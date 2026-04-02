The Woodlands’ Life Saving Kitchen — The Keyes Ingredients Turned a Family’s Cancer Fight Into a Healthy Food Mission

Children learn hands-on cooking skills during a class at The Keyes Ingredients. (Photo courtesy The Keyes Ingredients)

Carson and Michelle Keyes address the crowd during The Keyes Ingredients Reaching New Heights gala. (Photo courtesy SpryArt Photography)

The Keyes family — Kevin, Michelle, Carson and Isabella — gathers during The Keyes Ingredients Reaching New Heights gala at The Peach Orchard. (Photo courtesy SpryArt Photography)

What began as one family’s cancer diagnosis has grown into a community effort in The Woodlands to change how people think about food and healing. That mission was on full display at The Keyes Ingredients’ “Reaching New Heights” gala, which raised $289,000 for cancer support and prevention.

The funds will support the organization’s work teaching cancer patients, families and the community through cooking classes and nutrition instruction, and providing meals. The goal is simple. Help people make better choices for healthy living and cancer prevention.

“We teach the beautiful truth about food and help prevent cancer through nutritional transformation,” Keyes co-founder and CEO Michelle Keyes says.

The Keyes Ingredients was formed in 2007 after Carson Keyes was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer, Burkitt lymphoma. Michelle Keyes shared how the organization grew out of her son’s diagnosis. Carson survived both cancer and chemotherapy.

Today, that experience continues to shape their approach. The organization follows a Good, Better, Best philosophy, focusing on quality ingredients and an anti-inflammatory way of life. The immune system takes center stage as the body’s first line of defense, and Keyes Ingredients’ meals are designed to strengthen it.

“We did not allow a cancer diagnosis to define our family,” Michelle Keyes says. “Instead it sparked an unwavering commitment to pursuing the truth about food.”

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Today, the organization provides practical tools and heartfelt support for healing and prevention. The Keyes Ingredients kitchen has prepared more than 8,500 meals for cancer patients. Since 2007, The Keyes Ingredients has provided no-cost programs focused on nutrition, education and cancer support.

Programs That Bring People Together The Keyes Ingredients offers several programs designed to support those on a cancer journey. One of its most popular is Chef’s Table, which brings local chefs and food enthusiasts into the kitchen. They share their stories while preparing lunch using anti-inflammatory ingredients. Past participating chefs include Woodlands favorites Chef Jassi Bindra and Chef Jorden Dolan. James Beard Award-winning Chef Thomas Bille is scheduled to cook on April 21. “Supporting The Keyes Ingredients feels incredibly natural to me,” Dolan says. “Their commitment to real, whole and organic foods as a foundation for healing is exactly how I approach cooking every day.” He adds that sharing that philosophy while serving those navigating cancer treatment and recovery is both humbling and deeply meaningful. Bindra and his Amrina team created the meal for this gala. “We know food connects,” Bindra says. The Keyes Ingredients’ partner with local farmers and grocers to ensure every meal supports healing is part of those connections. That work comes to life in Keyes’ teaching kitchen, where people gather for connection, compassion and learning. From there, the organization expands its reach through a growing slate of programs. Cooking camps are offered throughout the summer, with beginner classes for kids ages 5 to 10 and intermediate camps for ages 8 to 12. These programs build on the success of earlier camps for pediatric cancer patients.

The Keyes Ingredients also partners with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands’ Canopy program. Together, they host monthly nutrition-focused cooking classes and demonstrations.

“Our goal is to prevent disease for many generations to come,” Michelle Keyes says.

She emphasized that the programs come at no cost to families and patients. The organization relies on community support to continue its work.

“It is your support and your heart for the organization that makes a huge difference,” she says. “It keeps the programs moving, the lights on and even the dishwasher running.”

For the families it serves, that support is both practical and personal.