The Broadmoor Comes to Dallas

During the decadent and delicious three-course seated dinner, guests swapped stories as they sipped wine and cocktails. (Photo by George Fiala Photography)

The Broadmoor came to Dallas for one-night-only to co-host a dinner with PaperCity at Mister Charles. An engaging group filled the private dining room on Mister Charles' mezzanine level. (Photo by George Fiala Photography)

Few American destination properties inspire the kind of lifelong enthusiasm and loyalty that The Broadmoor does.

I’m new to the obsession, you see. I visited The Broadmoor for the first time in early October of last year. Upon my return, I regaled you with tales of my decadent meals, my foray into falconry (“the sport of kings”), and my ascent to Cloud Camp. I plotted my return before I exited the property, and I’ve been talking about it since.

That’s the thing about The Broadmoor. You cannot help singing its praises! The fact that it’s practically a hop, skip, and a jump from Dallas — yet provides a healing respite from the heat in summer months — elicits a *Chef’s Kiss* from all who know.

Recently, The Broadmoor came to Dallas for one-night-only to co-host a dinner with PaperCity at Mister Charles. An engaging group filled the private dining room on Mister Charles’ mezzanine level. The Broadmoor’s Scott Flexman, who serves as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and Krista Heinicke, the Director of Public Relations, welcomed the guest list of Broadmoor loyalists and world travelers, as well as the “Broadmoor-curious,” as I called them.

My favorite twins in Dallas, Jennifer Klos and Alli Eagan, have summered at The Broadmoor since they were little girls whose Cabbage Patch dolls occupied their own coveted lounge chairs by the pool. Eagan arrived with a needlepoint ornament that she stitched of The Broadmoor displayed on her handbag, and she made sure to wear all the Broadmoor gold charms she’s collected on her jingling charm bracelet. The twins held court with Heinicke and even shared photos of their favorite haunts on the property (which certainly included the movie theater). Other loyalists in attendance included Bailey & Nick Lloyd, who got married at The Broadmoor, and Andrea & Heath Cheek, whose annual summer trip has become a family tradition.

Clearly, this is a town that loves The Broadmoor.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY Swipe





















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During the decadent and delicious three-course seated dinner, guests swapped stories as they sipped wine and cocktails. The menu started with truffle beignets and hamachi crudo, and almost every guest opted for the filet mignon for their entrée. Even away from Colorado Springs and in Dallas, The Broadmoor’s commitment to hospitality shone. In his brief remarks, Flexman touched on this core philosophy, promising guests that they’ll “never check in on one of these” (as he held up his iPhone). “Never going to happen.”

The night ended with a trio of shared desserts. (The passionfruit entremet certainly reminded me of the signature Baked Alaska at The Penrose Room!) As a parting gift, Flexman and Heinicke sent guests home with an Elsa Peretti crystal heart box from Tiffany & Co. Pure class, as always.

I’m already plotting to organize a girls’ trip to The Broadmoor where we’ll spend a few days needlepointing by the pool, playing mahjong, partaking in the epic martini cart at The Polo Club at The Penrose Room, and indulging in as many spa treatments as possible. Who’s in?

PC Seen: Lisa Hewitt, Talley and Will Pike, Sally Pretorius Hodge, Catalina Gozalez Jorba, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Brooke and Andrew Dowdy, Laura Losinger, Annika Cail, Abi Perpall, Meredith Abbott, and Tully and Dan Phillips.