THE BIG GOOD’s 5th Annual “The Big Night” Raises Record-Breaking $2.7 Million for Fort Worth Nonprofits

Now in its fifth year, The Big Night has become one of the city’s most anticipated philanthropic events - and it’s easy to see why.

THE BIG GOOD just sounds like something you’d want to be a part of, doesn’t it? No matter if you take your coffee hot or cold, if you’re a red or white wine type of gal, or if you root for the Mustangs or the Frogs, I think we can all get behind something good.

So, it should be welcome news to all North Texans that THE BIG GOOD, the Fort Worth nonprofit founded by Grammy Award-winning recording artist Leon Bridges and Hall of Fame Coach Gary Patterson, delivered a record-breaking night for its 5th annual event. “The Big Night,” the organization’s star-studded annual fundraiser, brought home more than $2.7 million this year, which supports North Texas nonprofits doing critical work across the region. A big “yeehaw” to that!

Presented by Autobahn and Westside Village, the sold-out event welcomed more than 600 attendees for an unforgettable night of music, generosity, and community impact — all in the heart of Fort Worth. Headlined by eight-time Grammy Award-winning artist Kacey Musgraves, the evening also featured a special performance by Fort Worth native and Academy Award-nominated artist Abraham Alexander. Those are performances in an intimate setting you just don’t want to miss, all for a good cause.

Of course, a highlight of the evening was the high-energy live auction, which featured exclusive and once-in-a-lifetime experiences including a set tour of Landman (color us jealous), floor seats to the 2027 CMA Awards, and a private tour of Nike World Headquarters, each drawing spirited bidding from attendees. The celebration continued into the afterparty at Bowie House, arguably one of the city’s hottest spots, extending the night’s momentum and creating a full evening that seamlessly blended philanthropy with celebration.

Proceeds from this incredible evening will directly benefit the organization’s nonprofit partners: Tarrant To & Through Partnership (T3), United Community Centers, UpSpire, and Tarrant Area Food Bank. These are all organizations working across education, food access, and workforce development to strengthen the Fort Worth community.

Now in its fifth year, The Big Night has become one of the city’s most anticipated philanthropic events, and it’s easy to see why with a night’s lineup like that. Since its founding in 2021, THE BIG GOOD has invested nearly $5 million into local nonprofits and will continue to build on that impact through grants from this year’s event, expanding its reach and deepening its commitment to North Texas. The organization forms multi-year partnerships that provide organizations with the stability and resources to grow, innovate, and create lasting impact across Fort Worth. Next year’s event is scheduled for April 1, 2027.

North Texas is better because of THE BIG GOOD and its commitment to those it serves, and for that, we say “thank you.”