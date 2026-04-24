SESSION Pilates Celebrates Foundation Launch With Inaugural Sound SESSION at Dallas’ The Bomb Factory
Guests Danced the Night Away to High-Energy Performances By Saint Motel, Sir Woman, and DJ Lucy Wrubel
By PaperCity Staff Report //
Photography Karlo X. Ramos
Saint Motel performs at the inaugural Sound SESSIONS, in support of the new SESSIONS Foundation. (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
Brittany Grignon Hays, GG Hays (6 years old), Brandon Hays (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
Brittany Grignon Hays, Liza Myers, DJ Lucy Wrubel, Molly Grace Sambol (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
Lauren Gibson, Holly Breslin, Amy Lerma, Brooke Fedro, Falon Jones, Megan Nichols (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
Cassandra Willis, Christine Guzman, Amanda Eddy (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
Brittany Glendenning, Brooke Dowdy, Alex Snodgrass (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
Leigh Hutchinson of Via Triozzi (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
Melissa and Charlie Price (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
Hannah Hull, Chelsi Clapper, Alie Batson, Tara Dixon (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
Molly Grace Sambol, Rachel Scoggins Taylor, Lucy Wrubel (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
Hayden Williams, Page Hoffmeyer, Sydney Boneno (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
Paige Muller (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
Inaugural Grant Recipient PWR WMN - Molly Grace Sambol, Brittany Grignon Hays (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
PWR WMN Awarded the Inaugural $80,000 SESSION Foundation Grant with Founding Circle (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
Jonathan Rosenberg, Beaux Olaiya, Brian Rutt (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
PWR WMN Grant Recipients, Miriam McDonald and Kimberly Borges (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
Kayla Powell, Lisa Jones, Erika Krehbiel (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
Samantha Spragins, Carley Gibson, Katie Lee Scoggins, Wallace Sorrells, Anna Belou (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
SESSION 10 Year Cake by Founding Circle Member Susan Sarich of SusieCakes (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
SESSION Foundation Grant Finalist, Fareedah Shaheed, and Lauren Homme (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
Susan and Steve O’Brien, TJ Griffin, Reed Robertson, Tonya Ramsey, Jenny Kirtland (Photo by Karlo X. Ramos)
What: Inaugural Sound SESSION presented by SESSION Pilates
Where: The Bomb Factory
PC Moment: Celebrating its 10th anniversary and the launch of the SESSION Foundation, SESSION Pilates hosted its inaugural Sound SESSION event this spring. Iconic Deep Ellum concert venue, The Bomb Factory, was transformed into a “Desert Disco” by Valdivia Ventures, featuring stunning floral installations by Parker Paschall Designs and high-energy sets from Founding Circle Member DJ Lucy Wrubel. The evening was a resounding success, grossing over $300,000 to empower the next wave of North Texas female founders. This milestone was made possible by the visionary leadership of Grignon Hays, whose personal contribution funded the evening’s entertainment.
Guests danced the night away to Saint Motel and Sir Woman, as well as being presented with a showcase of Dallas’ dynamic female-led entrepreneurial talent. Bites were crafted by top Dallas chefs Leigh Hutchinson of Via Triozzi and Chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman. A massive SESSION 10 Year Cake created by Founding Circle Member Susan Sarich of SusieCakes was a showstopper at the event.
Impact: Recently launched by SESSION Pilates founder Brittany Grignon Hays, the SESSION Foundation is committed to uplifting female entrepreneurs across North Texas by fostering a collaborative community that provides access to essential resources, expert mentorship, and the support needed to build successful and sustainable businesses, strengthening our collective prosperity.
The foundation’s first $80,000 grant was presented to PWR WMN. Showcasing Dallas’s premiere female-led talent alongside the city’s finest food and beverage partners, the night set a powerful precedent for philanthropy and community in the years to come.
PC Seen: Brandon Hays, Liza Myers, Molly Grace Sambol, Lauren Gibson, Holly Breslin, Amy Lerma, Brooke Fedro, Falon Jones, Megan Nichols, Cassandra Willis, Christine Guzman, Amanda Eddy, Brittany Glendenning, Alex Snodgrass, Melissa and Charlie Price, Hannah Hull, Chelsi Clapper, Alie Batson, Tara Dixon, Hayden Williams, Page Hoffmeyer, Sydney Boneno, Paige Muller, Jonathan Rosenberg, Beaux Olaiya, Brian Rutt, Miriam McDonald, Kimberly Borges, Kayla Powell, Lisa Jones, Erika Krehbiel, Samantha Spragins, Carley Gibson, Katie Lee Scoggins, Wallace Sorrells, Anna Belou, Fareedah Shaheed, Lauren Homme, Susan and Steve O’Brien, TJ Griffin, Reed Robertson, Tonya Ramsey, and Jenny Kirtland.
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