Dallas Blogger Tanya Foster Launches Timeless Women’s Clothing Collection with Luxury Knitwear Brand Ming Wang

Dallas influencer Tanya Foster launched her eponymous website in 2014. Since then, she’s amassed a loyal following of women who value her classic aesthetic. Now, those fans have direct access to Foster’s signature style. Recently, Foster launched a capsule collection with Ming Wang, which is available at Nordstrom, Dillard’s, and Ming Wang.

“Timeless is my middle name,” Foster says. “That’s why this collection works so well. The pieces are designed to work with each other, as well as with pieces you already own.”

The 18-piece collection, which largely features neutral hues, includes knit skirt suits, cotton blouses, a tweed sheath dress, a fit-n-flare midi dress, and a cotton blend utility shift dress (which particularly sings in the turquoise hue, “Emerald Awe“). Prices range from $135 for a sleeveless blouse to $325 for a tweed knit jacket.

Recently, Ming Wang celebrated its collection with Foster (the first influencer collaboration for the brand) by hosting an intimate luncheon at arguably the most beautiful restaurant in Dallas — Mister Charles. In addition to close family and friends, including Jennifer Dix, Christie Carter, and Cheryl Joyner, fellow influencers came out (on the coldest day in Dallas this year!) to celebrate alongside Foster. Steven Wang, Ming Wang’s CEO, also flew in for the occasion.

“When passionate people come together with a shared vision, it shines through in the final product. At Ming Wang, we wholeheartedly believed in Tanya, and she placed tremendous trust in our ability to bring her vision to life. Together, we worked tirelessly to create a collection that both her followers and our customers can be proud of. This collaboration reflects a perfect balance of Tanya’s authentic style and Ming Wang’s timeless elegance, resulting in a collection that feels genuinely true to both,” Wang says on the brand’s website.

This collection of classic pieces designed to become wardrobe staples reflects Foster’s commitment “to helping women look and feel their best at any age.”

PC Spotted: Lisa Pineiro, Christina Dandar, Cindy Swanson, Anna Marie Austin, Cassie Freeman, Tiffany Blackmon, Alicia Wood, Samantha Stewart, Ellen Flowers, Lisa Henderson, Brooke Burnett, Christine Parez, and Jane Humphrey.