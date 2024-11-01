Houston’s Howl-O-Ween Turns Into a $1.3 Million SPCA Night With Costume Delights and Rescue Animal Winners
Unique Auction Items Make This Anything But ScaryBY Shelby Hodge // 10.31.24
The Houston SPCA celebrates a century of animal welfare with a Halloween themed gala.
What: Houston SPCA annual Howl-O-Ween Ball
Where: Houston SPCA’s Equine Rescue Arena
PC Moment: In celebration of the nonprofit‘s 100th anniversary, gala chairs Zane and Brady Carruth led the costumed throng in raising $1.3 million for SPCA programs dedicated to saving animals from suffering, abuse and exploitation. In a nod to the nonprofit’s mission, the 486 passionate pet-loving philanthropists were invited to stroll through the horse barn and visit with rehabilitated equine.
Adding to the howl-ish atmosphere of the highly themed evening were a coven of magicians, fortune tellers and talented costumed dancers from TUTS who circulated through the party space. As everyone was seated for dinner, the scene erupted in a flash mob performance of the Black Eyed Peas’ hit “I Gotta Feeling” which of course guaranteed a “good, good night.”
Also in keeping with the theme the TUTS dancers added to the energy with performance to “I Put a Spell on You.”
While Great Day Houston host Deborah Duncan served as emcee, Houston SPCA president and CEO Patti Mercer introduced the evening’s honorees: Jana and Pete DeLongchamps, Hill’s Pet Nutrition and the Carruths.
The live auction contributed significantly to the bottom line with such tempting items as tickets to the Buzbee Suite at Texas A&M University’s Kyle Field, a night hanging out with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, a weekend VIP getaway for four at a beautiful Galveston beach house with tickets to the Bryan Museum, and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience a rehabilitated bald eagle release.
PC Seen: Katharine and Ryan DeLongchamps, Kylie and Buddy Carruth, Margaret and Jay Magness, Allison and Jim Bagley, Cindy and Carl Bohannon, Cathy and Larry Kelley, Aron and Jason Armenta ,Hershey Grace, Ed McMahon, Susan and Chris Dray, Duncan Horner, Jaie and Frank Daily, Susan and Earl Hesterberg, Hannah Barker, and Ashley Nguyen.