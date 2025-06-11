“Sybil and David Yurman: Artists and Jewelers” – Phaidon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
David & Sybil Yurman, Billy Fong (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
“Sybil and David Yurman: Artists and Jewelers” – Phaidon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Priscilla Armenta, Rachael Armenta (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
David Yurman Shop at Neiman Marcus in Fort Worth (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Ana Saenza Taylor (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
David & Sybil Yurman at the David Yurman Shop at Neiman Marcus in Fort Worth (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
David Yurman Shop at Neiman Marcus in Fort Worth (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Lisa Clark, Ava Clark (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Vanessa Bell, Billy Fong (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
“Sybil and David Yurman: Artists and Jewelers” – Phaidon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
David & Sybil Yurman (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
David Yurman Shop at Neiman Marcus in Fort Worth (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
David Yurman Shop at Neiman Marcus in Fort Worth (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Marjon Zabihi Henderson, Molly Slaybaugh (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Society / The Seen

Inside a Q&A and Book Signing With The Co-Founders of Iconic Jewelry Brand, David Yurman, at Fort Worth’s Neiman Marcus

Yapping With The Yurmans

BY // 06.11.25
photography Tamytha Cameron
When you get a call from Neimans (wink wink Marjon) and the ask is for you to moderate a discussion with two of your favorite jewelers, the answer is “what time and where do you want me?”

That was the case when Sybil and David Yurman were coming through town to promote their Tony new tome — Sybil and David Yurman: Artists and Jewelers (Phaidon). Actually, it was through two towns as they were speaking in the evening at the Dallas Museum of Art for the beloved Arts & Letters Live program. That afternoon, they did a stop through Fort Worth at the Neiman Marcus Shops at Clearfork location for a little C&A (Cute meet & Answers).

The gorgeous book is their personal story chronicling their creative journey, filled with never-before-seen artwork, family photographs, design sketches, and, of course, stunning jewelry. Showcasing the couple’s artistic backgrounds, Sybil’s as a painter and David’s as a sculptor, the book explores how their practices are inextricably intertwined with their jewelry-making process. Fusing their creative talents into signature designs, the Yurmans revolutionized the American jewelry industry when they founded their company in 1980 and ignited a lifelong partnership through art, innovation, and business.

“Sybil and David Yurman: Artists and Jewelers” – Phaidon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
“Sybil and David Yurman: Artists and Jewelers” – Phaidon (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Guests that day had an afternoon of shopping the brand’s Mercer collection as well as other Yurman classics. Then my Q&A session began, and we had a rambling conversation (riotously funny at times) on topics ranging from the origin story of their iconic “cable” design to how fun photo shoots with the likes of Amber Valletta, Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Peter Beard were. My favorite moment, however, was at the end during my usual round of speed questions (what I have dubbed nine questions in 90 seconds), and I asked what song makes you immediately get up and want to dance? I had thought it might be a classic from the 1970s when the couple was still newly married, but instead, without skipping a beat, Sybil replied: That flower song …? And I chimed in – you mean Miley Cyrus? Yes, she meant the talented young superstar, and it was the perfect way to end our afternoon.

Spotted that day amongst their legion of fans for their jewelry included the chief curator of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth Andrea Karnes; from the Neimans team Molly Slabaugh, Marjon Zabihi Henderson, and Tatiana Birkelund; Dr. Wade McKenna; Rosa Navejar; and Vanessa Bell.

Father's Day Gifts

Curated Collection

