The State Fair of Texas Hosts Inaugural Saddle Up Benefit Concert at Dallas’ The Rustic
The Party Included Midway Games, Fried Macaroni and Cheese, and Selfies With 'Lil TexBY Melissa Smrekar //
Robert Walne, Karissa Condoianis, Mitchell Glieber, Hannah Bata (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Tammy Stiffler bids on live auction (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Grant Pruitt, Courtney Pruitt, John Harkey, Peni Barfield, Stephani Walne, Robert Walne (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Stephani Walne, Grant Pruitt, John Harkey, Peni Barfield, Courtney Pruitt, Robert Walne, Karissa Condoianis (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Patti Winstanley, Paula Merriman, Melanie Linnear, Tammy Stiffler, Gina Norris (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Patti Winstanley, Georgeanne Shafer-Winston, Paula Merriman, Shanna Sisson (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Nhi Nguyen, Kristen Martinez, Maragaret Hannah Martinez, Rudy Martinez (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Tammy Stiffler, Cynthia Smoot, Johnna McKee, Christi Erpello (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Grant Pruitt, Courtney Pruitt, Stephani Walne, Robert Walne (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Cheyne Hickey, Tammy Stiffler, Tami Jo Nevins, Josey Nevins (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
John Harkey, Peni Barfield, Robert Walne, Mitchell Glieber (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Tammy Stiffler, Patty Poe look at Stetson hats (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Janay Brent, Mollie Rose, Suzy Bryant (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Mitchell Glieber, Lisa Glieber (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Josey Nevins (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Hanna Battah, Lil Tex, Kevin Fleck (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Mitchell Glieber, Daryl Real (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Leah Graham, Armoni Smith (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
'Lil Tex, Karissa Condoianis (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Randall and Taylor Pulfer (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
'Lil Tex with Stetson hats (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Heath Cheek, Andrea Cheek (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Linda Rush, Kevin Rush (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Little Texas performs (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
David Russ, Paula Russ (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Little Texas performs (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Courtney Pruitt (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Tami Jo Nevins (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Activations included a caricature artist (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
The Rustic (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
300 guests (many of them boot clad!) flocked to The Rustic on a recent early fall evening for the inaugural Saddle Up Benefit Concert. (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Guests enjoyed performances from both American Idol's Cash Byers, as well as headliner Little Texas. (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
'Lil Tex repping the merch. (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Saddle Up included a boot and hat bar. (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
The evening included all the hits— classic Midway games (minus the steep price per game!) under the open sky, a caricature artist, an interactive branding station, and a popular cowboy hat and boot bar. (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
A piece of the Midway at The Rustic (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Little Texas headlined the concert. (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
Guests enjoyed performances from both American Idol's Cash Byers, as well as headliner Little Texas. (Photo by State Fair of Texas)
The State Fair of Texas officially opened its gates for the 2025 season on Friday, but the festivities really kicked off before that with a brand-new event that brought out many of Dallas’ most philanthropic fair-goers. I can practically smell the Fletcher’s corny dogs from Fair Park as I type this!
Three hundred guests (many of them boot-clad!) flocked to The Rustic on a recent (and particularly pleasant) early fall evening for the inaugural Saddle Up Benefit Concert. Hosted by The State Fair of Texas and Big Tex Champion Club, Saddle Up benefits the Big Tex Livestock Auction and Scholarship Programs, which provide vital educational opportunities for children across the state.
Stephani and Robert Walne and Courtney and Grant Pruitt co-chaired this debut event, with Peni Barfeild and John Harkey serving as the honorary chairs. The agenda? Wet donors’ whistles by hosting a mini State Fair of Texas! Guests enjoyed ice-cold beer and cocktails while they noshed on fried macaroni bites, as well as tacos from a build-your-own taco bar. The evening included all the hits — classic Midway games (minus the steep price per game!) under the open sky, a caricature artist, an interactive branding station, and a popular cowboy hat and boot bar. The belle of the ball? The State Fair’s mascot, Lil Tex, held court all night long at The Rustic, jollily posing for selfies with anyone who asked. Later in the night, the live auction included an appearance from ‘Lil Tex at the highest bidder’s child’s elementary school. Based on the price of the winning bid, let’s just say that ‘Lil Tex is a Big Deal!
For the heart of the event, guests enjoyed performances from both American Idol’s Cash Byers, as well as headliner Little Texas, who performed hit ranging from “What Might Have Been,” to “My Love,” and of course the anthemic “God Blessed Texas,” which always reminds me of the floats that parade through Fair Park every night during the State Fair.
In addition to the aforementioned (and enviable) “‘Lil Texas Visits Your Child’s School” package, the raucous live auction showcased unique offerings including a VIP night at the State Fair, premium tickets to the 2025 Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl, and a bucket-list getaway to Las Vegas for the NFR Finals.
We all know where the stars at night are big and bright, but let’s give a tip of the hat to the generous Texans who show up and show out for a good cause. Saddle up… because this event more than hit that coveted eight-second qualifying score. See you next year at this Lone Star-sized night of fun.
PC Spotted: Martha and Sean Jackson, Lisa and Mitchell Glieber (President, State Fair of Texas), Hanna Battah and Kevin Fleck, Cynthia and Randy Smoot, and Andrea and Heath Cheek.