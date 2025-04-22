The Most Inspirational Lunch Ever — Tickled Pink Spotlights Houston’s Breast Cancer Warriors
$700,000 Raised For Life-Saving ResearchBY Shelby Hodge // 04.21.25
Honorees Leila Perrin, Brandi Sikes, Rick Smith, Myrtle Jones, Gaye Lynn Zarrow at the American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Guest speaker Olympian Shannon Miller at the American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brigitte Kalai, Farida Abjani, Cindy Bendy at the American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gayla Gardner, Winell Herron, Rhea Brown Lawson, Sharon Owens at the American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Debbie Festari, Ann Carl, Alicia Smith, Edward Sanchez at the American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Donna Lewis, Christy Lynn at the American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Dr. Glenda Demas, Rick Smith at the American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Elia Gabbanelli, Ann Ayre at the American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Nancy Almodovar, Natasha Bruun at the American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gina Gaston, Dr. Sippi Khurana, Jenny Todd at the American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Brandi Sikes, Jessica Seff, Cori Matthews at the American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Heidi Rockecharlie, Chree Boydstun at the American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Julie Chen, Camille Connolly at the American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Katie Tsuru, Courtney Harmond at the American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
Kelley Lubanko, Sheri Gross, Ellie Francisco, Denise Monteleone, DeeDee Marsh at the American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Nora Jarrard, Jenny Todd at the American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Gaye Lynn & Stuart Zarrow at the American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Yvonne Perrin, Jerre Williams, Leila Perrin, Dana Kervin at the American Cancer Society 'Tickled Pink' luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)
What: The American Cancer Society’s “Tickled Pink Luncheon”
Where: Post Oak Hotel
PC Moment: That had to be when the favorite inspirational quote from each of the five Tickled Pink honorees was read as they got introduced. Honored were Myrtle Jones, Leila Perrin, Brandi Sikes, Rick Smith and Gaye Lynn Zarrow, each having been touched by cancer either personally or via a family member.
Chaired by Dr. Sippi Khurana with honorary chairs Leisa Holland-Nelson-Bowman, Donna Lewis and Beth Wolff, the fifth annual event raised $700,000, an almost 150 percent increase from just two years ago. The funds are earmarked for lifesaving research into breast cancer and support services for breast cancer patients.
As might be imagined, the ballroom was awash in pink fashions of every hue and every style.
The program included previous honoree Janette Marx, the CEO of Airswift, who shared her journey with breast cancer, and keynote speaker Shannon Miller. The seven-time Olympic gymnastics medalist and cancer survivor spoke about her triumph over ovarian cancer and encouraged all to strive to overcome personal challenges.
“The American Cancer Society has funded nearly every major breakthrough in breast cancer research from demonstrating the safety and effectiveness of mammograms to the development of treatments like tamoxifen and Herceptin,” Jenny Todd, vice president of the American Cancer Society Houston area, told the gathering of 650.
“Events like the Tickled Pink Luncheon have led to a 44 percent decline in the female breast cancer death rate by helping to directly fund a cure. In fact, the American Cancer Society is currently investing $84 million in breast cancer-specific research. Fourteen of those grants are right here in Houston, totaling $9 million.”
PC Seen: Jennifer Allison, Nancy Almodovar, Lesha Elsenbrook, Ann Ayre, Sharmin Beacco, Lauren Randle, Ann Bean, Motryja Bejger, Roman Bejger, Winell Heron, Chree Boydstun, Dr. Alice Mao Brahms, Sharon Owens, Anna Bryant, Juliet Breeze, Sue Burnett, Cheryl Byington, Tripp Carter, Allison Lewis Cattan, Dr. Yvonne Cormier, Laura Davenport, Suzan Deison, Kathy De La Mora, Nancy Dinerstein, and Elizabeth Stein.