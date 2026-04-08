Surprise $200,000 Table Boosts Stages’ $1.3 Million Night — A Houston Theater Win With Plenty Of High-End Fashion Notes

Dana & artist Taft McWhorter presenting his live work at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Stages artistic director Derek Charles Livingston on the dance floor at the 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

Designers, diamonds and big dollars. Now that’s a combination. Stages’ “Gala at The Gordy: Tiny Beautiful Things” certainly delivered several surprising elements.

For starters, honorees Vicki West and Ralph Burch were beaming, not only because of the honor but also because their table turned into a remarkable $200,000 table, probably unheard of in the ranks of performing arts fundraisers. It was certainly a record for Stages, a handsome sum that added significantly to the $1.3 million overall proceeds from the night.

While the duo had ponied up $100,000 for a center table, their guests Glenda and Russell Gordy — for whom the theater campus is named — added their own matching $100,000 to the bottom line. Wowza.

Taking bows as gala chairs were June and Steve Barth and honorary chairs Brenda and Bradley Jones.

June Barth and Burch added a high-end fashion note to this Houston Stages evening as she rocked an Amir Taghi original gown and Burch bettered James Bond in his bespoke Zegna tuxedo. Both design houses contributed to the live auction. Native Houstonian Taghi providing a couture piece along with a New York Fashion Week experience. Zegna honored its loyal customer by delivering a private styling experience to the high bidder.

West took the fashion spotlight as well in a dazzling beaded gown by Naeem Khan and jewels on loan from Tenenbaum Jewelers. Tenenbaum owner Tony Bradfield, the guest of Mady and Ken Kades on this evening, also provided diamond dazzle for Stages managing director Gwen Watkins.

Spring at Bering's Swipe















Next

Let us not overlook the fashion prowess of Stages artistic director Derek Charles Livingston, who wear a red velvet dinner jacket. And in honor of the “tiny beautiful” theme he added a sparkling brooch to his black satin lapel.

The evening’s entertainment was highlighted by reading of an excerpt from Stages’ current play Tiny Beautiful Things with Livingston and associate artistic director Valerie Rachelle offering a moving theatrical centerpiece.

Following dinner by City Kitchen, the clutch of 250 added to the bottom line by bidding on live auction items that included a live painting from artists Taft McWhorter and Allen Rodewald, a once-in-a-lifetime Wimbledon tennis experience with Grand Slam champions John McEnroe and Andre Agassi, and a walk-on role in Stages’ 2026–27 season opener Come From Away. And then there was dancing to the sounds of Manhattan Orchestra.

All of it took place amid the magical decor of Bergner & Johnson which provided an enchanting decor throughout the theater lobby and into the party tent.

PC Seen: George Lancaster, Amir Taghi, Brenda Jones, Leslie Wall Hassen and Dan Hassen, Angela and David Ramm; Kerry and Charles Walker, Kay Bruce, Susan and Neal Hirsch, Jo Furr, Monica and John Isgren, Myrtle Jones, Steven Owsley, Debra and Mike Dishberger, Carey Kirkpatrick and Neil Hershey, John Ryan Bentsen and Lloyd Bentsen III.