Powerful Inspirational Quotes and Strong Survivors Make Houston’s Tickled Pink Moment Resonate

Bravo for the unique presentation of the six honorees at the American Cancer Society “Ticked Pink” luncheon. Rather than a lengthy recitation of their various community leadership contributions, each honoree was asked to select an inspirational quote which was read as each was presented. This is a glowing luncheon tradition started in 2024.

I found myself most moved by the quote honoree Travis Torrence selected to honor his mother, who died of cancer.

“Life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass — it’s about learning to dance in the rain. Choosing courage, confidence, and calm resolve to keep moving forward, even when the skies are uncertain.”

“Dance in the rain.” Keep that thought in mind.

In another powerful, if stormy, observation, American Cancer Society chief development officer Darrow Zeidenstein noted, while taking in the throng of 650 most all of whom were dressed in breast cancer awareness pink: “Observing this sea of pink, I like to think of it as a pink hurricane that is going to wipe out breast cancer.”

Applause, applause.

ELIZABETH ANTHONY Swipe





















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And indeed, this is the point of this Tickled Pink gathering that raised $650,000 for American Cancer Society’s lifesaving missions, including breast cancer research, education and patient support services.

“The American Cancer Society is the largest nonprofit funder of cancer research including $82 million currently invested in breast cancer-specific research,” Jenny Todd, vice president of Greater Texas for the American Cancer Society, says. “Fourteen of those grants are right here in Houston, totaling more than $7 million.”

Presented by H-E-B, the Tickled Pink luncheon held at the Post Oak Hotel was chaired by Shelley Boyer, Denise Monteleone and Gaye Lynn Zarrow with honorary chairs Leisa Holland-Nelson Bowman and Dr. Sippi Khurana.

In addition to Torrence honored on stage were cancer survivors Jana Arnoldy, Zane Carruth, Jennifer Fitts, Heidi Smith and Ellen Elam, who lost her sister to cancer. Each of the honorees were generously profiled in the luncheon program.

The broad swath that cancer cuts across the population was evidenced when emcee Khrambel Marshall asked cancer survivors to stand, then care givers of cancer patients to stand, and then anyone who had a friend with cancer to stand. As expected, no one in the ballroom remained seated.

Dance in the rain.

PC Seen: Chree Boydstun, Cheryl Byington, Tripp Carter, Allison Lewis Cattan, Suzan Deison, Nancy Dinerstein, Lesha Elsenbrook, Debbie Festari, Marilu Garza, Cyndy Garza Roberts, Maritza Gonzales, Mady Kades, Stacey Lindseth, Julie Longoria Chen, Kelley Lubanko, Vicki Luna, Amanda Boffone, DeeDee Marsh, Shawntell McWilliams, and Roxann Neumann