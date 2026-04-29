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Powerful Inspirational Quotes and Strong Survivors Make Houston’s Tickled Pink Moment Resonate

A Pink Hurricane Focused On Wiping Out Breast Cancer

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Cheryl Byington at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cheryl Byington at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Honorees Heidi Smith, Zane Carruth, Travis Torrence, Jennifer Fitts, Ellen Elam, Jana Arnoldy at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Honorees Heidi Smith, Zane Carruth, Travis Torrence, Jennifer Fitts, Ellen Elam, Jana Arnoldy at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lee & Shelley Boyer at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lee & Shelley Boyer at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Brandi Sikes at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Brandi Sikes at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

issy Saari, Jennifer Fitts, Shawn Wall, Martha Deezy Rice at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

issy Saari, Jennifer Fitts, Shawn Wall, Martha Deezy Rice at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Amanda Boffone, Julie Chen at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Amanda Boffone, Julie Chen at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brooke Dedmon, Shaneise Posey, Monique Woodard at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Brooke Dedmon, Shaneise Posey, Monique Woodard at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cheryl & Kendall Harris at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Cheryl & Kendall Harris at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Debbie Festari, Freddi Minahan, Angela Hernandez at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Debbie Festari, Freddi Minahan, Angela Hernandez at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Denise Monteleone, Gaye Lynn Zarrow, Donna Lewis at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Denise Monteleone, Gaye Lynn Zarrow, Donna Lewis at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

onae Charmosta, Julie Comiskey, Rachel Reagan, Lisa Graham Garza at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

onae Charmosta, Julie Comiskey, Rachel Reagan, Lisa Graham Garza at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Tripp Carter, Chree Boydstun at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Tripp Carter, Chree Boydstun at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Janet Jones, Mady Kades, Sandra Porter at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Janet Jones, Mady Kades, Sandra Porter at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Lauren Barrett, Lindley Arnoldy at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lauren Barrett, Lindley Arnoldy at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lesha Elsenbrook, Ashley Beecher, Kelly Lubanko, DeeDEe Marsh and Cyndy Garza Roberts at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Lesha Elsenbrook, Ashley Beecher, Kelly Lubanko, DeeDEe Marsh and Cyndy Garza Roberts at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marcus & Heidi Smith at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Marcus & Heidi Smith at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Myrtle Jones, Sippi Khurana, Stephanie Tsuru at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Myrtle Jones, Sippi Khurana, Stephanie Tsuru at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Shavonnah Roberts Schreiber, Roselyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Shavonnah Roberts Schreiber, Roselyn Bazzelle Mitchell at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sippi Khurana, Khambrel Marshall and Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Sippi Khurana, Khambrel Marshall and Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Stuart & Gaye Lynn Zarrow at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Stuart & Gaye Lynn Zarrow at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Travis Torrence, Dr. Roland Maldonado at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Travis Torrence, Dr. Roland Maldonado at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Heidi Rockecharlie, Leila Perrin at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Heidi Rockecharlie, Leila Perrin at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Karen Remington, Beth Meucke, Patti Murphy at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Karen Remington, Beth Meucke, Patti Murphy at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Bruce Padilla, Stuart Zarrow at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Bruce Padilla, Stuart Zarrow at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Vanessa Ames, Fady Armanious, Anna Reger at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Vanessa Ames, Fady Armanious, Anna Reger at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Zane & Brady Carruth at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Zane & Brady Carruth at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman, Roxanne Neumann at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman, Roxanne Neumann at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Bravo for the unique presentation of the six honorees at the American Cancer Society “Ticked Pink” luncheon. Rather than a lengthy recitation of their various community leadership contributions, each honoree was asked to select an inspirational quote which was read as each was presented. This is a glowing luncheon tradition started in 2024.

Heidi Smith, Zane Carruth, Travis Torrence Jennifer Fitts, Ellen Elam, Jana Arnoldy photo by Jacob Power 2
Honorees Heidi Smith, Zane Carruth, Travis Torrence, Jennifer Fitts, Ellen Elam, Jana Arnoldy at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

I found myself most moved by the quote honoree Travis Torrence selected to honor his mother, who died of cancer.

“Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass — it’s about learning to dance in the rain. Choosing courage, confidence, and calm resolve to keep moving forward, even when the skies are uncertain.”

“Dance in the rain.” Keep that thought in mind.

In another powerful, if stormy, observation, American Cancer Society chief development officer Darrow Zeidenstein noted, while taking in the throng of 650 most all of whom were dressed in breast cancer awareness pink: “Observing this sea of pink, I like to think of it as a pink hurricane that is going to wipe out breast cancer.”

Applause, applause.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY

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And indeed, this is the point of this Tickled Pink gathering that raised $650,000 for American Cancer Society’s lifesaving missions, including breast cancer research, education and patient support services.

Sippi Khurana, Khambrel Marshall and Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman phot by Daniel Ortiz
Sippi Khurana, Khambrel Marshall and Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman at the Tickled Pink luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

“The American Cancer Society is the largest nonprofit funder of cancer research including $82 million currently invested in breast cancer-specific research,” Jenny Todd, vice president of Greater Texas for the American Cancer Society, says. “Fourteen of those grants are right here in Houston, totaling more than $7 million.”

Presented by H-E-B, the Tickled Pink luncheon held at the Post Oak Hotel was chaired by Shelley BoyerDenise Monteleone and Gaye Lynn Zarrow with honorary chairs Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman and Dr. Sippi Khurana.

In addition to Torrence honored on stage were cancer survivors Jana Arnoldy, Zane Carruth, Jennifer Fitts, Heidi Smith and Ellen Elam, who lost her sister to cancer. Each of the honorees were generously profiled in the luncheon program.

The broad swath that cancer cuts across the population was evidenced when emcee Khrambel Marshall asked cancer survivors to stand, then care givers of cancer patients to stand, and then anyone who had a friend with cancer to stand. As expected, no one in the ballroom remained seated.

Dance in the rain.

Denies Monteleone, Gaye Lynn Zarrow and Donna Lewis photo byu Jacob Power
Denise Monteleone, Gaye Lynn Zarrow, Donna Lewis at the Tickled Pink Luncheon (Photo by Jacob Power)

PC Seen:  Chree Boydstun, Cheryl Byington, Tripp Carter, Allison Lewis Cattan, Suzan Deison, Nancy Dinerstein, Lesha Elsenbrook, Debbie Festari, Marilu Garza, Cyndy Garza Roberts, Maritza Gonzales, Mady Kades, Stacey Lindseth, Julie Longoria Chen, Kelley Lubanko, Vicki Luna, Amanda Boffone, DeeDee Marsh, Shawntell McWilliams, and Roxann Neumann

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