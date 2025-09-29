SPCA of Texas Announces $31 Million Capital Campaign at Hollywood-Themed Fur Ball

"Papparazzi" ushered guests downstairs to the ballroom that dazzled in black, white, and gold. (Photo by Thomas Garza)

At the Venice Film Festival, how well a film is received is measured by how long the standing ovation lasts. At SPCA of Texas’ recent Fur Ball, the one standing ovation of the night was for a three-legged rescue pup named Sapphire. A star is born!

More than 500 animal lovers attended this year’s festive fête, which was chaired by Kristin and James Hallam and fittingly themed “Lights, Camera, Adopt!” Attendees arrived in sparkling cocktail attire, happily posed for their Hollywood red carpet moment in front of the step-and-repeat, and sipped on wine and cocktails from Ben E. Keith, who generously donated the pours.

I often skip a fundraiser’s requisite cocktail hour, but I never skip the cocktail hour at Fur Ball. Why? Two words: Cuddle Zone.

After arriving at The Frontiers of Flight Museum, I immediately ascended the stairs and beelined to two Cuddle Zones where yawning puppies awaited my warm embrace. Just as I said last year, I found it nothing short of restorative. In addition to cuddling puppies, guests perused a compelling silent auction upstairs that included everything from a Dolce and Gabbana Sicily bag to a $3,000 gift card to Bachendorf’s (Katy Bock chaired last year’s Fur Ball and remains a steadfast supporter of SPCA of Texas, as well as a fellow Mother of Poodles!).

“Papparazzi” ushered guests downstairs to the ballroom that dazzled in black, white, and gold, with magnificent orchids from Central Market taking center stage at each table. Once again, NBC5’s Bryan Curtis served as emcee. He charmingly shared the story of adopting his dog, Ocho, from the SPCA of Texas and urged generous support to power the organization’s lifesaving work.

Then, SPCA of Texas’ President and CEO Chris Luna shared two marquee announcements from the stage:

— Luna revealed the organization’s new mission statement: “Creating a brighter future for animals, people, and the community.”

— Luna announced a new $31 million capital campaign called “Care Unleashed,” which will add 39,000 square feet to the campus, reimagined as the Stephens Greth Foundation Campus and home to the new Addy Foundation Care and Recovery Center. Most remarkably, Care Unleashed is already more than 75 percent funded!

Guests buzzed with excitement from Luna’s announcements. Dinner from Vestals Catering followed and included a butter leaf salad with feta, poached pears, and spiced pecans, followed by a red wine braised short rib with mashed potatoes and haricot verts. Triple chocolate layer cake and a signature shortcake with an apple cranberry compote alternated, making seat selection paramount for your palate.

Is it too cliche for an animal fundraiser to say that auctioneer Grant Snyder had the audience eating out of his hand? Suffice it to say, the seven live auction items turned into 10! (“It’s for the animals!”)

A video about Sapphire’s journey to healing played and culminated in her triumphant walk onto the stage with her mom, Krystelle. It perfectly (don’t make me say pawfectly!) demonstrated the impact of generosity on the lives of animals at SPCA of Texas. Is there a better way to kick off a paddle raise? Apparently not! Kathy and Jim Hopper offered a $200,000 challenge match, which donors readily met.

As the program concluded, guests wasted no time pouring onto the dance floor and cutting a rug to Manhattan band. I went home to my own Cuddle Zone with my three-year-old rescue Standard Poodle Norman Rockwell. We don’t deserve dogs!

PC Spotted: Katy & Lawrence Bock, the Dealey family, Kameron & Court Westcott, Ben Leal & Ceasar Reyna, Katy Brooks, Samantha Whortley, Miss Texas Sadie Schiermeyer, Whitney & Eric Eichinger, Jan & Trevor Rees-Jones, and Dr. Courtney Nall & Andrew Nall.