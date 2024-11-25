An Imaginative Event for All Ages, The Great Create Bottles The Wonder of The Nasher Sculpture Center in One Afternoon

fbpx
Shelby Goff, Sherry Shelby Krause, Aubrey and Will Goff (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sofi Sugasti, Robyn Siegel, Shayna Fontana-Horowitz (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Robyn Siegel and family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Porschla and Cooper Kidd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sofi Sugasti, Martin Pereyra de Olazabal, Libertad and Andina Pereyra de Olazabal (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Hodge and Sally Pretorius Hodge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Beckett, Simon and Nikolai Haas, Briana Hinojosa (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sam Sano, Missy Peck, Joslyn Taylor (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Bela Cooley, Shelby Goff, Shayna Fontana-Horowitz (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Doug Davis and Samatha McCurdy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jessica Short and Kelly Cornell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Joe, Mary Catherine and Teddy Unis (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Matt Kaye and Hannah Fagadau (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Merritt Russ and Jonna Seline (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Shayna Fontana-Horowitz and family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Catalina Gonzalez Jorba and Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
01
16

Shelby Goff, Sherry Shelby Krause, Aubrey and Will Goff (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

02
16

Sofi Sugasti, Robyn Siegel, Shayna Fontana-Horowitz (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

03
16

Robyn Siegel and family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

04
16

Porschla and Cooper Kidd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

05
16

Sofi Sugasti, Martin Pereyra de Olazabal, Libertad and Andina Pereyra de Olazabal (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

06
16

Adam Hodge and Sally Pretorius Hodge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

07
16

Beckett, Simon and Nikolai Haas, Briana Hinojosa (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

08
16

Sam Sano, Missy Peck, Joslyn Taylor (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

09
16

Bela Cooley, Shelby Goff, Shayna Fontana-Horowitz (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

10
16

Doug Davis and Samatha McCurdy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

11
16

Jessica Short and Kelly Cornell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

12
16

Joe, Mary Catherine and Teddy Unis (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

13
16

Matt Kaye and Hannah Fagadau (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

14
16

Merritt Russ and Jonna Seline (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

15
16

Shayna Fontana-Horowitz and family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

16
16

Catalina Gonzalez Jorba and Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Shelby Goff, Sherry Shelby Krause, Aubrey and Will Goff (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sofi Sugasti, Robyn Siegel, Shayna Fontana-Horowitz (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Robyn Siegel and family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Porschla and Cooper Kidd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sofi Sugasti, Martin Pereyra de Olazabal, Libertad and Andina Pereyra de Olazabal (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Hodge and Sally Pretorius Hodge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Beckett, Simon and Nikolai Haas, Briana Hinojosa (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sam Sano, Missy Peck, Joslyn Taylor (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Bela Cooley, Shelby Goff, Shayna Fontana-Horowitz (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Doug Davis and Samatha McCurdy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jessica Short and Kelly Cornell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Joe, Mary Catherine and Teddy Unis (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Matt Kaye and Hannah Fagadau (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Merritt Russ and Jonna Seline (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Shayna Fontana-Horowitz and family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Catalina Gonzalez Jorba and Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Society / The Seen

An Imaginative Event for All Ages, The Great Create Bottles The Wonder of The Nasher Sculpture Center in One Afternoon

Raising Vital Funds for Art Education Programs

BY // 11.25.24
photography Tamytha Cameron
Shelby Goff, Sherry Shelby Krause, Aubrey and Will Goff (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sofi Sugasti, Robyn Siegel, Shayna Fontana-Horowitz (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Robyn Siegel and family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Porschla and Cooper Kidd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sofi Sugasti, Martin Pereyra de Olazabal, Libertad and Andina Pereyra de Olazabal (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Adam Hodge and Sally Pretorius Hodge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Beckett, Simon and Nikolai Haas, Briana Hinojosa (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sam Sano, Missy Peck, Joslyn Taylor (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Bela Cooley, Shelby Goff, Shayna Fontana-Horowitz (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Doug Davis and Samatha McCurdy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Jessica Short and Kelly Cornell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Joe, Mary Catherine and Teddy Unis (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Matt Kaye and Hannah Fagadau (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Merritt Russ and Jonna Seline (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Shayna Fontana-Horowitz and family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Catalina Gonzalez Jorba and Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
1
16

Shelby Goff, Sherry Shelby Krause, Aubrey and Will Goff (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

2
16

Sofi Sugasti, Robyn Siegel, Shayna Fontana-Horowitz (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

3
16

Robyn Siegel and family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

4
16

Porschla and Cooper Kidd (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

5
16

Sofi Sugasti, Martin Pereyra de Olazabal, Libertad and Andina Pereyra de Olazabal (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

6
16

Adam Hodge and Sally Pretorius Hodge (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

7
16

Beckett, Simon and Nikolai Haas, Briana Hinojosa (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

8
16

Sam Sano, Missy Peck, Joslyn Taylor (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

9
16

Bela Cooley, Shelby Goff, Shayna Fontana-Horowitz (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

10
16

Doug Davis and Samatha McCurdy (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

11
16

Jessica Short and Kelly Cornell (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

12
16

Joe, Mary Catherine and Teddy Unis (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

13
16

Matt Kaye and Hannah Fagadau (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

14
16

Merritt Russ and Jonna Seline (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

15
16

Shayna Fontana-Horowitz and family (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

16
16

Catalina Gonzalez Jorba and Melissa Smrekar (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

On Sunday, October 27, The Great Create transformed the garden at the Nasher Sculpture Center into a family-friendly interactive space for Dallas’ youngest aspiring artists in attendance. Joy radiated across the garden as children created masterpieces against the backdrop of one of the city’s most beautiful outdoor spaces.

As the program’s map highlighted, The Great Create provided all the essential ingredients for a successful family outing — crafts, snacks, a bar, a DJ, restrooms, the lost and found, and story time. No wonder families flock to this event year after year.

An imaginative feat, the fête funds vital education programs for the Nasher. It included 10 crafting stations spread throughout the garden on a picture-perfect day. Local artists, including Karla Garcia, Samantha McCurdy, and Kevin Owens, led each activation, from paper animal masks to a “mega mural.”

At “A Few Pointers,” Alicia Eggert taught the budding artists to make plaster molds of their pointer fingers. SWOON, The Studio operated a popular station, providing all sorts of colorful objects and materials — from tin foil to styrofoam balls and spray paint — for young sculptors to create “Super Stacks” directly in front of Richard Serra’s “My Curves Are Not Mad” sculpture.

Sofi Sugasti, Robyn Siegel, Shayna Fontana-Horowitz (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)
Sofi Sugasti, Robyn Siegel, Shayna Fontana-Horowitz (Photo by Tamytha Cameron)

Nolan Kiser, the artistic genius behind Dallas’ most inventive and sculptural floral arrangements (Bottega de Flores), contributed as the Garden Installation Artist, along with Kate Yancy. The colorful balloons captured the spirit of childlike wonder infused into each thoughtful choice.

Wolfgang Puck Catering slung hot and fresh pizzas all afternoon. Even the takeout boxes served as a blank canvas for an artist’s flourish; young patrons colored on the blank pizza boxes while awaiting their pie. For dessert, guests of all ages eagerly lined up to build their own dirt cup, with brownie dirt, colorful gummy worms, and all the fixings. Gelato La Boca provided sweet treats, and a coffee cart featuring festive autumnal lattes served as a welcome reprieve for many caffeine-seeking chaperones.

Holiday Gift Guide

Swipe
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2
  • TRIBEZA 2024 Holiday Gift Guide - DECK 2

Shayna Fontana Horowitz, Robyn Siegel, and Sofi Sugasti co-chaired this year’s event, which brought out everyone from Jessica Nowitski and Porschla Kidd to Tori Milford and Catalina Gonzalez Jorba (all with their children, of course).

A wondrously imaginative event, The Great Create successfully bottled the wonder of the Nasher Sculpture Center in an accessible and palatable way for children of all ages. Rarely have I witnessed a fundraising event that emanates such joy for parents and their children alike.

Participating in the delight of the afternoon, guests included Marsland Johnson and Jonathan StubbsErin and Eddie Keith, Melissa and Drew Ireland, Barb and Michael Horowitz, Francis Harrison and Manuel Brito, Capera Ryan, and Nerissa Helpenstill.

Featured Events
Christmas at Anatole Hilton Dallas 2024
LEARN MORE
Hilton Anatole Dallas

Featured Properties

Swipe
5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Spanish Oaks
FOR SALE

5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
Austin, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Peyton Thompson (916) 342-8528 Email Realtor
5009 SPANISH OAKS CLUB BLVD
1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
NORTH CENTRAL
FOR SALE

1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
AUSTIN, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Kathleen Magat (650) 291-7516 Email Realtor
1904 Albury Cove Unit A,B,C,D
900 S 1ST ST # 414
Downtown
FOR SALE

900 S 1ST ST # 414
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Christine White (512) 784-6684 Email Realtor
900 S 1ST ST # 414
2712 MARIA ANNA
Tarrytown
FOR SALE

2712 MARIA ANNA
Austin, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
2712 MARIA ANNA
2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
Barton Hills
FOR SALE

2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
AUSTIN, TX

$3,950,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Peyton Thompson (916) 342-8528 Email Realtor
2601 BARTON HILLS DRIVE
4203 BALCONES DRIVE
Balcones
FOR SALE

4203 BALCONES DRIVE
AUSTIN, TX

Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Noa Levy (512) 659-3898 Email Realtor
4203 BALCONES DRIVE
1905 CENTURY FARMS ROAD
ROUND TOP
FOR SALE

1905 CENTURY FARMS ROAD
AUSTIN, TX

$5,499,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Shannon Ayres (415) 819-8529 Email Realtor
1905 CENTURY FARMS ROAD
Presented by The Agency Austin
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X