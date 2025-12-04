United Way Concert 2025
01
24

Superstar Janet Jackson performs at United Way of Metropolitan Dallas' Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Solaiman Fazel)

02
24

Jennifer Sampson, Barbara Pierce Bush (Photo by Kelly Alexander)

03
24

Jim Burke, Christy Jacoby (Photo by Kelly Alexander)

04
24

Chef Dean Fearing, Fearing's (Photo by Kelly Alexander)

05
24

Top Dallas chefs participated in Taste United. (Photo by Ryland Maserang)

06
24

Chef Andrew Swanson, Wolfgang Puck Catering (Photo by Kelly Alexander)

07
24

Le Bilboquet (Photo by Ryland Maserang)

08
24

UWMD Centennial Celebration Lantern (Photo by Ryland Maserang)

09
24

Jennifer Sampson, Mary Templeton, Barbara Pierce Bush (Photo by Kelly Alexander)

10
24

Andra Day performs at the Patron Dinner. (Photo by Gabe Wolf)

11
24

Mike Hsu (Photo by Gabe Wolf)

12
24

Haviv Ilan (Photo by Gabe Wolf)

13
24

Patron Dinner Pepsi Toast (Photo by Gabe Wolf)

14
24

Andra Day, Texas Boys & Girls Choir (Photo by Gabe Wolf)

15
24

Christy & Steven Williams (Photo by Gabe Wolf)

16
24

WFAA's Michelle Montaine, Marty Turco

17
24

Chris & Ashlee Kleinert, Rich & Mary Templeton, Tom Greco, Jim & Marty Burke, Karen & Tom Falk, Christy & Steven Williams (Photo by Gabe Wolf)

18
24

Rowdy on Blue Carpet (Photo by Saltbox)

19
24

Darren Woodson, Jennifer Sampson (Photo by Tony Fay PR)

20
24

National Anthem performed by Grace Tyler (Photo by Gabe Wolf)

21
24

National Anthem Fireworks at United Way Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Kelly Alexander)

22
24

Janet Jackson (Photo by Solaiman Fazel)

23
24

Blake Shelton (Photo by Kelly Alexander)

24
24

Blake Shelton (Photo by Kelly Alexander)

Society / The Seen

United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Raises More Than $64 Million Over Its Centennial Campaign

Inside the 100th Anniversary Celebration Featuring Performances by Janet Jackson, Blake Shelton, and More

BY //
Superstar Janet Jackson performs at United Way of Metropolitan Dallas' Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Solaiman Fazel)
Jennifer Sampson, Barbara Pierce Bush (Photo by Kelly Alexander)
Jim Burke, Christy Jacoby (Photo by Kelly Alexander)
Chef Dean Fearing, Fearing's (Photo by Kelly Alexander)
Top Dallas chefs participated in Taste United. (Photo by Ryland Maserang)
Chef Andrew Swanson, Wolfgang Puck Catering (Photo by Kelly Alexander)
Le Bilboquet (Photo by Ryland Maserang)
UWMD Centennial Celebration Lantern (Photo by Ryland Maserang)
Jennifer Sampson, Mary Templeton, Barbara Pierce Bush (Photo by Kelly Alexander)
Andra Day performs at the Patron Dinner. (Photo by Gabe Wolf)
Mike Hsu (Photo by Gabe Wolf)
Haviv Ilan (Photo by Gabe Wolf)
Patron Dinner Pepsi Toast (Photo by Gabe Wolf)
Andra Day, Texas Boys & Girls Choir (Photo by Gabe Wolf)
Christy & Steven Williams (Photo by Gabe Wolf)
WFAA's Michelle Montaine, Marty Turco
Chris & Ashlee Kleinert, Rich & Mary Templeton, Tom Greco, Jim & Marty Burke, Karen & Tom Falk, Christy & Steven Williams (Photo by Gabe Wolf)
Rowdy on Blue Carpet (Photo by Saltbox)
Darren Woodson, Jennifer Sampson (Photo by Tony Fay PR)
National Anthem performed by Grace Tyler (Photo by Gabe Wolf)
National Anthem Fireworks at United Way Centennial Celebration. (Photo by Kelly Alexander)
Janet Jackson (Photo by Solaiman Fazel)
Blake Shelton (Photo by Kelly Alexander)
Blake Shelton (Photo by Kelly Alexander)
This fall, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas (UWMD) commemorated its 100th anniversary with a historic Centennial Celebration presented by PepsiCo, bringing together more than 30,000 community champions, business leaders, philanthropists, and friends to honor a century of impact across North Texas. Designed by Todd Events, the evening — which featured a trio of big events — came to life with thoughtful details and elevated experiences.

The celebration kicked off with the Taste United Food & Wine Festival powered by Vistra, a lively chef-driven experience featuring dishes from celebrity chefs Andrew Swanson of Wolfgang Puck Catering, Tiffany Derry of Roots Southern Table, Dean Fearing of Fearing’s Restaurant, and more than 60 additional acclaimed chefs. Guests enjoyed performances by Prophets and Outlaws, The Bird Dogs, Angel White, Grace Taylor, and Kameron Marlowe before heading into the Cotton Bowl for the Centennial Celebration Concert.

Taste United 2025
Jennifer Sampson, Barbara Pierce Bush (Photo by Kelly Alexander)

Presented by Kimberly-Clark, the Patron Dinner welcomed civic and business leaders, including Honorary Chair Barbara Pierce Bush, and Dallas sports legends Darren Woodson, Rolando Blackman, Marty Turco, and Ferguson Jenkins. During the dinner, United Way honored Rich and Mary Templeton with the 2025 J. Erik Jonsson Award, the organization’s highest volunteer honor. Guests also enjoyed a performance by Grammy-winning artist Andra Day and previewed United Way’s 2025 Impact Report, celebrating a century of measurable progress in education, income, and health.

The Centennial Celebration, presented by PepsiCo, brought the night to its peak at the historic Cotton Bowl with show-stopping performances by global icon, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, and philanthropist Janet Jackson and country superstar Blake Shelton, creating an electrifying tribute to unity and the spirit of North Texas.

United Way Concert 2025
National Anthem performed by Grace Tyler (Photo by Gabe Wolf)

This milestone year for the organization also recognized the record-breaking $64 million raised during the 2023 to 2025 Annual Campaign under the leadership of PepsiCo North America CEO Steven Williams, who ceremoniously passed the Campaign Chair baton to Vistra CEO Jim Burke.

Fueled by generous support from Century Circle Sponsors including PepsiCo, Texas Instruments, Arcosa, AT&T, Bank of America, Comerica Bank, Hoblitzelle Foundation, Kimberly-Clark, Trinity Industries, and Vistra, the Centennial Celebration marked a defining moment of gratitude, inspiration, and community connection.

PC Spotted: Chief Executive Officer at UWMD Jennifer SampsonHaviv Ilan, Pascal DesrochesTyasha HarrisTiffany Woodson, Lexi Missimo, Christy Jacoby, Chris and Ashley KleinertTom GrecoMarty BurkeKaren and Tom FalkChristy Williams, and Mike Hsu.

