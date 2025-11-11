Texas’ Closet Queen Brings Reality Stars, Can-Can Dancers and a Romantic Surprise To Her Showcase Fashion Land

Fashion Woodlands 2025
01
17

Jordan Torres, Teresa Giudice, Theresa Roemer, Natalie Eva Marie, George Rojas and Matt Sarafa mingle in Roemer's closet before the Fashion Woodlands event. (Photo courtesy of Gary Hufham)

02
17

Diane Kink (left) and friends enjoy the Fashion Woodlands's 10th anniversary event. (Photo courtesy of Gary Hufham)

03
17

A model wears Jose Sanchez' collection during Fashion Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Gary Hufham)

04
17

Designer Jose Sanchez at Fashion Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Gary Hufham)

05
17

Guest at 2025's Fashion Woodlands event dressed for the Cirque du Soliel Paris theme. (Photo courtesy of Gary Hufham)

06
17

Theresa Roemer with Make-A-Wish's co-founder Tommy Austin and Shelly Millwee. (Photo courtesy of Gary Hufham)

07
17

Fashion icon designer Donald Pliner and his wife Lisa at Fashion Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Gary Hufham)

08
17

Teresa Giudice was the celebrity gues for 2025's Fashion Woodlands.(Photo courtesy of Gary Hufham)

09
17

The emcee for Fashion Woodlands was once again Michael Pearce. (Photo courtesy of Gary Hufham)

10
17

Matt Sarafa walked the runway at Fashion Woodalnds. Sarafa is an LA & NYC based fashion designer and reality television personality best known for his appearances on Project Runway Junior. (Photo by Gary Hufham)

11
17

Guest model Shirelle Chimenti walks the runway at Fashion Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Gary Hufham)

12
17

Natalie Eva Marie was a celebrity model during Fashion Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Gary Hufham)

13
17

One of Isabel Lopez's creations on the runway during Fashion Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Gary Hufham)

14
17

Stilt walkers and ballerinas moved among the crowd at Fashion Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

15
17

Jugglers and can-can dancers performed on the runway before the fashion show start at the Roemer home. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

16
17

Fashion Woodlands has been a fundraiser for the Make-A-Wish foundation for the past four years. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

17
17

Designer Isabel Lopez commanded the runway at Fashion Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Gary Hufham)

Society / Featured Parties

Texas’ Closet Queen Brings Reality Stars, Can-Can Dancers and a Romantic Surprise To Her Showcase Fashion Land

Theresa Roemer's Fashion Woodlands Turns Into a Lively Circus

BY //
The 10th anniversary of Theresa Roemer‘s Fashion Woodlands, a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana, became an over the big top tribute to Cirque du Soleil Paris. But we’ve come to expect nothing less from the owner of the most famous Closet in Texas.

This year’s Fashion Woodlands lineup came complete with The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s reality TV legend Teresa Giudice, Donald Pliner and a cast of can-can dancers, jugglers, contortionists and ballerinas, four fashion designers and professional guest models. Roemer’s always-memorable benefit has raised more than $78,000 in the past four years.

Roemer opened the evening dressed as a striking ringmaster before later transitioning into a glamorous evening gown. Each designer graced the runway to showcase their work with celebrity models bringing the clothes to life.

Emcee Michael Pearce kept the evening moving quickly, describing the first designer, Houston’s Chasity Sereal, as a “visionary who fuses art, emotion and empowerment” into her creations.

Fashion Woodlands 2025
Designer Isabel Lopez commanded the runway at Fashion Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Gary Hufham)

Houston’s Waleed Peerzada showcased a collection of menswear jackets, followed by designer Isabel Lopez’s very feminine looks. Finally, Mexico City’s Jose Sanchez’s leather collection took over the runway. Local celebrity guests such as Matt Sarafa, Natalie Eva Marie, Jordan Torres and Dr. Meeenakshi Ravi walked the runway, as did Woodlands icon Shirelle Chimenti.

Fashion Woodlands 2025
Stilt walkers and ballerinas moved among the crowd at Fashion Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Fashion force Donald J. Pliner was on hand as well, and Pearce exhorted the more than 500 attendees, delighting in Roemer’s latest wonder closet, to welcome Pliner, “a man who for more than three decades has been synonymous with exceptional craftsmanship, bold innovation and effortless style.”

Thanksgiving and Christmas Items

Swipe
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
  • Berings November 2025
Fashion Woodlands Giudice2025
Teresa Giudice was the celebrity guest for 2025’s Fashion Woodlands. (Photo courtesy of Gary Hufham)

Celebrity guest Teresa Giudice closed out the show by rocking the runway in a luxurious designer dress, a standout final moment. The program also included a powerful Make-A-Wish Foundation video, spotlighting the nonprofit’s origin story and mission. It all reinforced the evening’s purpose and philanthropic spirit, which also included an appearance from Make-A-Wish Foundation co-founder Tommy Austin.

Then there was the big surprise finale. Theresa Roemer proposed to her husband Lamar in front of everyone and they renewed their vows after 20 years of marriage right there on the runway. Lamar, who has been terminally ill for months, needed to be helped onto the stage by his caregivers to take part in the ceremony. The heartfelt vows renewal was officiated by Reverend Kristi Hoss Schiller.

Roemer always seems to have a major surprise. This one came from the heart.

