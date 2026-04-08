Surprise $200,000 Table Boosts Stages’ $1.3 Million Night — A Houston Theater Win With Plenty Of High-End Fashion Notes

Derek Charles Livingston on the dance floor; Photo Credit Jacob Power (1)
Chairs Steve and June Barth, Honorees Vicki West and Ralph Burch; Photo Credit Jacob Power
Kerry and Charles Walker; Photo Credit Jacob Power
George Lancaster, Brenda Jones;Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Susan and Neal Hirsch; Photo Credit Jacob Power
Jessica and Michael Bertuccio (Come from Away Walk On Role Winners);Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Steven Owsley and Kay Bruce; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Richard Pearce, Stacey Feltham, Mark Cutler; Photo Credit Jacob Power
Myrtle and Nedra Jones; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Ken and Mady Kades and Tony Bradfield; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
June Barth and Amir Taghi; Photo Credit Jacob Power
John Chandler, Gwen Watkins, and Jim Nicklos; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Jo Furr, Derrick Mitchell, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Honorees Vicki West and Ralph Burch; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Elaine and Rob Messer; Photo Credit Jacob Power
Derek Charles Livingston & Gwen Watkins; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Cynthia Wolff and Kristen Cannon; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Carey Kirkpatrick and Neil Hershey; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
2026 Stages Gala; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Lauren and Robert Hagerich; Photo Credit Jacob Power
Angela Ramm, Linda Dailey Padon, Kerry Walker;Photo Credit Jacob Power
Shelby Hodge and Shafik Rifaat; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Debra and Mike Dishberger; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Dan Hessen, Leslie Wall Hassen; Photo Credit Jacob Power
Artist Taft McWhorter;Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Ralph Burch; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
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Stages artistic director Derek Charles Livingston on the dance floor at the 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Chairs Steve & June Barth, honorees Vicki West & Ralph Burch at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Kerry & Charles Walker at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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George Lancaster, Brenda Jones at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Susan & Neal Hirsch at Stages Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Jessica & Michael Bertuccio at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Steven Owsley, Kay Bruce at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Richard Pearce, Stacey Feltham, Mark Cutler at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Myrtle Jones, Nedra Jones at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Ken & Mady Kades, Tony Bradfield at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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June Barth, designer Amir Taghi at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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John Chandler, Gwen Watkins, Jim Nicklos at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Jo Furr, Derrick Mitchell & Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Honorees Vicki West & Ralph Burch at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Elaine & Rob Messer at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Derek Charles Livingston, Gwen Watkins at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Cynthia Wolff, Kristen Cannon at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Carey Kirkpatrick & Neil Hershey at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Bergner & Johnson Design decor for Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Lauren & Robert Hagerich at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Angela Ramm, Linda Dailey Padon, Kerry Walker at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Debra & Mike Dishberger at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Dan Hassen & Leslie Wall Hassen at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Dana & artist Taft McWhorter presenting his live work at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Honoree Ralph Burch at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Derek Charles Livingston on the dance floor; Photo Credit Jacob Power (1)
Chairs Steve and June Barth, Honorees Vicki West and Ralph Burch; Photo Credit Jacob Power
Kerry and Charles Walker; Photo Credit Jacob Power
George Lancaster, Brenda Jones;Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Susan and Neal Hirsch; Photo Credit Jacob Power
Jessica and Michael Bertuccio (Come from Away Walk On Role Winners);Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Steven Owsley and Kay Bruce; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Richard Pearce, Stacey Feltham, Mark Cutler; Photo Credit Jacob Power
Myrtle and Nedra Jones; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Ken and Mady Kades and Tony Bradfield; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
June Barth and Amir Taghi; Photo Credit Jacob Power
John Chandler, Gwen Watkins, and Jim Nicklos; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Jo Furr, Derrick Mitchell, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Honorees Vicki West and Ralph Burch; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Elaine and Rob Messer; Photo Credit Jacob Power
Derek Charles Livingston & Gwen Watkins; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Cynthia Wolff and Kristen Cannon; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Carey Kirkpatrick and Neil Hershey; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
2026 Stages Gala; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Lauren and Robert Hagerich; Photo Credit Jacob Power
Angela Ramm, Linda Dailey Padon, Kerry Walker;Photo Credit Jacob Power
Shelby Hodge and Shafik Rifaat; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Debra and Mike Dishberger; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Dan Hessen, Leslie Wall Hassen; Photo Credit Jacob Power
Artist Taft McWhorter;Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Ralph Burch; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Society / Featured Parties

Surprise $200,000 Table Boosts Stages’ $1.3 Million Night — A Houston Theater Win With Plenty Of High-End Fashion Notes

Plus, a Once In a Lifetime Wimbledon Experience With John McEnroe and Andre Agassi

BY //
Stages artistic director Derek Charles Livingston on the dance floor at the 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Chairs Steve & June Barth, honorees Vicki West & Ralph Burch at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kerry & Charles Walker at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)
George Lancaster, Brenda Jones at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Susan & Neal Hirsch at Stages Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Jessica & Michael Bertuccio at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Steven Owsley, Kay Bruce at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Richard Pearce, Stacey Feltham, Mark Cutler at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Myrtle Jones, Nedra Jones at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Ken & Mady Kades, Tony Bradfield at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
June Barth, designer Amir Taghi at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)
John Chandler, Gwen Watkins, Jim Nicklos at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Jo Furr, Derrick Mitchell & Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Honorees Vicki West & Ralph Burch at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Elaine & Rob Messer at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Derek Charles Livingston, Gwen Watkins at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Cynthia Wolff, Kristen Cannon at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Carey Kirkpatrick & Neil Hershey at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Bergner & Johnson Design decor for Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Lauren & Robert Hagerich at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Angela Ramm, Linda Dailey Padon, Kerry Walker at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Debra & Mike Dishberger at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Dan Hassen & Leslie Wall Hassen at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dana & artist Taft McWhorter presenting his live work at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Honoree Ralph Burch at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
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Stages artistic director Derek Charles Livingston on the dance floor at the 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Chairs Steve & June Barth, honorees Vicki West & Ralph Burch at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Kerry & Charles Walker at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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George Lancaster, Brenda Jones at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Susan & Neal Hirsch at Stages Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Jessica & Michael Bertuccio at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Steven Owsley, Kay Bruce at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Richard Pearce, Stacey Feltham, Mark Cutler at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Myrtle Jones, Nedra Jones at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Ken & Mady Kades, Tony Bradfield at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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June Barth, designer Amir Taghi at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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John Chandler, Gwen Watkins, Jim Nicklos at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Jo Furr, Derrick Mitchell & Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Honorees Vicki West & Ralph Burch at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Elaine & Rob Messer at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Derek Charles Livingston, Gwen Watkins at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Cynthia Wolff, Kristen Cannon at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Carey Kirkpatrick & Neil Hershey at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Bergner & Johnson Design decor for Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Lauren & Robert Hagerich at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Angela Ramm, Linda Dailey Padon, Kerry Walker at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Shelby Hodge & Shafik Rifaat at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Debra & Mike Dishberger at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Dan Hassen & Leslie Wall Hassen at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Dana & artist Taft McWhorter presenting his live work at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

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Honoree Ralph Burch at Stages 'Gala at The Gordy' (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Designers, diamonds and big dollars. Now that’s a combination. Stages’ “Gala at The Gordy: Tiny Beautiful Things” certainly delivered several surprising elements.

For starters, honorees Vicki West and Ralph Burch were beaming, not only because of the honor but also because their table turned into a remarkable $200,000 table, probably unheard of in the ranks of performing arts fundraisers. It was certainly a record for Stages, a handsome sum that added significantly to the $1.3 million overall proceeds from the night.

Chairs Steve and June Barth, Honorees Vicki West and Ralph Burch; Photo Credit Jacob Power
Chairs Steve & June Barth, honorees Vicki West & Ralph Burch at Stages ‘Gala at The Gordy’ (Photo by Jacob Power)

While the duo had ponied up $100,000 for a center table, their guests Glenda and Russell Gordy — for whom the theater campus is named — added their own matching $100,000 to the bottom line. Wowza.

Taking bows as gala chairs were June and Steve Barth and honorary chairs Brenda and Bradley Jones.

June Barth and Burch added a high-end fashion note to this Houston Stages evening as she rocked an Amir Taghi original gown and Burch bettered James Bond in his bespoke Zegna tuxedo. Both design houses contributed to the live auction. Native Houstonian Taghi providing a couture piece along with a New York Fashion Week experience. Zegna honored its loyal customer by delivering a private styling experience to the high bidder.

Kerry and Charles Walker; Photo Credit Jacob Power
Kerry & Charles Walker at Stages ‘Gala at The Gordy’ (Photo by Jacob Power)

West took the fashion spotlight as well in a dazzling beaded gown by Naeem Khan and jewels on loan from Tenenbaum Jewelers. Tenenbaum owner Tony Bradfield, the guest of Mady and Ken Kades on this evening, also provided diamond dazzle for Stages managing director Gwen Watkins.

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Let us not overlook the fashion prowess of Stages artistic director Derek Charles Livingston, who wear a red velvet dinner jacket. And in honor of the “tiny beautiful” theme he added a sparkling brooch to his black satin lapel.

The evening’s entertainment was highlighted by reading of an excerpt from Stages’ current play Tiny Beautiful Things with Livingston and associate artistic director Valerie Rachelle offering a moving theatrical centerpiece.

Jo Furr, Derrick Mitchell, Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell; Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Jo Furr, Derrick Mitchell & Roslyn Bazzelle Mitchell at Stages ‘Gala at The Gordy’ (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Following dinner by City Kitchen, the clutch of 250 added to the bottom line by bidding on live auction items that included a live painting from artists Taft McWhorter and Allen Rodewald, a once-in-a-lifetime Wimbledon tennis experience with Grand Slam champions John McEnroe and Andre Agassi, and a walk-on role in Stages’ 2026–27 season opener Come From Away. And then there was dancing to the sounds of Manhattan Orchestra.

Jessica and Michael Bertuccio (Come from Away Walk On Role Winners);Photo Credit Priscilla Dickson
Jessica & Michael Bertuccio at Stages ‘Gala at The Gordy’ (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

All of it took place amid the magical decor of Bergner & Johnson which provided an enchanting decor throughout the theater lobby and into the party tent.

PC Seen: George Lancaster, Amir Taghi, Brenda Jones, Leslie Wall Hassen and Dan Hassen, Angela and David Ramm; Kerry and Charles Walker, Kay Bruce, Susan and Neal Hirsch, Jo Furr, Monica and John Isgren, Myrtle Jones, Steven Owsley, Debra and Mike Dishberger, Carey Kirkpatrick and Neil Hershey, John Ryan Bentsen and Lloyd Bentsen III.

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