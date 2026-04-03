Meet Sophie Deslatte, One of the Children’s Cancer Fund “Unbridled Courage” Gala Patient Models

For the Children’s Cancer Fund Unbridled Courage Fashion Show & Gala on Friday, April 17, it’s a guarantee that inspiration will be around every corner, and it will be hard to find a dry eye in the house.

However, one of the most inspiring portions of the evening is always the patient models. As North Texans gather to celebrate 36 years of hope, heart, and changing lives at the Hilton Anatole Dallas, the fearless spirit of children and families facing pediatric cancer remains front and center. One such child is 15-year-old patient model Sophie Deslatte of White Oak, Texas.

Deslatte comes from a family well-acquainted with bravery and courage. Her older sister, Olivia, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s T-cell lymphoma in 2020 and endured nearly three years of chemotherapy before achieving remission. She draws daily inspiration from Olivia’s resilience and views her as a hero, as well as a role model for courage, perseverance, and hope.

In August 2025, during a routine annual eye exam for new glasses, Deslatte’s optometrist noticed something unusual with her left optic nerve. She was quickly referred to an ophthalmologist, and after extensive testing, she was sent to the Children’s Health Emergency Room in Dallas for further evaluation.

Here, an MRI revealed an optic pathway glioma affecting both eyes, more pronounced in the left. Following multiple consultations, doctors recommended a year-long weekly chemotherapy regimen. Her official diagnosis is Optic Nerve Glioma (a tumor affecting both eyes, with the left eye more severely impacted).

Despite the physical and emotional challenges, Deslatte has approached treatment with remarkable courage, strength, and optimism, lighting up every room she enters with her smile. And, it’s sure to be no different as she takes the runway on Friday, April 17, where she’ll be one of 18 featured patient models.

She’s especially excited to be part of the runway show because she loves fashion, enjoys experimenting with makeup, and sees the experience as a joyful way to express herself.

Her interests and hobbies include the marching band, where she enjoys performing with peers, makeup experimentation to show her creativity and flair, and traveling/vacations, which she describes as one of her favorite ways to spend time with family.

Deslatte’s own survivor motto is: “Take one day at a time and get through it with a smile.”

She dreams of one day becoming an anesthesiologist, combining a love of science and helping others. Sophie Deslatte’s journey reflects resilience, positivity, and a determination to enjoy life despite challenges. Her participation in the gala exemplifies her commitment to embracing new experiences and inspiring others with her bravery and creativity.

Catch her on the catwalk on Friday, April 17!