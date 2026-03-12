The Senior Source Cooks Up a The Great British Bake Off-Inspired Tribute to Jan Langbein in Dallas

The Senior Source paid homage to Genesis Women's Shelter CEO and avid baker Jan Langbein with a charming spin on "The Great British Bake Off." (Pictured: Lori Whitlow and Fred Edgar) (Photo by Kristina Bowman)

Every year, The Senior Source presents The Spirit of Generations award to an individual who has made significant contributions to generations of the greater Dallas community — past, present, and future. Even though they’ve been doing it for 32 years, let me tell you something: The Senior Source knows how to *mix* it up.

At last year’s event, honoree Elaine Agather (a.k.a. “Safari Elaine” and the Queen of J.P. Morgan Private Bank) rolled into the Hilton Anatole’s Chantilly Ballroom perched on the back seat of a fire engine red 1966 Ford Mustang before she shared her ultimate life advice, known as “Elaine’s Eight.” (If Agather ever taught a MasterClass, I’d be the first to sign up!)

This year, The Senior Source honored Jan Langbein with its Spirit of Generations award. As always, the organization cooked up something unique and clever to pay proper tribute to the CEO of Genesis Women’s Shelter.

Hundreds of civic leaders, philanthropists, longtime advocates, and FOJs (Friends of Jan) attended the luncheon, which Kathryn Wyker chaired with poise and grace (as always). Sejal Desai, chair of The Senior Source’s board of directors, welcomed attendees, and The Senior Source’s President and CEO, Stacey Malcolmson, presented Debbie Cox McClelland with the Molly H. Bogen Service Award.

During lunch, guests enjoyed an Arcadian herb salad and basil pesto chicken, followed by alternating strawberry rhubarb tarts and chocolate layered mousse cakes. The tribute “course” proved to be the sweetest treat of all, though, as The Senior Source paid homage to the avid baker with a charming spin on The Great British Bake Off.

After lunch, four teams wearing aprons and chef’s hats appeared on stage behind baking carts decorated with Kitchen-Aid stand mixers, mixing bowls, and kitchen utensils. Their challenge? Presenting a recipe that embodied, well, JAN.

The Allen Swipe













Next

The “Knead for Speed” team included two long-time friends of Langbein’s from the Junior League of Dallas. Their recipe for Quick Bread highlighted how Langbein “thinks quicker on her feet than you can preheat an oven!”

The “Zest in Show” team members included Langbein’s brother and a close friend. They baked a lemon meringue pie from the Genesis Women’s Shelter cookbook. The duo noted Langbein’s “real zest for challenges.” Like meringue, she’s also “polished on the outside and perfectly peaked!”

Representing Langbein’s Chi Omega sisters, the “Sugar Squad” baked owl-shaped sugar cookies. Like Langbein, owls are “wise, watchful, and steadfast.” And, like Langbein, they’re nocturnal, the Chi Os added.

Two men from Genesis HeROs (which stands for He Respects Others) formed the last baking team. They prepared a soufflé, a “bold move!” Like taking on a soufflé recipe, Langbein “tackles complex issues, mixes in perseverance and persistence… and sometimes a little patience.”

Following the HeROs, a surprise video message from President George W. Bush played on screens. The former President said that he and Langbein share a love of soufflés, and he proceeded to praise what she’d done for the community through her work at Genesis Women’s Shelter. The moment visibly delighted Langbein.

When Langbein finally received her award from Kathy and Larry Helm, she described how she initially felt wary of the public recognition and praise, saying, “It’s not my thing.” In a perfectly-timed comedic moment, Langbein said, “As it turns out, I really like this kind of thing!”

To you, The Senior Source, I offer a Paul Hollywood *handshake.* Well done, bakers.

PC Seen: Barbara Dorff, Diane Scovell, Fred Edgar, Lori Whitlow, Connie O’Neill, Linda Roby, David Camp, Bill Howell, Beth and Chuck Thoele, Carol Dalton, Linus Wright, Margo Goodwin, Max Post, Micki and Mike Rawlings, Neva Cochran, Kimberly Knight, Pam Busbee, Christie Carter, Caren and Pete Kline, Laura Losinger, and Ellen Dill.