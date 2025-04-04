Houston’s Record Breaking $1.4 Million Theatre Night — Stages Kicks Up Its Rhinestone Cowboy Boots

Always known for good times guaranteed with entertainment from its theater productions, Stages’ 2025 Houston gala lived up to its reputation for inspired fun with the cast of Das Barbecü taking the spotlight for a foot-stompin’, knee-slappin’ segment from the company’s next musical production. It was that Texas-sized musical that set up the gala theme of “Rhinestone Cowboys & Golden Vikings” perfectly.

None embraced the theme more vividly than the fabulous gala chair Myrtle Jones, who as with any worthy diva donned two dazzling gowns — the first a Pamella Roland and the second Emilia Wickstead, both accessorized with complementary jewels from Valobra Master Jewelers. With Jones such a stylish stalwart supporter of Stages, it was revealed on this evening that the costume and wig shop would be named in her honor — The Myrtle Jones Costume and Wig Shop.

Congratulations to Jones for also helming the event that earned a record $1.4 million for Stages’ artistic and educational endeavors.

Stages’ new leadership team of managing director Gwen Watkins and artistic director Derek Livingston, who will debut his first programming in the 2025-2026 season, opened the program by honoring Myrtle and her contributions to Stages.

Taking bows were artistic collaborator and performer Denise Fennell, presented the Artistic Excellence Award by Stages patron and beloved actress Sally Edmundson, and Charles Walker, who was honored with the Theodore Swindley Award for Visionary Leadership. That award presented by honorary chair George C. Lancaster, who announced that Walker will serve as the next Stages board president.

Bergner & Johnson Design was tapped to provide a posh Western tableau for this Houston night, dressing the dinner tent on the grounds of The Gordy in mirrored disco balls, intricate gold chandeliers, and accents of silver and gold sequins. Adding to the theme was the hat bar activation where the 350-plus Stages supporters could create their own hats with adornments of their choosing.

Easter Tabletop Swipe

















Next

PC Seen: The 2026 Stages gala chairs Brenda and Brad Jones, Kerry Walker, Glenda and Russell Gordy, Mady and Ken Kades, Ingrid and Hans Roth, Angela and David Ramm, Stacy Feltham and Marc Cutler, Jo Furr, Vicki West and Ralph Burch, Linda Padon, Carolyn Keating, Beth Madison, Angela Lee, and Debra and Mike Dishberger.