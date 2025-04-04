Stages’ new leadership team Gwen Watkins, Managing Director, and Derek Livingston, Artistic Director; Photo Credit Jacob Power
Society / Featured Parties

Houston’s Record Breaking $1.4 Million Theatre Night — Stages Kicks Up Its Rhinestone Cowboy Boots

A Texas-Sized Musical

BY // 04.03.25
Stages new leadership team managing director Gwen Watkins, artistic director Derek Livingston at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
The 'Das Barbecü' cast provides a lively interlude during Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Myrtle Jones, Charles Walker, Denise Fennell, George C. Lancaster at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Brenda & Brad Jones at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Glenda & Russell Gordy, Alicia & Garrett Gordy at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Carolyn Keating, Gwen Watkins at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Charles & Kerry Walker at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Beth Wolff, Lauren Fisher at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Dean Putterman, Ed Finger at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Cabrina & Steven Owsley at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Denise Fennel, Risk Pasqualone at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ty & Christine Hoffer, Jaycee Wolff, Allison Wolff at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ingrid & Hans Roth at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Jaycee Wolff on the dance floor at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jo Furr, Angela Ramm at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Julie Lancaster, Brenda Jones at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Louise & Larry Glenn at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Debra & Mike Dishberger at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mady & Ken Kades at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Myrtle Jones in Emilia Wickstead at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Myrtle Jones in Pamella Roland at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Myrtle Jones, George C. Lancaster, Gwen Watkins at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Patrick Summers, Beth Madison, Myrtle Jones, Khori Dastoor at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Ralph Burch & Vicki West at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Rick Pasqualone, Glenda & Russell Gordy, Denise Fennell at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Robin & Danny Klaes at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Stacy Feltham, Marc Cutler at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Steve & June Barth at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Vicki West, Linda Padon at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Goerge C. Lancaster, Gwen Watkins at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Denise Fennell during the live auction at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brenda Jones, George C.Lancaster, Denise Fennell at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Cowgirls set the scene at Stages' 'Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings' gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Always known for good times guaranteed with entertainment from its theater productions, Stages’ 2025 Houston gala lived up to its reputation for inspired fun with the cast of Das Barbecü taking the spotlight for a foot-stompin’, knee-slappin’ segment from the company’s next musical production. It was that Texas-sized musical that set up the gala theme of “Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings” perfectly.

None embraced the theme more vividly than the fabulous gala chair Myrtle Jones, who as with any worthy diva donned two dazzling gowns — the first a Pamella Roland and the second Emilia Wickstead, both accessorized with complementary jewels from Valobra Master Jewelers. With Jones such a stylish stalwart supporter of Stages, it was revealed on this evening that the costume and wig shop would be named in her honor — The Myrtle Jones Costume and Wig Shop.

Congratulations to Jones for also helming the event that earned a record $1.4 million for Stages’ artistic and educational endeavors.

Stages’ new leadership team of managing director Gwen Watkins and artistic director Derek Livingston, who will debut his first programming in the 2025-2026 season, opened the program by honoring Myrtle and her contributions to Stages.

Taking bows were artistic collaborator and performer Denise Fennell, presented the Artistic Excellence Award by Stages patron and beloved actress Sally Edmundson, and Charles Walker, who was honored with the Theodore Swindley Award for Visionary Leadership. That award presented by honorary chair George C. Lancaster, who announced that Walker will serve as the next Stages board president.

Bergner & Johnson Design was tapped to provide a posh Western tableau for this Houston night, dressing the dinner tent on the grounds of The Gordy in mirrored disco balls, intricate gold chandeliers, and accents of silver and gold sequins. Adding to the theme was the hat bar activation where the 350-plus Stages supporters could create their own hats with adornments of their choosing.

PC Seen: The 2026 Stages gala chairs Brenda and Brad Jones, Kerry Walker, Glenda and Russell Gordy, Mady and Ken Kades, Ingrid and Hans Roth, Angela and David Ramm, Stacy Feltham and Marc Cutler, Jo Furr, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Linda Padon, Carolyn Keating, Beth Madison, Angela Lee, and Debra and Mike Dishberger.

