Texas Children’s Ambassadors Get a Special Houston Open Sneak Preview — Inside the Memorial Park Transformation

Cody & Kusum Patel and their son at the Texas Children's Ambassadors 'Glow in the Park' fundraiser (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Pluto & Crosby at the Texas Children's Ambassadors 'Glow in the Park' fundraiser (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Nina and Clint Rand and family at the Texas Children's Ambassadors 'Glow in the Park' fundraiser (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Melissa Campbell and patient Rierce Rowland at the Texas Children's Ambassadors 'Glow in the Park' fundraiser (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Kids in the Texas Children's Motion Lab Showcase at the Texas Children's Ambassadors 'Glow in the Park' fundraiser (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Jeff & Brook Gunst, Nina & Clint Rand at the Texas Children's Ambassadors 'Glow in the Park' fundraiser (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Glow-in-the-dark putting at the Texas Children's Ambassadors 'Glow in the Park' fundraiser (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Auctioneer Brittany Franklin at the Texas Children's Ambassadors 'Glow in the Park' fundraiser (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Brian White, Ben Renberg, Giles Kibbe at the Texas Children's Ambassadors 'Glow in the Park' fundraiser (Photo by Jenny Antill)

Taylor, Sterling and Annika Dio at the Texas Children's Ambassadors 'Glow in the Park' fundraiser (Photo by Jenny Antill)

The Rowland family at the Texas Children's Ambassadors 'Glow in the Park' fundraiser (Photo by Jenny Antill)

What: Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital “Glow in the Park”

Where: The Chevron Center at Memorial Park Golf Course

PC Moment: With the PGA Tour’s best players set to step up to the tee in the Texas Children’s Houston Open next week, hospital supporters and their kids were treated to a lively evening of golf-infused fun. How about the indoor and outdoor glow-in-the-dark putting challenges? Yes, glowing golf balls. Instagram moments with the Astros World Series championship trophies and the Texas Children’s Houston Open trophy came as part of the mix.

Joining the party were the Astros mascot Orbit along with canine friends Pluto and Crosby, part of the “Pawsitive Play” program at Texas Children’s. An interactive, behind-the-scenes look at the world-class orthopedic care the hospital provides was offered by Texas Children’s Motion Lab Showcase.

Chairing the third annual “Glow in the Park” fundraiser, Taylor and Sterling Dio shared updates on the golf tournament including renovations led by world-renowned golf course architect Tom Doak with consultations from Brooks Keopka, winner of five major championships and a former World’s No. 1 ranked player. Julia TenHoeve, manager of the Ambassadors for Texas Children’s Hospital, expressed thanks to the generous supporters.

For some in the throng, the live auction was highlight of the evening. Who could resist the opportunity to win an Honorary Observer pass to the Houston Open, a round of golf and cottage stay at Astros owner Jim Crane’s Floridian National Golf Club, a custom Studio Mayfair jacket and a Pro-Am Foursome opportunity?

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Proceeds from the auction support the Ambassadors’ 2026 initiative: the Kangaroo Crew, Texas Children’s medical transport team. The Kangaroo Crew fleet includes specially designed ambulances, helicopters based in Houston and in Austin, and a fixed wing plane housed at Houston’s Hobby airport.

An emotional highlight of the evening was the Rowland family reuniting with Melissa Campbell, a respiratory therapist on Texas Children’s Kangaroo Crew, who worked with their son Pierce during a childhood medical emergency.

PC Seen: Astros Golf Foundation president Giles Kibbe, Brittini and Robbie Wills, Nina and Clint Rand, Dr. Simon Kelley, Brian White, Ben Renberg, Brook and Jeff Gunst, and Kusum and Cody Patel.