The Woodlands’ New Showcase Tower Draws an Art and Luxury Loving Crowd — Partying at 1 Riva Row

1 / 0 MaRS Culture founder Kelie Mayfield with Howard Hughes’ Kim Lan, Travis Guinn, Carrie Martin, Jim Carman, Brooke Jones, Jordan Watson and Amanda Switalski at 1 Riva Row. (Photo by Johnny Than) The pool deck at 1 Riva Row was the center of the party, with views of The Woodlands Waterway. (Photo by Johnny Than) Wolfgang Puck catering at 1 Riva Row in The Woodlands. (Photo by Johnny Than) Suzie Williford, Chas Daniels and Amy Willis toured the outdoor spaces at 1 Riva Row. (Photo by Johnny Than) Stefanie and Jayson Ecuyer listen as Sergio discusses the features of 1 Riva Row. (Photo by Johnny Than) Randy Allison kept the party moving with saxophone music while ballet dancers entertained the crowd. (Photo by Johnny Than) Pam and Richard Franks are already residents of 1 Riva Row. (Photo by Johnny Than) Kelie Mayfield, founder of MaRS Culture, spearheaded the design at 1 Riva Row. (Photo by Johnny Than) Kim Lan, Katelyn Elliott, Dr. Ann Snyder, Jordan Watson at 1 Riva Row. (Photo by Johnny Than) Evan Berlin, Ann Wolford, Jeffery Skrabanek on the pool deck at 1 Riva Row. (Photo by Johnny Than) Amy Willis, Chas Daniels, Suzie Williford, Jim Carman, Nick Wolda on the pool deck at 1 Riva Row. (Photo by Johnny Than) Sergio and Jenna. (Photo by Johnny Than) Jenny Carattini-Wright, Nick Wolda and Mops van der Post at the party at 1 Riva Row. (Photo by Johnny Than) Allison Livingston and the Wolfgang Puck catering team at 1 Riva Row. (Photo by Johnny Than) This tile mosaic in 1 Riva Row is based on a photo entitled “Rebirth.” Mallory Morrison specializes in underwater photography. (Photo courtesy of Howard Hughes Communities) Liz Grimm with Kayla Trascher and Alicia de Alva of The Woodlands Arts Council. (Photo by Johnny Than) Howard Hughes’ Jim Carman, Chantele Sinnott, Carla and David Hilbig on the pool deck. (Photo by Johnny Than) Yuriko Yamaguchi’s untitled resin and wire sculpture is visible from the first and second floors of 1 Riva Row. (Photo by Eric Laignel, courtesy of MaRS Culture) A macaron station with a variety of fillings provided take-home treats for guests at the party at 1 Riva Row. (Photo by Johnny Than)

The Woodlands Waterway provided a glamorous backdrop as an influential crowd gathered to celebrate 1 Riva Row, the pioneering new high-rise/townhome/bungalows by the pool complex in the heart of one of The Woodlands’ most bustling areas. The newest luxury multi-family project from Howard Hughes saw partygoers flock to its pool deck overlooking The Woodlands Waterway and the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

With Riva Row offering everything from a 13-story tower with the first rental penthouses in The Woodlands ever and traditional three-bedroom units to multi-story townhomes with direct street access to two-story bungalow-type dwellings that overlook the pool, this is a land where options reign.

The pool deck at 1 Riva Row was the center of the party, with views of The Woodlands Waterway. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Art is also woven throughout 1 Riva Row, becoming very much part of the fabric of the place, with pieces in the lobby, the common areas, the outdoor spaces and more.

“We curated the amenity floors alongside MaRS Culture and their team to put art at the center of every space,” Jim Carman, president of the Texas Region for Howard Hughes, says.

That art ethos stood out throughout the evening.

“For our residents, that artistry isn’t reserved for a single evening,” Carman says. “It’s the luxury of living at 1 Riva Row, where exceptional design and curated art are part of the everyday experience of home.”

This tile mosaic at 1 Riva Row is based on the photograph “Rebirth” by underwater photographer Mallory Morrison. (Photo courtesy of Howard Hughes Communities)

Art Takes Center Stage at 1 Riva Row

The party goers toured 1 Riva Row, getting the chance to talk with interior designer Kelie Mayfield of MaRS Culture. Mayfield was on hand to discuss the artwork, furniture and the interior design of a land designed by London-based architecture firm Allford Hall Monaghan Morris.

An art scavenger hunt led everyone through the public spaces and outdoors to explore Riva Row’s impressive art collection. The property features more than 90 pieces of internationally sourced art.

Howard Hughes representatives were also on hand to talk about each area, including the outdoor seating space, pool deck and amenities on the third and fourth floors.

Randy Allison kept the party moving with saxophone music while ballet dancers entertained the crowd. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Wolfgang Puck catered the event while Randy Allison’s saxophone performance set a musical tone throughout the evening. Ballerinas positioned throughout the building added another arty, elegant touch.

When you have a special building, you want to show it off in a special way.

1 Riva Row is located near the northwest intersection of Six Pines Drive and Timberloch Place in The Woodlands. For more information, go here.