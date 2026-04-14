Texas Exes Take Over River Oaks Country Club, Bringing Smokey the Cannon and Four Generations Of Alumni

Ben de la Rosa, Andrew Alexander, Charlie Baird photo by Wilson PArish
Robert Jones, Nancy Genitempo, Waheed Bhuyan, Lauren Laigle, Dean Bobby Chesney photo by Wilson Parish
Cris and Brenda Galindo photo by Jacob Power
Cynthia and John Atkins, Michelle and Rex Baker photo by Jacob Power
David and Katherine Andrew photo by Jacob Power
Karolina De La Cruz, Rick Harsch, Esmeralda De La Cruz photo Jacob Power
Roland and Analia Morales photo by Jacob Power
Patrick Ashiru, Albany Ashiru photo by Jacob Power
Ivan Bermudez, Laura McWilliams, Dr Holly Holmes photo by Jacob Power
Kim and Scott Torres photo by Jacob Power
Mary and Jack Balagia photo by Jacob Power
Melinda and Mike Perrin photo by Jacob Power
Andew and Nancy Genitempo photo by Wilson Parish
Mike and Katie Lowenberg with Ice Tower photo by Jacob Power
Nancy Genitemp, Dudley and Judy Oldham, Waheed Bhuyan and Lauren Laigle photo by Wilson Parish
Thomas and Cyndy Garza Roberts photo by Jacob Power
Vivien and Scott Caven photo by Wilson Parish
Dylan Riola, Ashlyn Hayes photo by Jacob Power
Rick Harsch, Lauren Laigle, Nancy Genitiempo, Isabella Zatorski photo Jacob Power
Evelyn Leightman, Dudley Oldham, Beth Wolff photo by Jacob Power
Carter and John Dugan photo by Jacob Power
Debbie and Franklin Ballard photo by Wilson Parish
Dudley and Judy Oldham photo by Wilson Parish
Lou and John Black photo by Wilson Parish
Susan Simon, Laura Dozier photo by Jacob Power
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UT Texas Cowboys Ben de La Rosa, Andrew Alexander, Charlie Baird, Charlie Baird at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Robert Jones, Nancy Genitempo, Waheed Bhuyan, Lauren Laigle, Dean Bobby Chesney at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Cris & Brenda Galindo at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Cynthia & John Atkins, Michelle & Rex Baker at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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David & Katherine Andrew at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Karolina De La Cruz, Rick Harsch, Esmeralda De La Cruz at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Roland & Analia Morales at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Patrick & Albany Ashiru at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Ivan Bermudez, Laura McWilliams, Dr. Holly Holmes at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Kim & Scott Torres at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Mary & Jack Balagia at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Melinda & Mike Perrin at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Andrew & Nancy Genitempo at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Mike & Katie Lowenberg with the Ice Tower at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Nancy Genitempo, Dudley & Judy Oldham, Waheed Bhuyan, Lauren Laigle at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Thomas & Cyndy Garza Roberts at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Vivien & Scott Caven at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Dylan Riola & Ashlyn Hayes at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Rick Harsch, Lauren Laigle, Nancy Genitiempo, Isabella Zatorski at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Evelyn Leightman, Dudley Oldham, Beth Wolff at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Carter & John Dugan at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Debbie & Franklin Ballard at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Dudley & Judy Oldham at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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John & Lou Black at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Susan Simon, Laura Dozier at the Texes Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

Ben de la Rosa, Andrew Alexander, Charlie Baird photo by Wilson PArish
Robert Jones, Nancy Genitempo, Waheed Bhuyan, Lauren Laigle, Dean Bobby Chesney photo by Wilson Parish
Cris and Brenda Galindo photo by Jacob Power
Cynthia and John Atkins, Michelle and Rex Baker photo by Jacob Power
David and Katherine Andrew photo by Jacob Power
Karolina De La Cruz, Rick Harsch, Esmeralda De La Cruz photo Jacob Power
Roland and Analia Morales photo by Jacob Power
Patrick Ashiru, Albany Ashiru photo by Jacob Power
Ivan Bermudez, Laura McWilliams, Dr Holly Holmes photo by Jacob Power
Kim and Scott Torres photo by Jacob Power
Mary and Jack Balagia photo by Jacob Power
Melinda and Mike Perrin photo by Jacob Power
Andew and Nancy Genitempo photo by Wilson Parish
Mike and Katie Lowenberg with Ice Tower photo by Jacob Power
Nancy Genitemp, Dudley and Judy Oldham, Waheed Bhuyan and Lauren Laigle photo by Wilson Parish
Thomas and Cyndy Garza Roberts photo by Jacob Power
Vivien and Scott Caven photo by Wilson Parish
Dylan Riola, Ashlyn Hayes photo by Jacob Power
Rick Harsch, Lauren Laigle, Nancy Genitiempo, Isabella Zatorski photo Jacob Power
Evelyn Leightman, Dudley Oldham, Beth Wolff photo by Jacob Power
Carter and John Dugan photo by Jacob Power
Debbie and Franklin Ballard photo by Wilson Parish
Dudley and Judy Oldham photo by Wilson Parish
Lou and John Black photo by Wilson Parish
Susan Simon, Laura Dozier photo by Jacob Power
Society / Featured Parties

Texas Exes Take Over River Oaks Country Club, Bringing Smokey the Cannon and Four Generations Of Alumni

Keeping It In the Family

BY //
UT Texas Cowboys Ben de La Rosa, Andrew Alexander, Charlie Baird, Charlie Baird at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Robert Jones, Nancy Genitempo, Waheed Bhuyan, Lauren Laigle, Dean Bobby Chesney at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Cris & Brenda Galindo at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Cynthia & John Atkins, Michelle & Rex Baker at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
David & Katherine Andrew at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Karolina De La Cruz, Rick Harsch, Esmeralda De La Cruz at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Roland & Analia Morales at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Patrick & Albany Ashiru at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Ivan Bermudez, Laura McWilliams, Dr. Holly Holmes at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kim & Scott Torres at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Mary & Jack Balagia at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Melinda & Mike Perrin at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Andrew & Nancy Genitempo at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Mike & Katie Lowenberg with the Ice Tower at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Nancy Genitempo, Dudley & Judy Oldham, Waheed Bhuyan, Lauren Laigle at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Thomas & Cyndy Garza Roberts at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Vivien & Scott Caven at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Dylan Riola & Ashlyn Hayes at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Rick Harsch, Lauren Laigle, Nancy Genitiempo, Isabella Zatorski at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Evelyn Leightman, Dudley Oldham, Beth Wolff at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Carter & John Dugan at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)
Debbie & Franklin Ballard at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Dudley & Judy Oldham at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
John & Lou Black at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)
Susan Simon, Laura Dozier at the Texes Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)
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UT Texas Cowboys Ben de La Rosa, Andrew Alexander, Charlie Baird, Charlie Baird at the Texas Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Robert Jones, Nancy Genitempo, Waheed Bhuyan, Lauren Laigle, Dean Bobby Chesney at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Cris & Brenda Galindo at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Cynthia & John Atkins, Michelle & Rex Baker at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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David & Katherine Andrew at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Karolina De La Cruz, Rick Harsch, Esmeralda De La Cruz at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Roland & Analia Morales at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Patrick & Albany Ashiru at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Ivan Bermudez, Laura McWilliams, Dr. Holly Holmes at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Kim & Scott Torres at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Mary & Jack Balagia at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Melinda & Mike Perrin at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Andrew & Nancy Genitempo at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Mike & Katie Lowenberg with the Ice Tower at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Nancy Genitempo, Dudley & Judy Oldham, Waheed Bhuyan, Lauren Laigle at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Thomas & Cyndy Garza Roberts at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Vivien & Scott Caven at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Dylan Riola & Ashlyn Hayes at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Rick Harsch, Lauren Laigle, Nancy Genitiempo, Isabella Zatorski at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Evelyn Leightman, Dudley Oldham, Beth Wolff at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Carter & John Dugan at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

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Debbie & Franklin Ballard at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Dudley & Judy Oldham at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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John & Lou Black at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

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Susan Simon, Laura Dozier at the Texes Exes Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala (Photo by Jacob Power)

What: The Texas Exes Houston Chapter’s Longhorn Legacy Scholarship Gala

Where: River Oaks Country Club

PC Moment: With Smokey the Cannon on the country club balcony, the Longhorn Band in the ballroom, and alumni and supporters dressed in the requested “elevated burnt orange casual,” the entire Texas Exes event was an unbridled “Hook ’em, horns” celebration.

Robert Jones, Nancy Genitempo, Waheed Bhuyan, Lauren Laigle, Dean Bobby Chesney photo by Wilson Parish
Robert Jones, Nancy Genitempo, Waheed Bhuyan, Lauren Laigle, Dean Bobby Chesney at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Wilson Parish)

Chaired by Nancy Genitempo and Lauren Laigle, the evening honored the the Judy and Dudley Oldham, representing not only philanthropy but also four generations of University of Texas alumni. On their introduction, the family received a standing ovation from the gathering of more than 300. UT School of Law Dean Bobby Chesney spoke on the Oldhams’ lasting influence on the university.

A tribute video honoring the Oldham family further inspired attendees, leading to generous contributions to scholarship funds. In a special moment Houston City Council member Sallie Alcorn presented the family a proclamation from Mayor John Whitmire declaring it “Judy and Dudley Oldham Day in Houston.”

Patrick Ashiru, Albany Ashiru photo by Jacob Power
Patrick & Albany Ashiru at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

Another standing ovation was awarded to first-year McCombs School of Business student and scholarship recipient Bianca Marin Franco, who shared how the Texas Exes scholarship had changed her life. Cyndy Garza Roberts accompanied by her husband Thomas Roberts served as emcee.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY

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As is tradition the evening concluded with everyone standing together, flashing the Longhorn “Horns Up” sign and singing “The Eyes of Texas,” capping off a night of pride, philanthropy and community.

Roland and Analia Morales photo by Jacob Power
Roland & Analia Morales at the Texas Exes scholarship ball (Photo by Jacob Power)

PC Seen: Texas Exes CEO and executive director Robert Jones, Texas Exes Houston Chapter president Waheed Bhuyan, Rick Harsch, Kendra Hakanson, Breanna Ellis, Mariah Adeeko, June Deadrick, Brock Niezgoda and Meg Hayward, Ginger Cearley, Kristen Cannon, Vivien and Scott Caven, Cynthia and John Adkins, Karen and Charles Mathews, Kim and Scott Torres, Kyle Griffin, Pastor Richard Vega, Laura McWilliams, Katie and Mike Lowenberg, Lauren and John Beckworth, and the honored family members:Emma Oldham, John Oldham, Kitty and Steve Oldham, Mark Oldham, Molly Oldham, Pat Oldham, Kristi and Mike Oldham, Pam and Scott Carpenter, Edith Odom, Kenan Oldham, and Oliver Oldham.

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9435 Inwood Road
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9435 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX

$4,595,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
9435 Inwood Road
4700 Dorset Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

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Dallas, TX

$9,997,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4700 Dorset Road
3930 Cedarbrush Drive
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

3930 Cedarbrush Drive
Dallas, TX

$1,175,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Osborne
This property is listed by: Catherine Osborne (214) 733-9727 Email Realtor
3930 Cedarbrush Drive
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Prosper
FOR SALE

4351 Cotton Belt Lane
Dallas, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4351 Cotton Belt Lane
3504 Cornell Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3504 Cornell Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,990,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
3504 Cornell Avenue
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$11,495,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
4201 Potomac Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4201 Potomac Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Jackie Converse
This property is listed by: Jackie Converse (214) 673-7852 Email Realtor
4201 Potomac Avenue
722 Tenna Loma Court
West Kessler
FOR SALE

722 Tenna Loma Court
Dallas, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
722 Tenna Loma Court
4541 Westway Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4541 Westway Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4541 Westway Avenue
2909 Fondren Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

2909 Fondren Drive
Dallas, TX

$2,399,999 Learn More about this property
Wendi Jones
This property is listed by: Wendi Jones (214) 538-9693 Email Realtor
2909 Fondren Drive
4815 Saint Johns Drive
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4815 Saint Johns Drive
Dallas, TX

$24,900,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
4815 Saint Johns Drive
10010 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10010 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$24,999,900 Learn More about this property
Susie Thompson
This property is listed by: Susie Thompson (214) 354-8866 Email Realtor
10010 Strait Lane
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