Dallas’ Stanley Korshak Celebrates Joseph Altuzarra With Luncheon and Fashion Presentation

This fall, Stanley Korshak has been on a roll with hosting some of the city’s best luncheons and fashion presentations. Recently, the Dallas retailer welcomed renowned fashion designer Joseph Altuzarra to the spotlight with a special luncheon and celebration of his remarkable career and design legacy.

It was anything but a dull week for Altuzarra, who was in town to accept his recognition as the Career Achievement in Fashion award recipient from Fashion Group International (FGI) of Dallas. This esteemed distinction reflects his enduring influence on global style and craftsmanship.

At Stanley Korshak, guests, clients, and fashion devotees gathered in the store to greet the designer and experience a fashion presentation. The fashion show offered guests a rare opportunity to view standout pieces from the Fall 2025 and Spring 2026 Altuzarra collections, along with select runway looks that exemplified the brand’s signature craftsmanship.

Rich textures, fluid silhouettes, and impeccably tailored Altuzarra garments moved through the room while DJ Connor Olson kept the party popping during the show. Each ensemble demonstrated the brand’s mastery of detail and its commitment to timeless, yet forward-thinking, design.

To complement the afternoon’s elevated atmosphere, the luncheon was elegantly catered by The Food Company, presenting guests with a refined culinary experience worthy of the occasion. The combination of exceptional fashion, warm hospitality, and thoughtful menu curation created a memorable event that highlighted both Altuzarra’s artistry and Stanley Korshak’s dedication to offering a luxury experience for its clients.

Altuzarra launched his namesake brand in 2008, quickly establishing himself as a visionary known for merging French sophistication with American practicality. Drawing inspiration from his multicultural upbringing and apprenticeships with Riccardo Tisci and at Maison Margiela, Altuzarra developed a design language rooted in sensual tailoring, refined femininity, and modern elegance. His collections often balance strength and softness, making his label a favorite among celebrities, stylists, and women who appreciate clothing that is both empowering and beautifully constructed.

In less than two decades, he has ascended to the position of a leading designer and powerhouse in the industry, as evidenced by both his devoted followers and his award from FGI, as well as his many other accomplishments and accolades.

It was a day that truly honored Altuzarra, as well as Stanley Korshak’s clients who love and adore the designer as well.

PC Spotted: Sheree Wilson, Crawford Brock, Marina Gray, Helen Callan, Chuck Steelman, Nerissa von Helpenstill, Joan Jenkins, Maryanne Grisz, and Roxanne Carne.