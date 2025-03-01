TCH Ambassador Tanya Grandas, Sean and Darcy Kolassa, Claudia Walkup
TCH Children’s Ralph and Shirley Alexander; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill)
TCH Ambassador Nav Singh, Dr. Jackie Ward, Supreet Singh;
Heather and Kevin Faske
TCH Ambassadors Sean and Darcy Kolassa, Claudia and David Walkup; Photo by Jenny Antill
TCH Ambassador event Sherell Johnson, Nav Singh, and Amma Serwaa Ashitey; Photo by Jenny Antill (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Ralph and Shirley Alexander showed their support at the TCH Ambassors event at the Singh residence in The Woodlands.

(L to r) Nav Singh, Dr. Jackie Ward, and Supreet Singh at the TCH Ambassador Event at the Singh home.

Heather and Kevin Faske at the Singh home for the TCH Ambassador event.

Sean and Darcy Kolassa,and Claudia and David Walkup enjoy the TCH Ambassador night at the Singh home.

Sherell Johnson, Nav Singh, and Amma Serwaa Ashitey make the scene at the TCH Ambassador evening.

Society / Featured Parties

Spectacular Estate In The Woodlands Hosts a Heartfelt Celebration For Texas Children’s Hospital — $26 Million and Counting Raised

Lifting Up Nurses

BY // 02.28.25
photography Jenny Antill
Tanya Grandas, Sean and Darcy Kolassa, and Claudia Walkup celebrated the TCH Ambassador program at the Singh home.
Ralph and Shirley Alexander showed their support at the TCH Ambassors event at the Singh residence in The Woodlands. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
(L to r) Nav Singh, Dr. Jackie Ward, and Supreet Singh at the TCH Ambassador Event at the Singh home Feb. 13.
Heather and Kevin Faske at the Singh home for the TCH Ambassador event.
Sean and Darcy Kolassa,and Claudia and David Walkup enjoy the TCH Ambassador night at the Singh home.
Sherell Johnson, Nav Singh, and Amma Serwaa Ashitey make the scene at the TCH Ambassador evening. (Photo by Jenny Antill)
Ralph and Shirley Alexander showed their support at the TCH Ambassors event at the Singh residence in The Woodlands.

(L to r) Nav Singh, Dr. Jackie Ward, and Supreet Singh at the TCH Ambassador Event at the Singh home.

Heather and Kevin Faske at the Singh home for the TCH Ambassador event.

Sean and Darcy Kolassa,and Claudia and David Walkup enjoy the TCH Ambassador night at the Singh home.

Sherell Johnson, Nav Singh, and Amma Serwaa Ashitey make the scene at the TCH Ambassador evening.

Nav and Supreet Singh opened up their spectacular estate on Grand Regency Circle in The Woodlands for the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital’s “A Heartfelt Celebration,” welcoming 125 supporters of the hospital.

“The impact TCH makes is something truly special,” Supreet says. “We love seeing the difference firsthand and hearing the stories and knowing that together, we’re helping kids and families.”

Red and pink filled the Singhs’ impressive home with many of the attendees decked out in Valentine worthy cocktail attire. Amrina co-owner and head chef Jassi Bindra prepared a spectacular buffet of prime rib, roast duck, pan seared exotic mushrooms, Chilean sea bass, grilled chicken breast, truffle mashed potatoes, sauteed herb vegetables and a medley of delectable desserts. A live DJ accompanied by fire dancers and tabla (Indian drums) kept the vibe of the evening upbeat and fun.

Sherell Johnson, Nav Singh, and Amma Serwaa Ashitey make the scene at the TCH Ambassador evening.

The Singhs talked about their longtime dedication to Texas Children’s Hospital and the importance strong philanthropists can make in their communities. Nav Singh revealed how critical hospital care was to her own survival as a baby. Texas Children’s Hospital chief nursing officer Jackie Ward thanked the TCH Ambassadors for focusing the funds raised on the nursing program in 2025, noting the strength of the nursing program within Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands’ campus.

“The Woodlands (TCH) was birthed in 2017,” notes Ward, a 31-year veteran of nursing.  “And since then, the miracles that we have been able to make possible are because of your generosity.”

THe Ambassadors have raised an astonishing $26 million since 2000. The funds raised this year are being directed toward nursing in three areas — talent, education and innovation.

Ralph and Shirley Alexander showed their support at the TCH Ambassors event at the Singh residence in The Woodlands.

PC Seen: Ralph and Shirley Alexander, Nav and Supreet Singh, Preet Paul Singh, David and Claudia Walkup, Ron Mullins and Janet Wong, Wade and Stephanie Watson, Mike and Ally Seder, George Lindhal, Bobby and Tanya Grandas, Eric Allum, Ketrese White, and Theresa Roemer.

