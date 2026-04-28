Tony Robbins Brings His Rock Star Ways To Houston To Promote New AI Health Clinic at the Swanky Park House

Not your typical doctor's office, Fountain Life patients are treated to luxury on every level (Photo by Jacob Power)

Elizabeth and Will Galtney at the Fountain Life opening in Houston's Park House (Photo by Jacob Power)

Fountain Life co-founder Tony Robbins is surrounded by adoring femmes during the Houston opening of Fountain Life on the first floor of Park House (Photo by Jacob Power)

Towering above the crush at the opening of Fountain Life, the 6-foot-7 Tony Robbins was treated like a rock star while his medical co-founders of the nation’s leading longevity brand powered by AI held their own. The billionaire, entrepreneur and famous motivational speaker clearly enjoyed the spotlight among the throng of some 500 in the Houston clinic’s swank offices on the first floor of Park House.

The Houston location marks the fifth Fountain Life clinic which was founded in 2020. Last year, it was recognized as the Longevity Brand of the Year for its next-generation preventive health model through advanced diagnostics, restorative therapeutics and AI-driven health intelligence.

Speaking at the program, held in Park House‘s Salon, Robbins was joined in the spotlight by co-founders Peter Diamandis, Dr. William Kapp and Dr. Robert Hariri alongside Fountain Life’s chief medical officer Dr. Dawn Mussallem.

Before the program, we snared Baylor College of Medicine-trained Kapp, Fountain Life’s CEO, for her insights.

“Our goal is to detect disease while you are asymptomatic and give you a real opportunity to reverse your disease or treat it early so that you don’t have to live with it,” Kapp says.

“The whole health care system right now is predicated on waiting for symptoms to arise which works really well for an acute problem like appendicitis. But what it doesn’t work well for is chronic disease like heart disease, kidney disease, things like that. A lot of that doesn’t become symptomatic, particularly cancer, until it’s late stage because your body is really good at hiding disease.”

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Fountain Life exams include genome sequencing, full body MRI, advanced lung CT scans, advanced coronary scans and more.

“We use a lot of AI to read the scans,” Kapp says. “We sequence your entire geno system. In the 25,000 genes, AI can scan all genes and notice a variance instantly in a matter of seconds. It analyzes all of that data and tells you exactly what’s going on, why it’s going on and what the root cause is. And then we tell you what you need to do to treat it.

“We can measure your brain age and also measure the rate at which you are aging and then we can show you what you can do to slow your aging process and in some cases we can even lower our physiological age below your chronological age.”

The evening included tours of the new clinic’s plush treatment rooms, test rooms and more.

An interesting addition to the guest list was Sausalit0, California based physician Dr. Dean Ornish, a pioneer in creating a lifestyle program to prevent and often reverse the progression of heart disease.

PC Seen: Former Houston Astro Josh Reddick, Holly Thaggard, Alicia Smith, Natalie Steen, Randall Davis, Leila and Walt Misher, Annie Amante, Cliffe Reckling, Minnie and Will Baird, Cathy and Joe Cleary, Kirby Edmunds, Francine and Westy Ballard, Dr. Jennifer Segal, Mary Kay Bowden, Kyle Cokinos, Melissa Juneau, Diana Hare, JD Adamson and Tony Gibson, Liz Rotan, Nicole Fertitta, Marshall Henry, Tena Faust, Kirby and Rainey Janke, Casey Toohill, Deneige Dooley, Oliver Luck, Anita O’Shaughnessey, Frank Billingsley and Kevin Gilliard, Brett Harmeling, and John Scott.