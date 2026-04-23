Stanley Korshak Hosts Lively Brunch and Fashion Presentation Honoring British Designer Edeline Lee

The retailer welcomed its most stylish clientele for an elegant brunch and fashion presentation honoring celebrated British designer Edeline Lee.

PaperCity Editor Billy Fong interviewed Lee about her creative process, inspirations, and the evolution of her brand.

Anyone who’s anyone knows that when it comes to fashion in Dallas, Stanley Korshak is the place to be.

And lately, the iconic retailer has been on a roll with hosting incredible, luxurious events and immersive experiences that present the best of the best in the space, welcoming designers from all over the world. Whether it be a Valentine’s Day photo campaign featuring real-life couples of Dallas or an in-store Italian runway fashion show and shopping experience, Stanley Korshak is truly bringing the best of high fashion right to the corner of Maple and Cedar Springs.

The latest? The retailer welcomed its most stylish clientele for an elegant brunch and fashion presentation honoring celebrated British designer Edeline Lee. The guests experienced Lee’s latest collection in an intimate runway setting inside the luxury retailer, followed by brunch, catered by Vestals.

Known for her architectural silhouettes and timeless femininity, Lee has built an international reputation from her London-based atelier. A graduate of Central Saint Martins, Lee refined her craft working alongside renowned fashion houses before launching her eponymous label. Her designs have become a favorite among influential women, including members of the British royal circle, thanks to their sculptural precision, innovative fabrics, and effortless elegance that seamlessly transition from day to evening.

A highlight of the event was a lively conversation during the presentation, as PaperCity Dallas Editor-in-Chief Billy Fong interviewed Lee about her creative process, inspirations, and the evolution of her brand. The discussion offered guests a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the designer’s approach to modern dressing, adding depth and personality to the runway experience.

The brunch and fashion show reflected Stanley Korshak’s ongoing commitment to bringing world-class designers and exclusive experiences to Dallas. By celebrating Lee’s artistry in such an intimate and engaging format, the event reinforced the retailer’s position as a destination for luxury fashion and meaningful client connections.

Of course, you can find all the latest and greatest Lee pieces to complete your spring wardrobe at Stanley Korshak. From gorgeous midi-dresses to the perfect white blouse, Lee is the definition of a designer who stands the test of time. It’s no wonder her pieces are popular among Stanley Korshak’s most stylish and tasteful clientele.

PC Seen: Chuck Steelman, Chris and Dana Mitchell, Lisa Shaddock, Bella Cooley, Kit Sawers, Lyn Skibell, Shelby Goff, Maggie Chestnut, Greer Goss, Anna Meliksetian, Keely Cawley, Carol and Grace Harvey, Nancy Duncan, Karen Crosby, Mary Virginia Reid, Jeanette Huff, Elaine Kartalis, Joyce Goss, and Sonya Rose.