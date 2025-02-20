Beloved Dallas ‘Icon’ and Former First Lady Laura Bush Accepts Award at St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon

For 14 consecutive days each year, I find an excuse to wear every pink, red, purple, or heart-themed outfit and accessory in my closet. Sure, Valentine’s Day comes but once a year, but the women of Dallas don’t have to get ready. They stay ready. They know what to save their best look for, too. February is for the girls, and the most beguiling gathering of galentines occurs at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon & Fashion Show.

More than 1.7 million people in the United States currently battle blood cancers. Themed “XOXO Sending Love and Care,” this year’s event raised more than $640,000 for LLS’ mission to eradicate blood cancers.

Sending their love and care, Courtney Petit and Caitlin Wilson co-chaired the 41st annual event, with Mona & Grey Stogner serving as honorary chairs. It’s important to know that there are really two fashion shows at the LLS St. Valentine’s Day event. In addition to the Jan Strimple-produced runway show (which featured masterfully curated looks from Highland Park Village retailers), the other fashion show begins the moment one arrives. The 650 guests truly took the theme to heart, offering air kisses (Xs) and hugs (Os) in their most festive finery. Every pink quilted Chanel flap bag and Lady Dior in Dallas hits the town for LLS!

During the program, which was emceed by Fox4 anchor Clarice Tinsley, Former First Lady Laura Bush accepted this year’s ICON Award.

For the Bush family, the devastation of blood disease couldn’t hit closer to home. President George W. Bush’s younger sister, Robin, lost her battle with leukemia at the age of three.

In her remarks while accepting the award, Mrs. Bush said, “It was the great sadness of the Bush family that they lost their little girl. Fortunately, though, times have changed, and thanks to the incredible research of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and countless doctors, a blood cancer diagnosis is no longer a death sentence.” She continued, “Now there’s a treatment for leukemia and lymphoma, and the generosity of everyone in this room makes it possible for little girls like Robin to come back home to their families happy and healthy.”

In addition to Mrs. Bush, LLS honored three other individuals: Dr. Brian Berryman, a renowned oncologist, received the Lynda Adleta Heart of Gold Award; the late Larry Hagman, who starred as J.R. Ewing on Dallas and died from acute myeloid leukemia, received the Memorial Hero Award; and Jude Cobler, a college student and five-time leukemia survivor, received the Spirit of Tom Landry award.

Always a highlight, the fashion show featured looks from Highland Park Village retailers La Vie Style House, Veronica Beard, Simkhai, Lela Rose, and Carolina Herrera. Per tradition, host committee members’ children modeled outfits from LoveShackFancy. Perfectly befitting the theme, 12-year-old “mailman” Jack gifted valentines to the youngest models as “Mr. Postman” played throughout the Meyerson.

Once again, LLS signed, sealed, and delivered a love-filled afternoon that pierced attendees’ hearts and pocketbooks, raising critical funds to help in the fight to end blood cancers.

