Texas Exes Take Over River Oaks Country Club, Bringing Smokey the Cannon and Four Generations Of Alumni
Keeping It In the FamilyBY Shelby Hodge //
UT Texas Cowboys Ben de La Rosa, Andrew Alexander, Charlie Baird, Charlie Baird at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Robert Jones, Nancy Genitempo, Waheed Bhuyan, Lauren Laigle, Dean Bobby Chesney at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Cris & Brenda Galindo at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cynthia & John Atkins, Michelle & Rex Baker at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
David & Katherine Andrew at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Karolina De La Cruz, Rick Harsch, Esmeralda De La Cruz at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Roland & Analia Morales at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Patrick & Albany Ashiru at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ivan Bermudez, Laura McWilliams, Dr. Holly Holmes at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kim & Scott Torres at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mary & Jack Balagia at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Melinda & Mike Perrin at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Andrew & Nancy Genitempo at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Mike & Katie Lowenberg with the Ice Tower at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Nancy Genitempo, Dudley & Judy Oldham, Waheed Bhuyan, Lauren Laigle at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Thomas & Cyndy Garza Roberts at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Vivien & Scott Caven at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Dylan Riola & Ashlyn Hayes at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Rick Harsch, Lauren Laigle, Nancy Genitiempo, Isabella Zatorski at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Evelyn Leightman, Dudley Oldham, Beth Wolff at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Carter & John Dugan at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Debbie & Franklin Ballard at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Dudley & Judy Oldham at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
John & Lou Black at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Susan Simon, Laura Dozier at the Texes Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
What: The Texas Exes Houston Chapter’s Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala
Where: River Oaks Country Club
PC Moment: With Smokey the Cannon on the country club balcony, the Longhorn Band in the ballroom, and alumni and supporters dressed in the requested “elevated burnt orange casual,” the entire Texas Exes event was an unbridled “Hook ’em, horns” celebration.
Chaired by Nancy Genitempo and Lauren Laigle, the evening honored the the Judy and Dudley Oldham, representing not only philanthropy but also four generations of University of Texas alumni. On their introduction, the family received a standing ovation from the gathering of more than 300. UT School of Law Dean Bobby Chesney spoke on the Oldhams’ lasting influence on the university.
A tribute video honoring the Oldham family further inspired attendees, leading to generous contributions to scholarship funds. In a special moment Houston City Council member Sallie Alcorn presented the family a proclamation from Mayor John Whitmire declaring it “Judy and Dudley Oldham Day in Houston.”
Another standing ovation was awarded to first-year McCombs School of Business student and scholarship recipient Bianca Marin Franco, who shared how the Texas Exes scholarship had changed her life. Cyndy Garza Roberts accompanied by her husband Thomas Roberts served as emcee.
As is tradition the evening concluded with everyone standing together, flashing the Longhorn “Horns Up” sign and singing “The Eyes of Texas,” capping off a night of pride, philanthropy and community.
PC Seen: Texas Exes CEO and executive director Robert Jones, Texas Exes Houston Chapter president Waheed Bhuyan, Rick Harsch, Kendra Hakanson, Breanna Ellis, Mariah Adeeko, June Deadrick, Brock Niezgoda and Meg Hayward, Ginger Cearley, Kristen Cannon, Vivien and Scott Caven, Cynthia and John Adkins, Karen and Charles Mathews, Kim and Scott Torres, Kyle Griffin, Pastor Richard Vega, Laura McWilliams, Katie and Mike Lowenberg, Lauren and John Beckworth, and the honored family members:Emma Oldham, John Oldham, Kitty and Steve Oldham, Mark Oldham, Molly Oldham, Pat Oldham, Kristi and Mike Oldham, Pam and Scott Carpenter, Edith Odom, Kenan Oldham, and Oliver Oldham.