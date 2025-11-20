Stanley Korshak Goes Cowboy Cool With Second Annual Fashion Show & Luncheon

“Western Chic” is everywhere this season, so of course, we would expect nothing less from iconic Dallas retailer Stanley Korshak when it comes to leading the way and hosting one of the chicest events of the fall. The Dallas hotspot recently hosted its second annual “Cowboy Cool” event, and it had Dallasites rethinking everything in their wardrobe. If it’s not western, is it even in?

Everything was so perfectly on-theme. To kick off the weekend festivities at the aptly-named SK Ranch, the store, as well as Nancy Perot and the Friends of Klyde Warren Park, hosted a luncheon. In honor of all her contributions, Korshak’s Chief Customer & Experience Officer, Chuck Steelman, presented her with a special gift from Kit Sawers and Klyde Warren Park.

The party featured a Partlow Trunk Show with designers Kasey Lemkin and Lawren Sample, LilyEve creator Lily Clempson, and jewelry designer Katie Brunini. During the event, the Partlow designers showcased their latest collection and shared stories about their design careers. Clempson spoke about her design journey while highlighting her creative designs on models. In a transitional season where it’s easy to rush right into the holidays, it was the perfect way to slow down and appreciate the beauty of autumn.

Steelman presented a “Cowgirl Cool” fashion presentation that highlighted the guest designers, as well as western trends found throughout the luxury specialty store. He highlighted western trends on models from leading brands like Simkhai, Ralph Lauren, Peter Cohen, Altuzarra, Veronica Beard, TWP, L’Agence, Vince, Akris, La DoubleJ, Akris Punto, Aknvas, and more. Handbags by Rocio, Jeffrey Levinson, Valextra, Christian Louboutin, Olympia le Tan, and more were also shown during the event. Elaborate jewels by guest designer Katie Brunini decorated the models, including a turquoise and opal squash blossom necklace that retailed for close $300,000. Additional jewelry featured by Dallas-based designer Julie Cohn rounded out the show, with a collection featuring handmade bronze and sterling silver pieces — a perfect fit for the presentation.

Lunch was catered by Vestal’s and naturally featured a delightful Cowboy Chocolate Cake. The grand finale? Guests were surprised and delighted by a special performance by the Lake Highland Wildcat Wranglers. Talk about an event for the books.

The celebrations continued because everyone loves a good rodeo. Over the weekend, the store was filled with animation, pop-ups, western-themed entertainment, a Frito-pie station, and a Papabubble lollipop demonstration. Plus, Dallas-based artist Salvador Martinez (aka @SalsFamous) held an art show, which highlighted his contemporary western art.

Clearly, this wasn’t Stanley Korshak’s first rodeo — and it won’t be their last.

PC Spotted: Sabine Stener, Krista Hanvey, Mark Lawson, Emma Janes, Crawford Brock, Paige Walters, Jess Bass Bolander, Marina Gray, Julie Ross, Helen Callan.