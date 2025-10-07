The Emotional Message Of Parents Who Lost Their Young Daughters In the Hill Country Floods Show Helping Power Of EquuSearch
When Texas EquuSearch gathered 450 supporters at the Post Oak Hotel for a 25th anniversary celebration, the result was an evening of heart-wrenching personal stories, heartfelt tributes and an upbeat finale that saw the nonprofit’s coffers enriched by $750,000, an astonishing figure for a first-time event. The “Lost Is Not Alone” night proved to be an instant success.
The team that Tim Miller organized as a horse-mounted search and recovery unit in 2000, after the kidnapping and murder of his daughter, has grown into a global volunteer organization dedicated to bringing hope, resolution and closure to families of missing loved ones. Miller’s telling of his journey was so emotional and inspiring that he earned the first of several standing ovations.
Standing ovations were rewarded to Thad Heartfield and Mike McCown, who both bravely shared their stories of losing their young daughters — Aiden Heartfield and Linnie McCown — in the Hill Country floods. They spoke not only of Texas EquuSearch search efforts but also of its volunteers’ invaluable emotional support.
Serving as honorary chairs for the evening were Roger and Debbie Clemens, Andre Johnson, and Dan Pastorini. Contributing significantly to the evening’s success was title sponsor Gary Petersen.
The spotlight shown on Roy Moffitt /Moffitt Services, recognized as Corporate Honoree, the award accepted by his son Ryan Moffitt; Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez as Community Honoree; and Robert Tijerina as Lost Is Not Alone honoree.
The night concluded on a high note as Sundance Head, 2016 winner of The Voice and a former semifinalist in American Idol, performed a song that he wrote about the Hill Country floods.
PC Seen: Houston Police Chief J. Noe Diaz, Paige Fertitta, Dana and Blake Fertitta, Katie and Patrick Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta, Constable Alan Rosen and Jennifer Rosen, Kacy Clemens, Ann and Ted Kergan, Aimee Snoots, Carin and Todd Barth, Gina and Dr. Devinder Bhatia, Larry Satterwhite , Laura Ward, Richard Tijerina, Pamela Morse, Samantha Kennedy, Michael Hoctor, Jody Merritt, and Edna Meyer-Nelson. Michael Hoctor