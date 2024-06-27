North Texas’ Favorite Pop-Up Boutique Draws Laura Bush, Gene Jones, and More Generous Shoppers to Dallas

The "Chic Boutique" at the Salvation Army of North Texas’ 2024 Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

A tablescape at the Salvation Army of North Texas’ 2024 Fashion Show and Luncheon, hosted at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

Shopping the "Chic Boutique" at the Salvation Army of North Texas’ 2024 Fashion Show and Luncheon. (Photo by The Salvation Army of North Texas)

The Salvation Army of North Texas’ Dallas Women’s Auxiliary (SAWA) hosted the 31st Fashion Show and Luncheon on Tuesday, May 7, inside the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center. Since 1993, the Fashion Show & Luncheon has generated more than $15 million to support services to combat poverty, homelessness, and addiction at 21 local Salvation Army facilities in six counties.

Shannon Graham chaired this year’s sold-out luncheon, with Shelle Sills serving as honorary chair. The cherished event follows a steadfast template: shopping at the Chic Boutique, awards, a fashion show, and a crisp salad – if it isn’t broken, why fix it?

Prior to the start of the fashion show, personal shoppers from Highland Park Village (the Runway Sponsor) once again added context to the selections with a “Fall Trends Report” in anticipation of the upcoming season. 2024 fall trends to be on the lookout for:

– Capes – “Calling all caped crusaders!”

– Countryside Chic – “Dress like you’re Balmoral bound!”

– Wallpaper Florals – “No wallflowers allowed.”

– Commuter Core (a.k.a. investment fashion with an emphasis on comfort and function) — “Make your wardrobe work as hard as you do.”

– Fringe Factor – “Let your fringe fly at carpool, happy hour, and beyond!”

Members of the SAWA and participating retailers donate their new and gently used designer duds for the beloved fashion show, which was expertly curated this year by Robyn Chauvin Productions. Stunning looks from Carolina Herrera, Chanel, Patti Flowers, and Nardos ethereally floated down the runway. Fashionable guests made note of their favorites in order to bid on them in the silent auction.

As in the past, former First Lady Laura Bush attended alongside gal pal Gene Jones, underscoring the strong relationship between the Salvation Army of North Texas and the Dallas Cowboys and adding an element of prestige to the event.

After the event’s conclusion, SAWA invited the general public to shop the After Sale.

“[The After Sale] not only offers an opportunity to shop remarkable fashion pieces at bargain prices, but also provides crucial support for The Salvation Army’s vital services,” Graham said. Emphasizing the importance of growing the event’s fundraising proceeds, Graham concluded, “From providing school supplies to putting food on the table, every dollar truly makes a difference.”

And it did!

On June 4, this year’s SAWA chair, Candace Winslow, and Graham presented a record-breaking check of $870,500 to Major Dawn McFarland, area commander of the Salvation Army of North Texas.

Generosity? Very much in style.