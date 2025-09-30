The State Fair of Texas Hosts Inaugural Saddle Up Benefit Concert at Dallas’ The Rustic

Guests enjoyed performances from both American Idol's Cash Byers, as well as headliner Little Texas. (Photo by State Fair of Texas)

The State Fair of Texas officially opened its gates for the 2025 season on Friday, but the festivities really kicked off before that with a brand-new event that brought out many of Dallas’ most philanthropic fair-goers. I can practically smell the Fletcher’s corny dogs from Fair Park as I type this!

Three hundred guests (many of them boot-clad!) flocked to The Rustic on a recent (and particularly pleasant) early fall evening for the inaugural Saddle Up Benefit Concert. Hosted by The State Fair of Texas and Big Tex Champion Club, Saddle Up benefits the Big Tex Livestock Auction and Scholarship Programs, which provide vital educational opportunities for children across the state.

Stephani and Robert Walne and Courtney and Grant Pruitt co-chaired this debut event, with Peni Barfeild and John Harkey serving as the honorary chairs. The agenda? Wet donors’ whistles by hosting a mini State Fair of Texas! Guests enjoyed ice-cold beer and cocktails while they noshed on fried macaroni bites, as well as tacos from a build-your-own taco bar. The evening included all the hits — classic Midway games (minus the steep price per game!) under the open sky, a caricature artist, an interactive branding station, and a popular cowboy hat and boot bar. The belle of the ball? The State Fair’s mascot, Lil Tex, held court all night long at The Rustic, jollily posing for selfies with anyone who asked. Later in the night, the live auction included an appearance from ‘Lil Tex at the highest bidder’s child’s elementary school. Based on the price of the winning bid, let’s just say that ‘Lil Tex is a Big Deal!

For the heart of the event, guests enjoyed performances from both American Idol’s Cash Byers, as well as headliner Little Texas, who performed hit ranging from “What Might Have Been,” to “My Love,” and of course the anthemic “God Blessed Texas,” which always reminds me of the floats that parade through Fair Park every night during the State Fair.

In addition to the aforementioned (and enviable) “‘Lil Texas Visits Your Child’s School” package, the raucous live auction showcased unique offerings including a VIP night at the State Fair, premium tickets to the 2025 Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl, and a bucket-list getaway to Las Vegas for the NFR Finals.

We all know where the stars at night are big and bright, but let’s give a tip of the hat to the generous Texans who show up and show out for a good cause. Saddle up… because this event more than hit that coveted eight-second qualifying score. See you next year at this Lone Star-sized night of fun.

PC Spotted: Martha and Sean Jackson, Lisa and Mitchell Glieber (President, State Fair of Texas), Hanna Battah and Kevin Fleck, Cynthia and Randy Smoot, and Andrea and Heath Cheek.