Houston’s Howl-O-Ween Turns Into a $1.3 Million SPCA Night With Costume Delights and Rescue Animal Winners

01
25

Allison & Jim Bagley at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala

02
25

Brady & Zane Carruth make the scene at the Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball celebrating 100 years.

03
25

Julie Johnson, Maddie DeLongchamps, Melissa Johnson at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

04
25

Ryan & Katharine DeLongchamps at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

05
25

Yanira Huntington, Nicolas Huntington, David Huntington at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

06
25

Justin & Amy Lee at the Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball celebrating 100 years (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

07
25

Pete & Jana DeLongchamps at the Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball celebrating 100 years

08
25

Buddy & Kylie Carruth, Margaret & Jay Magness at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

09
25

Bill Boyce, Ray Echevarria, Bruce Lundstrom, Scott Davenport at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

10
25

Carl & Cindy Bohannon at the Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball celebrating 100 years (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

11
25

Chris & Susan Dray at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

12
25

Deborah Duncan, Duncan Horner at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala

13
25

Frank & Jaie Daily, Susan & Earl Hesterberg at the Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball celebrating 100 years (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

14
25

Robert Iris, Graham Gemoetes, Hershey Grace at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

15
25

Hannah Barker, Ashley Nguyen at the Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball celebrating 100 years (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

16
25

Hershey Grace, Ed McMahon at the Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball celebrating 100 years

17
25

Jason & Aron Armenta at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

18
25

John & Terry Johnson at the Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball celebrating 100 years (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

19
25

Cathy & Larry Kelley at the Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball celebrating 100 years (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)

20
25

Kristen & Mike Kelly at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

21
25

Les Allison, Steve Stephens, Larry Levine at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

22
25

Martha Adger & James Madget, Fred Herring, Mary Anne Miller at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

23
25

Zane Carruth, Patti Mercer, Deborah Duncan at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

24
25

The Wildlife Team at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

25
25

The Houston SPCA celebrates a century of animal welfare with a Halloween themed gala.

Society / Featured Parties

Houston's Howl-O-Ween Turns Into a $1.3 Million SPCA Night With Costume Delights and Rescue Animal Winners

Unique Auction Items Make This Anything But Scary

BY // 10.31.24
Allison & Jim Bagley at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala
Brady & Zane Carruth make the scene at the Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball celebrating 100 years.
Julie Johnson, Maddie DeLongchamps, Melissa Johnson at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)
Ryan & Katharine DeLongchamps at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)
Yanira Huntington, Nicolas Huntington, David Huntington at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)
Justin & Amy Lee at the Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball celebrating 100 years (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Pete & Jana DeLongchamps at the Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball celebrating 100 years
Buddy & Kylie Carruth, Margaret & Jay Magness at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)
Bill Boyce, Ray Echevarria, Bruce Lundstrom, Scott Davenport at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)
Carl & Cindy Bohannon at the Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball celebrating 100 years (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Chris & Susan Dray at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)
Deborah Duncan, Duncan Horner at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala
Frank & Jaie Daily, Susan & Earl Hesterberg at the Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball celebrating 100 years (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Robert Iris, Graham Gemoetes, Hershey Grace at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)
Hannah Barker, Ashley Nguyen at the Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball celebrating 100 years (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Hershey Grace, Ed McMahon at the Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball celebrating 100 years
Jason & Aron Armenta at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)
John & Terry Johnson at the Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball celebrating 100 years (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Cathy & Larry Kelley at the Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball celebrating 100 years (Photo by Michelle Watson, CatchlightGroup.com)
Kristen & Mike Kelly at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)
Les Allison, Steve Stephens, Larry Levine at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)
Martha Adger & James Madget, Fred Herring, Mary Anne Miller at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)
Zane Carruth, Patti Mercer, Deborah Duncan at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)
The Wildlife Team at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)
The Houston SPCA celebrates a century of animal welfare with a Halloween themed gala.
What: Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween Ball

Where: Houston SPCA’s Equine Rescue Arena

PC Moment: In celebration of the nonprofit‘s 100th anniversary, gala chairs Zane and Brady Carruth led the costumed throng in raising $1.3 million for SPCA programs dedicated to saving animals from suffering, abuse and exploitation. In a nod to the nonprofit’s mission, the 486 passionate pet-loving philanthropists were invited to stroll through the horse barn and visit with rehabilitated equine.

Adding to the howl-ish atmosphere of the highly themed evening were a coven of magicians, fortune tellers and talented costumed dancers from TUTS who circulated through the party space. As everyone was seated for dinner, the scene erupted in a flash mob performance of the Black Eyed Peas’ hit “I Gotta Feeling” which of course guaranteed a “good, good night.”

Also in keeping with the theme the TUTS dancers added to the energy with performance to “I Put a Spell on You.”

Ryan & Katherine DeLongchamps
Ryan & Katharine DeLongchamps at the Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween gala (Photo by Johnny Than)

While Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan served as emcee, Houston SPCA president and CEO Patti Mercer introduced the evening’s honorees: Jana and Pete DeLongchamps, Hill’s Pet Nutrition and the Carruths.

The live auction contributed significantly to the bottom line with such tempting items as tickets to the Buzbee Suite at Texas A&M University’s Kyle Field, a night hanging out with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, a weekend VIP getaway for four at a beautiful Galveston beach house with tickets to the Bryan Museum, and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience a rehabilitated bald eagle release.

Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball
Brady & Zane Carruth make the scene at the Houston SPCA 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball celebrating 100 years.

PC Seen: Katharine and Ryan DeLongchamps, Kylie and Buddy Carruth, Margaret and Jay Magness, Allison and Jim Bagley, Cindy and Carl Bohannon, Cathy and Larry Kelley, Aron and Jason Armenta ,Hershey Grace, Ed McMahon, Susan and Chris Dray, Duncan Horner, Jaie and Frank Daily, Susan and Earl Hesterberg, Hannah Barker, and Ashley Nguyen.

Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X