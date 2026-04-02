Save the Date for Texas Equal Access Fund’s First Bloom Event — An Evening of Community, Cocktails, and Connection

During the evening, TEA will also bestow its 2026 awards across a variety of categories to those who are making waves and change in their community,

In 2025, TEA provided an immense amount of care and funds to Texans in need, including $404,959 in out-of-state abortion care to 681 individuals.

With the funds raised at First Bloom 2026, the sky’s the limit for what they can accomplish this year and beyond.

When you come to First Bloom, you help Texas Equal Access Fund provide practical, judgment-free support, including funding for out-of-state abortion, and provide access to preventive reproductive care and essentials

None of their work is possible without the dedication of its volunteers - including those who provided 4,592 volunteer hours in 2025.

The night will feature a conversation with abortion activist Amanda Zurawski and TEA Fund Executive Director Kamyon Conner where they’ll chat about the intersections of reproductive justice, the film Zurawski v. Texas, and the continued fight for abortion access for everyone in Texas.

Save the date for Thursday, May 14 - an evening you won’t want to miss: Texas Equal Access (TEA) Fund’s First Bloom Event at 2616 Commerce Events in the bustling heart of Deep Ellum.

On Thursday, May 14, Texas Equal Access (TEA) Fund’s First Bloom Event will be an evening you don’t want to miss at 2616 Commerce Events in the bustling heart of Dallas’ Deep Ellum.

The inspiring event, dedicated to providing reproductive health care and uplifting the community, will feature a conversation with abortion activist Amanda Zurawski and TEA Fund Deputy Director Maleeha Aziz, where they’ll chat about the intersections of reproductive justice, the film Zurawski v. Texas, and the continued fight for abortion access for everyone in Texas.

“First Bloom is a celebration of community power and care — Dallas has always shown up for Texans who need reproductive health care, and this night gives you a concrete way to do that,” says Conner.

“When you come to First Bloom, you help Texas Equal Access Fund provide practical, judgment-free support, including funding for out-of-state abortion, and provide access to preventive reproductive care and essentials — including parenting support like free diapers and wipes. You also stand with families, neighbors, and friends across North, East, and Panhandle Texas who deserve the freedom to make decisions about their bodies and their futures. If you believe Dallas should be a city that leads with compassion and courage, I hope you’ll join us at First Bloom.”

During the evening, TEA Fund will also bestow its 2026 awards across a variety of categories to those who are making waves and change in their community, including: Volunteer of the Year: Abbey Heller & Raven Hill; Force for Change: The Brown Berets; Expanding Access Award: Amarillo Reproductive Freedom Alliance; Media Ally Award: Rebecca Grant; Abortion Out Loud: Kaitlyn Kash & Jessica Torres Macias.

While First Bloom is sure to be a night full of fun cocktails, conversation, and connection, at the heart of First Bloom and TEA Fund is a worthy cause: reproductive access in action. TEA is a Black, Queer, and women-led abortion fund serving the North, East, and Panhandle regions of Texas. The organization provides access to out-of-state abortion services, distributes free infant care supplies to Texas families, provides reproductive health care through mutual aid, and facilitates a supportive healing space for those who have had an abortion — while also advocating for reproductive rights.

In 2025, TEA provided an immense amount of care and funds to Texans in need, including $404,959 in out-of-state abortion care to 681 individuals. Of course, none of this would be possible without the dedication of its volunteers, including those who provided 4,592 volunteer hours in 2025, conducted 1,807 text line conversations, delivered 1,602 repro kits, and more.

With the funds raised at First Bloom 2026, the sky’s the limit for what they can accomplish this year and beyond.