Society / Featured Parties

The Fertitta Family’s Lavish River Oaks Mansion Is Taken Over By Santa’s Elves — Inside a Holiday Wonderland

Paige Fertitta and the Fourticqs Host a Giving Party

BY // 12.26.24
Santa Claus, Paige Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta at Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Greg Fourticq Jr. & John T. Cone at the Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
John & Rachel Nolan at the Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Ashlee Schneider, Dana Wheeler at the Santa's Elves party benefiting the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
The Choraleers perform at the Santa's Elves party benefiting the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Dr. Branko Cuglevian at the Santa's Elves party benefiting the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Michael Fertitta, Paige Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta, Stephen Roddy with Houston Children's Chorus
Dr. Peter Pisters, Chris McKee, Dr. Richard Gorlick at the Santa's Elves party benefiting the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Jennifer & Dan blum at the Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Allie Pappas, Nancy Bihlmaier, Tara English, Caroline Brown, Karen Thompson, Catherine Barrett at the Santa's Elves party benefiting the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Guest, Listi Sobba, Greg Fourticq, John T. Cone at the Santa's Elves party benefiting the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Aaron Walton, Dr. Vidya Gopalakrishnan, Dr. Richard Gorlick, Dr. Nancy Gordon at the Santa's Elves party benefiting the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Christmas cookies served at the Santa's Elves party benefiting the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Allie Pappas, H.D. Pappas, Caroline Brown at the Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Mark Kolodny, Jenna Klein, Virinder Saini at the Santa's Elves party benefiting the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
The Fertitta family home in River Oaks dressed in holiday lighting for the the Santa's Elves party benefiting MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
at the Santa's Elves party benefiting the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Is it Dancer or Prancer, Donner or Vixen on the lawn at the Santa's Elves party benefiting the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Holiday decor by The Events Company at the Fertitta family home in River Oaks
The Galleria Giving Tree with more than $18,000 in gifts at the Santa's Elves party benefiting the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
Houston Children's Chorus performing at the Santa's Elves party benefiting the MD Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital
What: The 18th annual Santa’s Elves benefit for MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital

Where: The River Oaks Fertitta Family home

PC Moment: The 300 attendees were swept into a holiday mood as soon as they entered the lavishly decorated home of The Fertitta family. Everyone was greeted from the sweeping curving staircase by the angelic sounds of Houston Children’s Chorus as they warbled carols. Beautiful Christmas trees graced most rooms of the expansive home.

Out on the lawn, Santa Clause and his live reindeer made a pre-Christmas visit creating the perfect selfie ops. Santa was joined by The Choraleers, a jazz sextet, that performed their interpretations of classic holiday favorites.

The Choraleers
The Choraleers perform at the Santa’s Elves party benefiting the MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital

The evening included the musical entertainment, a holiday feast from Landry’s stable of restaurants and the opportunity to raise funds for pediatric stem cell research. The event brought in $120,000, bringing the total since the event’s founding in 2006 to $1.6 million raised for vital pediatric cancer research.

In addition to ticket sales, the bottom line was enhanced by The Galleria‘s Giving Tree, which featured a mystery gift pull with 20 items, valued in total at more than $18,000, donated by luxury stores.

Ring in the Holiday Season

The program launched with special thanks given to event host Paige Fertitta, Patsy Fourticq and Greg Fourticq Jr., the latter two responsible for founding the event along with the late Greg Fourticq.

Addressing the mission of the Children’s Cancer Hospital were Dr. Richard Gorlick, division head and chairman of Pediatrics spoke; Dr. Peter Pisters, president of The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Dr. Branko Cuglievan, assistant professor of Pediatrics Patient Care and Pediatrics Leukemia section chief; and Dr. Priti Tewari, ad interim Pediatric Stem Cell Transplantation & Cellular Therapy section chief and associate professor of Pediatrics.

646_Allie Pappas, Nancy Bihlmaier, Tara English, Caroline Brown, Karen Thompson and Catherine Barrett
Allie Pappas, Nancy Bihlmaier, Tara English, Caroline Brown, Karen Thompson, Catherine Barrett at the Santa’s Elves party benefiting the MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital

PC Seen: Michael Fertitta, Blayne Fertitta, John T. Cone, Rachel and John Nolan, Ashlee Schneider, Dana Wheeler, Aaron Walton, Dr. Vidya Gopalakrishnan, Dr. Richard Gorlick, Dr. Nancy Gordon, Mark Kolodny, Jenna Klein, and Virinder Saini. 

