Get Ready to Rock and Roll at the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Centennial Celebration, Presented by PepsiCo

Dallas is known for having some of the nation’s best concerts. We have no shortage of access to top tier talent and musicians who like to come through the city and put on some incredible shows. But, this fall, there’s one show that promises to top all the rest.

On Saturday, November 15, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®️Inductee and philanthropist Janet Jackson and country superstar Blake Shelton are going to light up the Cotton Bowl Stadium at 7:30 pm, all in honor of United Way of Metropolitan Dallas’ 100 years of unstoppable impact in North Texas. It celebrates a century of the organization’s work driving meaningful change and shaping a brighter future through education, income, and health initiatives. It’s sure to be a once-in-a-century concert.

A day full of fun, excitement and impact, the Centennial Celebration is a day of family fun and community impact that’s much more than just the final concert. The day is packed with exciting activities and events for all ages, all designed to celebrate the incredible impact this nonprofit has had on our metropolitan community.

It kicks off with the Taste United Food & Wine Festival – Powered by Vistra from 3 pm to 7 pm at the Fair Park Centennial Building. The (21+) foodies in your life can engage with some of North Texas’ top chefs and enjoy curated sips and pairings, live entertainment, chef demos and more. Partnering with Frito-Lay, this event will feature an array of tasting stations from renowned chefs, restaurants, and beverage experts, blending flavors and stories that highlight the spirit of our community. Raise a glass and toast to 100 years of building stronger, more equitable communities. Plus, taste access also includes the grand finale Concert presented by PepsiCo. Click here to purchase Second Century Party Packs.

Moving into the Patron Dinner Presented by Kimberly-Clark in the Fair Park Automobile Building, the reception presented by Saks Global starts at 4 pm with dinner beginning at 5 pm and is sure to be an intimate meal to remember. Guests will enjoy a curated multi-course menu, paired with premium wines and a chance to hear from inspiring speakers and entertainment. Together, they’ll honor 100 years of community transformation and envision the future we can build together before the big event. Click here to purchase a sponsorship or table. Tables and sponsorships are limited.

Finally, Janet Jackson and Blake Shelton take the stage under the stars at the Concert Presented by PepsiCo. Doors open at 5 pm, so get into your seats early before the show’s start at 7:30 pm, as you know people will be clamoring to get the best view and photo. This once-in-a-century concert will bring together business leaders, community champions and change-makers for a legendary evening of music, purpose and celebration.

Brand sponsorships are still available with Second Century Party Packs, providing both opportunities for brands to shine as changemakers within the community and chances to experience all the day’s celebrations.

Get your passes now for this incredible, once-in-a-century day full of food, festivities and impact that will unite music and impact. Here’s to another 100 years, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas!