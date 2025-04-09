Dallas’ Stanley Korshak Welcomes Spring With a MAY Botanicals Pop-Up Event

Birds are chirping and temperatures are warming. Dallasites have a pep in their step again as spring sweeps away the winter doldrums. Beloved and iconic Dallas retailer Stanley Korshak ushered in the season with one of the best ways possible — a pop-up with MAY Botanicals and its founder, Georgia Jagger.

The Stanley Korshak pop-up event hosts included Jagger’s mother, Jerry Hall, as well as longtime family friends and Dallasites Niven Morgan and Shelby Wagner. Champagne freely flowed as guests were welcomed to the store by Crawford Brock and Chuck Steelman. Skincare demonstrations and DJ Blake Ward kept the party going all afternoon as guests mixed and mingled, catching up on their latest spring travels and flings.

Speaking of spring flings, nothing has us feeling fresher and ready for a new season than reinvigorated skin care. MAY Botanicals is a skincare brand made of all-natural ingredients including a face oil, cleanser, body balm, and more. Jagger notes her eczema and sensitive skin made it difficult for her to find the right beauty products in the past, especially prior to photoshoots and fashion shows — so she decided to create her own. MAY is dermatologically tested, cruelty-free, environmentally friendly, and COSMOS Organic Certified.

The organic skincare brand uses the finest ingredients and is sensitive both to skin and the planet. Ingredients include Prebiotic Inulin that preserves, protects, and reinforces the skin by re-balancing the microbiota to form a natural defensive shield, Shea Butter (an anti-inflammatory ingredient rich in fatty acids and vitamins that softens and soothes the skin), Borage Seed Oil, an ingredient high in GLA that reduces inflammation, enhances moisture retention, and promotes rejuvenated skin, and Poppy Seed Oil — a deeply moisturizing oil that softens and smooths the skin.

Your skin is simply glowing.

