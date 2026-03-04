Western Hat Maker Continues Her Houston Love Obsession, Turning a Montrose Hotel Into an After Hours In the West Spot

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Elizabeth Kurpis, Carson Brown at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Elizabeth Kurpis, Carson Brown at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Teressa Foglia, Hannah Swiggard, Tiffany Halik, Ashton Taylor at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The listening lounge at Hotel Saint Augustine where Ty Hays and Teressa Foglia entertained (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mark Sullivan, Kelli Comiskey at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Natalie Jones, Ty Hayes, Teressa Foglia, Meredith Davis at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mary Uptegraph, Courtney Mashburn at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Anne Lee Phillips, Courtney Barton at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ashley Seippel, Jennifer Cope, Molly Stone at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Courtney Mashburn, Mills Witmer, Lauren Gray, Mary Uptegraph at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ty Hays, Dan Zimmerman at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Teressa Foglia, Chef Aaron Bludorn at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Greg Aston, Kelli Comiskey, Hannah Swiggard at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lauren Gray, Greg Aston, Mills Witmer at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ashton Taylor Speegle, Roshan Sharma at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mark Sullivan, Army Sadeghi at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Elizabeth Kurpis at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chiara Casiraghi at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Carson Brown at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Michelle Reyna at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kendra Smith at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ashley Seipple at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Society / Featured Parties

Western Hat Maker Continues Her Houston Love Obsession, Turning a Montrose Hotel Into an After Hours In the West Spot

Teressa Foglia and Her Artist Husband Ty Hays Embrace Rodeo Season

BY //
photography Daniel Ortiz
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Elizabeth Kurpis, Carson Brown at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Teressa Foglia, Hannah Swiggard, Tiffany Halik, Ashton Taylor at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The listening lounge at Hotel Saint Augustine where Ty Hays and Teressa Foglia entertained (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mark Sullivan, Kelli Comiskey at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Natalie Jones, Ty Hayes, Teressa Foglia, Meredith Davis at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mary Uptegraph, Courtney Mashburn at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Anne Lee Phillips, Courtney Barton at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ashley Seippel, Jennifer Cope, Molly Stone at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Courtney Mashburn, Mills Witmer, Lauren Gray, Mary Uptegraph at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ty Hays, Dan Zimmerman at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Teressa Foglia, Chef Aaron Bludorn at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Greg Aston, Kelli Comiskey, Hannah Swiggard at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lauren Gray, Greg Aston, Mills Witmer at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ashton Taylor Speegle, Roshan Sharma at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Mark Sullivan, Army Sadeghi at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Elizabeth Kurpis at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chiara Casiraghi at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Carson Brown at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Michelle Reyna at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kendra Smith at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ashley Seipple at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Hannah Swiggard at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Elizabeth Kurpis, Carson Brown at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Teressa Foglia, Hannah Swiggard, Tiffany Halik, Ashton Taylor at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

The listening lounge at Hotel Saint Augustine where Ty Hays and Teressa Foglia entertained (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mark Sullivan, Kelli Comiskey at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Natalie Jones, Ty Hayes, Teressa Foglia, Meredith Davis at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mary Uptegraph, Courtney Mashburn at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Anne Lee Phillips, Courtney Barton at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ashley Seippel, Jennifer Cope, Molly Stone at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Courtney Mashburn, Mills Witmer, Lauren Gray, Mary Uptegraph at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ty Hays, Dan Zimmerman at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Teressa Foglia, Chef Aaron Bludorn at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Greg Aston, Kelli Comiskey, Hannah Swiggard at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lauren Gray, Greg Aston, Mills Witmer at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ashton Taylor Speegle, Roshan Sharma at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Mark Sullivan, Army Sadeghi at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Elizabeth Kurpis at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Chiara Casiraghi at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Carson Brown at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Michelle Reyna at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Kendra Smith at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ashley Seipple at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Hat designer Teressa Foglia and her artist husband Ty Hays just can’t get enough of Texas. Their latest foray into the Lone Star State took place at Houston’s hip Hotel Saint Augustine where they hosted cocktails for a throng and dinner for a select group. The evening spotlighted Hay’s newest collection “After Hours in the West” and Foglia’s limited-edition hat collection. All created in honor of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Natalie Jones, Ty Hayes, Teressa Foglia, Meredith Davis at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Some 100 friends, art lovers and influencers — let’s just say the cool kids — were invited to rally in the Montrose hotel’s lounge and listening room during the “Drop the Needle” happy hour when it’s strictly vinyls on the turntable. A dinner for 30 insiders followed in Saint Augstine’s Perseid restaurant. Chef Aaron Bludhorn was on hand to welcome the savvy clutch.

Ten of Hays‘ mixed media Western-themed works — employing at various times a mix of acrylic paint, lime wash, charcoal and graphite — were on view in the hotel and served as backdrop to the private dinner. Horses, Western hats and boots are featured in his often minimalist works.

“This collection reflects the stillness and strength of the West,” Hays tells PaperCity. “I wanted it to feel warm and lived in, with a sense of depth that quietly carries through the work.”

Teressa Foglia, Hannah Swiggard, Tiffany Halik, Ashton Taylor at Hotel Saint Augustine (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Foglia‘s pop-up rodeo collection featured Western inspired silhouettes bringing haute hat fashion to traditional Western style. And, yes, a number of the fashionable guests donned stylish hats from Foglia’s collections. Since first visiting Houston in 2022 and frolicking in Round Top, she and Hays have developed a certain love for Texas.

“After being displaced from our home during the Palisades fire we found ourselves embraced by the Texas community, particularly in Houston, which deepened our connection to the state and solidified its place in our hearts,” Foglia says. “We have always loved spending time here, and since opening our Houston store nearly four years ago, it has been such a meaningful opportunity to be back in the city for the upcoming Rodeo season.”

PC Seen: Mark Sullivan, Carson Brown, Chiara Casiraghi, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Roshan Sharma, Mary Uptegrah, Dan Zimmerman, Hannah Swiggard, Lauren Gray, Greg Aston, Ann Lee Phillips, Courtney Mashburn, Ally Shell, Tiffany Halik, Greg Aston, Elizabeth Kurpis, and Jennifer Cope.

Teressa Foglia and her artist husband Ty Hays will be part the shopping bonanza at The Horseshoe during Round Top Antiques Fair, which begins this Thursday, March 5 and runs through the March 28th.

