View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Society / The Seen

Exquisite Asian Cooking and Drive-By Graduation Parades — How Natalie Chu Does Shelter at Home

How the Notable Dallasite is Making a Life at Home

BY // 05.15.20
chu

Natalie Chu

As we continue to spotlight the creative and relatable ways Dallas’ most notable names have been sheltering at home — a series that has included tips on how to stay busy and a cocktail recipe to reward yourself for a home-school job well done — today we have another of  PaperCity‘s former “She’s The Bomb girls” — Natalie Chu.

Of all the folks we’ve profiled, she’s experiencing the most wanderlust — she has more airline miles that anyone I know. In fact, if you don’t follow her on Facebook, then immediately do so. She has the best (and wittiest) “reviews” of airline food and airport lounges.

I know very well (since I, too, am Asian) how integral food is to day-to-day life in our culture. Natalie has been cooking up a storm, and my mouth has been continually watering as she posts dish after dish of the most amazing Asian delicacies to Instagram. She has been sheltering as home with her husband, Wilson Chu, and her daughter, Lexie, now home from L.A., where she was attending the University of Southern California. In fact, Lexi graduated this week — if you happened to be in their neighborhood today, you might have seen the car parade that Natalie and her dear friend, Max Trowbridge, arranged in celebration.  

PaperCity: Your quarantine playlist.
Natalie Chu: Anything by Liquid Mind. I need to chill from all the news I watch.

What are you binge-watching?
Chu: The news on e.v.e.r.y f.r.e.a.k.i.n.g channel. (BBC, NHK, CNN, FOX, local news, etc.)

If your life were currently a reality series, what would it be called?
Chu: Groundhog Day.

Are you doing anything productive? Closet edits, handwritten correspondence, starting a new business initiative/strategy, gardening …?
Chu: Cooking like it’s going out of style. House full means my heart is full. Clearing out that one drawer that’s been the dump drawer for 20 years, finally thinking about seriously going into the sauce biz, organizing my collated notes, and maybe churning out a book.

Go-to recipes.
Chu: My tetrazzini and smoked salt chocolate cake.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Socializing in Place
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
10915 Wickline Drive
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10915 Wickline Drive
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$4,850,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Atlas
This property is listed by: Sue Atlas (713) 446-5551
10915 Wickline Drive
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Galleria Area
FOR SALE

5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Houston, TX

$2,225,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
2505 Dorrington Street, #E
Medical Center
FOR SALE

2505 Dorrington Street, #E
Houston, TX

$710,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2505 Dorrington Street, #E
12128 Broken Arrow Street
Memorial Forest
FOR SALE

12128 Broken Arrow Street
Houston, TX

$2,350,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
12128 Broken Arrow Street
3635 Grennoch Lane
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3635 Grennoch Lane
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
3635 Grennoch Lane
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X