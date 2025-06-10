Tony Buzbee, Tilman Fertitta, Mayor John Whitmire
Tony Buzbee, Mayor John Whitmire, Laura Ward, Ambassador Tilman Fertitta, Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott at the Houston Children's Charity van giveaway.

Houston Children's Charity patrons Richard and Jana Fant with recipients of the Chariots for Children program.

Houston Children's Charity patrons and 2025 gala chairs Tony & Frances Buzbee attend the Chariots for Children van giveaway.

Gringo's CEO Russell Ybarra, Laura Ward and recipients of the Chariots for Children van.

Society / Featured Parties

The Texas First Lady Embraces Houston's Fully Loaded Wheelchair Giveaway — $4 Million In Life-Changing Wheels

Cecilia Abbott, Tilman Fertitta, Tony Buzbee and More VIPs Show Up For Houston Children's Charity

BY // 06.10.25
After the glow of the record breaking $6.2 million gala, Houston Children’s Charity extended the almost giddy philanthropy by gifting an astounding 66 fully-loaded, wheelchair-accessible vans to families of children with disabilities. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott was on hand at the Post Oak Hotel to participate in distributing the invaluable gift of mobility.

Among the VIPs attending the presentation were Mayor John Whitmire, Houston Children’s Charity board chair ambassador Tilman Fertitta, and 2025 gala chairs Frances Moody Buzbee and Tony Buzbee. 

Abbott congratulated the nonprofit on the Chariots for Children program, which she noted is the only wheelchair van donation of its kind in the country.

Also joining the happiest of moments for families receiving the vans topped with bright red bows were longtime supporters Jana and Richard Fant, who had surprised the throng of 700 at last October’s gala with a gift generous enough to purchase 30 vans for the nonprofit’s Chariots for Children program.

Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen CEO Russell Ybarra, who each year purchases two vans for the program, served as the special guest.

“Our mission is to provide life-altering programs and support to underserved children across Houston,” Houston Children’s Charity president and CEO Laura Ward says. “We are honored to be able to empower these families facing daunting challenges by providing them the transportation necessary to not only attend medical and physical therapy appointments but go on road trips, the parks or on other adventures with their entire family.”

Getting a van allows families of kids with disabilities to safely and comfortably travel to doctors appointments, school, family trips and outings. These are true life-changing gifts for those in need.

Since its inception, the Chariots for Children program has distributed 438 vans with the 66 given on this day representing the largest distribution in the program’s history with a value of close to $4 million. Additional funds raised at the 2024 gala go to providing beds for children lacking a proper place to sleep. To date Houston Children’s Charity has given 25,000 beds to youngsters in need.

