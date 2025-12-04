United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Raises More Than $64 Million Over Its Centennial Campaign

This fall, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas (UWMD) commemorated its 100th anniversary with a historic Centennial Celebration presented by PepsiCo, bringing together more than 30,000 community champions, business leaders, philanthropists, and friends to honor a century of impact across North Texas. Designed by Todd Events, the evening — which featured a trio of big events — came to life with thoughtful details and elevated experiences.

The celebration kicked off with the Taste United Food & Wine Festival powered by Vistra, a lively chef-driven experience featuring dishes from celebrity chefs Andrew Swanson of Wolfgang Puck Catering, Tiffany Derry of Roots Southern Table, Dean Fearing of Fearing’s Restaurant, and more than 60 additional acclaimed chefs. Guests enjoyed performances by Prophets and Outlaws, The Bird Dogs, Angel White, Grace Taylor, and Kameron Marlowe before heading into the Cotton Bowl for the Centennial Celebration Concert.

Presented by Kimberly-Clark, the Patron Dinner welcomed civic and business leaders, including Honorary Chair Barbara Pierce Bush, and Dallas sports legends Darren Woodson, Rolando Blackman, Marty Turco, and Ferguson Jenkins. During the dinner, United Way honored Rich and Mary Templeton with the 2025 J. Erik Jonsson Award, the organization’s highest volunteer honor. Guests also enjoyed a performance by Grammy-winning artist Andra Day and previewed United Way’s 2025 Impact Report, celebrating a century of measurable progress in education, income, and health.

The Centennial Celebration, presented by PepsiCo, brought the night to its peak at the historic Cotton Bowl with show-stopping performances by global icon, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, and philanthropist Janet Jackson and country superstar Blake Shelton, creating an electrifying tribute to unity and the spirit of North Texas.

This milestone year for the organization also recognized the record-breaking $64 million raised during the 2023 to 2025 Annual Campaign under the leadership of PepsiCo North America CEO Steven Williams, who ceremoniously passed the Campaign Chair baton to Vistra CEO Jim Burke.

Fueled by generous support from Century Circle Sponsors including PepsiCo, Texas Instruments, Arcosa, AT&T, Bank of America, Comerica Bank, Hoblitzelle Foundation, Kimberly-Clark, Trinity Industries, and Vistra, the Centennial Celebration marked a defining moment of gratitude, inspiration, and community connection.

PC Spotted: Chief Executive Officer at UWMD Jennifer Sampson, Haviv Ilan, Pascal Desroches, Tyasha Harris, Tiffany Woodson, Lexi Missimo, Christy Jacoby, Chris and Ashley Kleinert, Tom Greco, Marty Burke, Karen and Tom Falk, Christy Williams, and Mike Hsu.