Houston’s Southern Smoke Yacht Party Sails Into $1.6 Million Seas — With a James Beard Award Providing Fuel

Chefs Gelipe Botero and Luis Roger at Southern Smoke Foundation's Decanted Wine Auction held at Lott Hall in Hermann Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Best dressed winners Natalie Vaclavik & Seth Siegel-Gardner pictured with Caroline Nabors, Vanessa Ames at Southern Smoke Foundation's Decanted Wine Auction held at Lott Hall in Hermann Park (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Southern Smoke Foundation Decanted Wine Auction

Where: Lott Hall in Hermann Park

PC Moment: Obviously this was one rocking afternoon for Houston’s Southern Smoke Foundation with more than 550 bottles of choice wines opened among 350 guests. Not all consumed of course, as this was about drinking responsibly. This was a tasting, not a tailgate party.

Amid the bidding fun and the previous private chef-driven dinners, this Decanted extravaganza raised $1.6 million for emergency relief funding and access to no-cost mental health services for food and beverage workers across the nation. Since being started by Chef Chris Shepherd in 2015, this foundation for restaurant workers has raised more than $16 million overall.

The nonprofit’s good works were recognized in March when it got named a 2026 James Beard Foundation Impact Award honoree. The reveal came as part of the foundation’s annual Achievement Awards program, which recognizes individuals and organizations making a significant and positive impact on American food culture, sustainability and equity.

That added further high spirits to this Houston afternoon. Auction chairs Vanessa and Chuck Ames dubbed the festivities “Yachty by Nature” and suggested everyone dress accordingly. Thus, in the middle of a sophisticated wine auction there was a Best Nautically Dressed competition. That honor went to Natalie Vaclavik and Chef Seth Siegel-Gardner.

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The tasting reception prior to the live auction featured gourmet food and drinks from Houston-area chefs representing six Michelin-starred restaurants including:

Emmanuel Chavez , Tatemó

Felipe Botero , Le Jardinier MFAH

Felipe Riccio , MARCH

Luis Roger , BCN

Mayank Istwal , Musaafer

Will and Nichole Buckman , Corkscrew BBQ

During the live auction, Bobby Matos of State of Grace and La Lucha served additional bites, followed by dessert from Christina Au of Blacksmith, Van Teamer of Pudgy’s Fine Cookies, Stephanie Velasquez of CASAema HTX, and Jason Tidwell of Three Brothers Bakery.

In all 45 vintners attended, each bringing at least a dozen bottles, including award-winning wine makers Steve Matthiasson of Matthiasson Wines and Mark Porembski from Zeitgeist Cellars.

The Ameses cohosted one of the “Notorious Admiral’s Club” dinners with Jordan and Dylan Seff where chefs James London of Chubby Fish in Charleston, South Carolina; Dano and Bethany Heinze of Vern’s, also in Charleston; and Jason Ryczek of Houston’s own Little’s Oyster Bar wowed with their multi-course dinner.

PC Seen: Lindsay Brown, Cherif Mbodji, Cristina and Morgan Lunt, Aaron Bludorn, Caroline Nabors, Alvin Abraham, Cat Bill, Kristy and Chris Bradshaw, Jasmine Hirsch, Amanda McMillian, Matt Zumbach and Sarah Wicker, Robin and Tom Segesta, and Southern Smoke Foundation board president Dr. Kevin Gee with Brandi Montgomery.