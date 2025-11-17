Tom Selleck Proves He’s Still Dreamy at Age 80, With Female Fans Swooning Over Him At a Packed Houston Event

Actor, author and '80s heartthrob Tom Selleck on stage the Post Oak Hotel for the Foundation’s Power of Literacy Luncheon. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

No one fainted. No unmentionables were tossed. No catcalls made, thank you. But the sighs were clearly audible as Tom Selleck, legendary star of Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods fame, took the stage in the Post Oak Hotel ballroom for the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s 10th Annual Power of Literacy Luncheon.

Yes, still dreamy after all these years, the 80-year-old Selleck proved to be an extraordinary ordinary man as he chatted with luncheon emcee Linda Lorelle about his New York Times best-selling memoir You Never Know. With the bygone days of those fanny-hugging short shorts and Hawaiian shirts and the more recent uniformed role as the New York City police commissioner leaving an impression that hasn’t faded, Selleck has stories to tell.

“I first met Barbara Bush in Hawaii, when I was doing Magnum P.I. She hosted a small reception, and I have to say we really hit it off,” Selleck says. “So, I always felt a special connection when I would see her from time to time at various events.

“It was a pure pleasure to help carry forward her legacy at the Power of Literacy luncheon. I was honored to be a small part of it.”

Wearing a three-piece black suit with his hair, signature mustache and eyebrows all still going strong, Selleck traced his success crediting his parents for giving him the right to fail as well as to succeed, to sports (basketball) which he credited with his great work ethic, and his years of acting study that informed his talent.

He took special pride in Magnum P.I. as the first television program to show Vietnam veterans in a positive light. And further pride that his Hawaiian shirt and cap from the series have a place in the Smithsonian Institution.

“I’m not bragging,” Selleck says. “I’m just proud.”

Who could not admire the actor who responded that he hope readers would leave his book “with the impression of an honest man.”

It was a record breaking day as the Ladies Literacy Guild saw proceeds of $775,000. Key to the success of the day were luncheon chairs Betty Hrncir and Sidney Faust and guild president Maureen Higdon.

PC Seen: Julie Baker Finck, Sarabeth and Pierce Bush, Tony Bradfield, John Hrncir, Nancy Ames and Danny Ward, Maggie Austin, Tena and Tyson Faust, Cheryl Byington, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Amy Chronis, Sue Conway, Patricia Cornelius, Mary Hale, Lovett McLean, Sue Smith, Trish Morille, Cora Sue Mach, Suzi and William Dore, and Lesha Elsenbrook.