Village Of Destrehan
FOR SALE

2514 Ashby Forest Drive
Missouri City, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2514 Ashby Forest Drive
3931 Gramercy Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

3931 Gramercy Street
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3931 Gramercy Street
25919 Orchard Knoll Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

25919 Orchard Knoll Lane
Katy, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
25919 Orchard Knoll Lane
279 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Bend
FOR SALE

279 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
279 Sugarberry Circle
814 Reinicke Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

814 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$565,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
814 Reinicke Street
3111 Oakmont Drive
Alcorn Bend, Sugar Land
FOR SALE

3111 Oakmont Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
3111 Oakmont Drive
1210 Bala Lake Court
Gleannloch Farms
FOR SALE

1210 Bala Lake Court
Spring, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1210 Bala Lake Court
3906 Centre Plains Way
Centre Park Terrace
FOR SALE

3906 Centre Plains Way
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3906 Centre Plains Way
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$529,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
1744 Nina Lee Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1744 Nina Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1744 Nina Lee Lane
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$995,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Dunham Pointe
FOR SALE

14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Cypress, TX

$929,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
7447 Brompton Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

7447 Brompton Street
Houston, TX

$299,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
7447 Brompton Street
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$192,900 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
1523 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1523 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1523 Allston Street
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$455,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
1230 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1230 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$1,225,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1230 Allston Street
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$346,888 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Ponderosa Forest
FOR SALE

1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Houston, TX

$242,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
6806 Waxbill Road
Cane Island
FOR SALE

6806 Waxbill Road
Katy, TX

$499,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6806 Waxbill Road
14011 Old Gruene Court
Rock Creek, Cypress
FOR SALE

14011 Old Gruene Court
Cypress, TX

$1,399,000 Learn More about this property
Katie Aguilar
This property is listed by: Katie Aguilar (832) 725-9616 Email Realtor
14011 Old Gruene Court
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X