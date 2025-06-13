North Texas’ The Family Place Announces Its 33rd Annual Partners Card Event Details

If you’ve lived in Dallas for any length of time, you know there is an important 10-day period every year that serves as our city’s shopping marathon — Partners Card. Like many traditional marathons, a good cause is attached.

The Family Place, one of Texas’s largest domestic violence service providers, just announced the details for its signature fundraiser. The 33rd annual Partners Card will take place from Friday, October 24, through Sunday, November 2, 2025. The premise is simple: donors make a $100 donation to The Family Place that doubles as a Partners Card, which unlocks a 20 percent discount at hundreds of participating retailers across the metroplex. (Take one lap around NorthPark Center or Highland Park Village and observe the purple and red balloons in front of participating stores’ doors. It stands out if you DON’T participate.) Smartly preceding the holidays, it is the very best time in Dallas to shop stores that rarely offer discounts.

In addition, each Partners Card purchase directly benefits The Family Place’s essential, life-saving programs and services. The Family Place provides more than 70,000 nights of safety annually. As the organization’s signature fundraiser, Partners Card plays a vital role in making that possible.

Founding chairs Sally Holland and Sally Johnson created Partners Card in 1993, alongside a small group of fellow volunteers. The inaugural event raised $90,000, with 150 stores participating. In 2024, more than 700 retailers joined in, and Partners Card raised $1.31 million. (That provides 17,445 nights of shelter for survivors in crisis.) In total, Partners Card has raised more than $23 million to “help break the cycle of violence for families in North Texas.”

“Partners Card is a beautiful reminder of how small acts of generosity can create real, lasting change,” says Tiffany Tate, CEO of The Family Place. “Each card purchased helps provide safety, healing, and hope to survivors of family violence. Our community’s response—and the way our retail and restaurant partners step up to say thank you with special savings — shows just how much good we can do when we come together.”

Serving as this year’s co-chairs for the beloved fundraiser, Kristin Hallam, Margette Hepfner, and Jen Munoz aim to continue the event’s legacy of community-driven impact. In addition, local real estate icon Erin Mathews will be recognized as the honorary chair for Partners Card 2025. (Always chicly coiffed and perfectly poised, we *need* to know what stores Mathews will be hitting come late October. Erin, spill the tea!)

One of our favorite events, the fundraiser always kicks off with a Fall Fashion Preview presented by NorthPark Center.

Partners Cards go on sale on September 1 for $100. 100 percent of proceeds directly support The Family Place and provide one night of shelter and comprehensive services for a survivor.