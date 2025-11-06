The Great Create Transforms Dallas’ Nasher Sculpture Center Into an Artistic Wonderland

At The Great Create, children could put their hands to work in engaging projects led by artists from North Texas and beyond. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

The Great Create is an annual fundraiser that commissions North Texas artists to create unique, hands-on activities at stations throughout the Nasher Sculpture Center's garden for kids and families. (Photo by Can Turkyilmaz)

On a recent fall afternoon in Dallas, the skies cleared and the clouds parted after a rainy day. It was one of those perfect afternoons where the sun is shining but it’s not too hot, there’s a breeze in the air, and you can taste autumn. It was the ideal day for The Great Create at the Nasher Sculpture Center, an annual fundraiser that commissions North Texas artists to create unique, hands-on activities at stations throughout the Nasher’s garden for kids and families. This year’s event blew away every expectation and truly transformed the museum into a children’s artistic wonderland — all in the name of a good cause.

The fundraiser supports the Nasher Sculpture Center’s outstanding educational programs – workshops, tours, and school partnerships – which impact over 20,000 children, students, and families annually. Along with the artmaking, families enjoy kid-friendly food stations by Wolfgang Puck Catering, specialty coffee by Beeso Coffee, and specialty drinks for adults and kids alike. This year’s Great Create co-chairs were Melissa and Drew Ireland. The Presenting Sponsor for the event was Sewell, with Major Support from Gene and Jerry Jones Family and Central Market.

At The Great Create, children could put their hands to work in engaging projects led by artists from North Texas and beyond, as well as enjoy live entertainment and kid-friendly food. Guests enjoyed a make-your-own quesadilla bar, Japanese Milk Bread, The Empanada Cookhouse, lemonade bar (always a hit with the kids), and were some of the first to try gelato from the new restaurant in Snider Plaza, Gelato La Boca.

Even as an adult, it was hard not to be in absolute awe and wonder upon stepping into the Nasher for the event this year. Throughout the courtyard, music flowed as DJ RomiQ, aka Patricia Quirino, dropped (family-friendly, of course) beats that had kids and adults alike out on the dance floor all afternoon long. Colorful streamers hung from the trees, and laughter echoed as children of all ages, adorned in craft aprons, raced from station to station, experimenting with various kinds of art.

From weaving to beading to painting and everything in between, it’s exactly the way you want your kid to spend a beautiful Sunday afternoon — outside and hands-on with the arts. Various artist stations included Wonder Wands from The Color Condition, Woodblock Printed Cards from Ben Munoz, Spin-a-Rama from Jay Shinn, Yarn Masquerade from Sam Lao, Knick-Knack Attack! From Adam Palmer, Quick Pics from Allison V. Smith (if you could get your kids to stand still amidst all the excitement for long enough!), Campfire Stories by Fernando Alvarez, Charming Polymer Clay Charms from Mylan Nguyen, and more.

Proceeds from The Great Create directly benefit the Nasher Sculpture Center, bolstering the museum’s efforts to provide outstanding education programs. Collectively, these programs reach tens of thousands of children, students, and families each year. Funds raised from The Great Create keep the Nasher’s numerous education programs, such as virtual and in-person tours/field trips, HopeKids Art Experience Days for children with life-threatening medical conditions, outreach to those in our community who face barriers to visiting the museum in person, sensory-friendly family days, Free First Saturdays, Nasher Summer Institute for Teens, and more.

Truly, the perfect way to spend a gorgeous fall Sunday afternoon in Dallas, The Great Create taught kids (and adults) the value of supporting the arts and museums in our city while spending time outside. Here’s to another great year of impactful, educational programming shaping the young minds of our city, all brought to life by the Nasher and thanks to the support of those who attended The Great Create.

PC Spotted: Tori and Ross Mulford, Jacqueline Sewell, Jessica Nowitzki, Bela and Chase Cooley, Missy and Tim Peck, Kelly Cornell, Catalina Gonzalez Jorba, Robyn Siegel, Shayna Fontana Horowitz, Charlie Caulkins, and Capera Ryan.