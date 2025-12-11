Coveted Designer Thom Browne Comes To Dallas For Dinner

Check that box. Yes, at the end of 2025, one of my life goals was achieved: dinner with the main man himself, Thom Browne.

Major Thom — the coveted designer behind the label worn by sports stars (LeBron James is a major ambassador), A-List celebrities (a few of my favorites include Queen Latifah, Christine Baranski, and Evan Mock) and even a FLOTUS (Michelle Obama) — was in Dallas to celebrate his trunk show and made-to-measure event at Forty Five Ten and to meet his Texas fans. (I maintain that I should be named fan boy president.) This was his first trip to Dallas in a decade and he arrived straight from a whirlwind trip to Singapore to visit his Asian aficionados.

I won’t even begin to describe the anxiety I had in the days leading up to the dinner at Mirador. I contemplated popping a Xanax, but didn’t want to risk recreating that iconic Sixteen Candles wedding scene by stumbling through the crowd. I rehearsed again and again what I would say when we met. I made sure I was correct in mentioning German composers (yes, I went that deep, wanting to seem cerebral — and well dressed) and doubling up on my knowledge of TB pieces I coveted from past seasons of gray-and-navy nirvana.

Dinner was chic beyond words. Two long tables were set for guests with TB’s signature blue, red, and white stripes down the middle of each. The stemware was from his collaboration with Christofle, and the linens had been specially produced for the evening with napkins monogrammed FFT x TB. The dinner, served by Mirador staff in full dress tailcoats, was divine — but my favorite detail was the custom Hector-shaped butter. Note to anyone responsible for creating an engaging and lively evening: Mini’tinis magically appeared all evening, unprompted.

Perhaps the highlight was when I sheepishly asked Jeny Bania, vice-president of public relations and brand marketing for the Headington team, if I could sneak off to a dark corner of the rooftop balcony of Mirador for a cigarette. She excitedly said, “No need to lurk in the dark;” A smoking area had been created with me in mind, with matching crystal ashtray and lighter, as well as a silver platter of custom matchbooks with the Texas flag and the words “Don’t mess with Hector” (even the nonsmokers who made their way to the balcony took home a few of those) and an assortment of cigarettes.

A few I spotted looking like they were on their way to the office — by which I mean the fictional mid-century ad agency Sterling Cooper from Mad Men — included out-of-towners Eileen Carter, style editor of GQ; Jess Neises, senior fashion editor of Cosmopolitan; and an old friend of mine from my days in Los Angeles: Luis Barajas, founder of Flaunt. Locals included my date for the evening, Christen Wilson, as well as Tim Headington, Sabrina and Field Harrison, Jamie and Tim Elliot, Jane Aldridge, Jenny Kirtland, Chad Rohde, Christy Williams, Dr. Jessica Shepherd, Doniphan Moore, Tanner Moussa, John Runyon, Jeny Bania, and, from the Forty Five Ten team, Anne Wallach, Kyle Branch, Robin Wilkes, and Dianna Miller.