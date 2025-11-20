The Salvation Army of North Texas Honors Veterans Day With Annual “Doing the Most Good” Luncheon

This Veteran's Day, The Salvation Army of North Texas, community leaders, and philanthropists alike gathered at Dallas' Hilton Anatole to raise awareness and funds for the organization ahead of its holiday fundraising season. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

What: The Salvation Army of North Texas’ Doing the Most Good Luncheon

Where: Dallas’ Hilton Anatole

PC Moment: There are always a number of different ways to celebrate and honor Veterans Day. This year, perhaps one of the most impactful and relevant ways North Texans came together to acknowledge the day was by raising funds for one of the region’s most important organizations, The Salvation Army, at its annual “Doing The Most Good” Luncheon.

During the luncheon, chaired by Sheree and Rick Davis with Denise and Ray Nixon serving as Honorary Chairs, guests gathered to hear from keynote speakers Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys, and Steve Reinemund, former chairman and CEO of PepsiCo. Reinemund himself is a veteran, graduating from the United States Naval Academy. He is currently on the Board of the United States Naval Academy Foundation and previously served as Chairman of the National Salvation Army Advisory Board and Chairman of the Board of Corporate Advisors of the National Council of La Raza (now UnidosUS).

Impact: Support from attendees at the luncheon and from donors throughout the holidays allows The Salvation Army to bring joy to families and individuals who need it at Christmas, and helps sustain programs and operations across North Texas year-round. Safe to say, it was an important day!

The Salvation Army of North Texas serves vulnerable neighbors from the region across six counties, including Dallas, Tarrant, Ellis, Denton, Collin, and Rockwall. As the region’s largest social services provider, The Salvation Army provides a range of services throughout 4,000 square miles. The Salvation Army of North Texas feeds 10,000 people through its 12 food pantries each week, treats 500 people through its three recovery programs each week, and houses 1,300 people through its four shelters, two senior living centers, and two in-shelter recovery centers each night. Talk about an impressive operation.

PC Spotted: Bernie DiFiore, Michal Powell, Meredith Land, Christina Cavalier, Bobby Lyle, Major Carolynn Webb, Major Rob Webb, Colonel Ron Busroe, Colonel Bill Mockabee, Darren Woodson, Mark Schortman, Gene Jones, and Laura Bush.